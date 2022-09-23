Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

Volvo Penta expands Dynamic Positioning System

by Volvo Penta 16 Feb 21:54 PST

Volvo Penta will now offer its unique Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) across its twin V6 and V8 propulsion packages. With this expansion, DPS is now available in the company's complete marine leisure offer.

The update will roll out across global markets, delivering the widest footprint of this automated feature in the marine industry. With this latest advance in bringing more automation into everyday boating, more boaters can experience closer control and peace of mind on the water.

Enhancing the experience of all boaters

Volvo Penta is on a mission to give boaters unforgettable experiences on the water, enabling complete comfort, ease, and peace of mind. The DPS system initially launched back in 2009, allows boaters to have total control on the water, at a touch, by automatically keeping the boat's heading and position despite wind or current. It is easy to activate through the press of a button on the Volvo Penta joystick control, which is integrated into the DPS solution.

Through DPS, preparing for docking, waiting to refuel, or waiting for a bridge or lock to open becomes safe and straightforward. It is also easy to disengage through the simple press of a button or shift of the control levers. Now, the benefits of DPS will be available on all Volvo Penta boats with electric steering from 20ft to 120ft.

Anders Thorin, Electronics Product Manager at Volvo Penta, comments, "We are proud to champion automated features which aid the boating experience. Through a step-by-step evolution, we've been able to continuously help more boaters gain confidence in some of the more stressful aspects. Now, a wide range of boaters from water sports enthusiasts all the way through to superyacht owners can benefit from our DPS feature. This is just one of the many steps we are taking to enable more boaters to enjoy and experience life on the water."

Unlocking new potential with Dynamic Positioning System

With an inbuilt, state-of-the-art repositioning feature, more control is given to the boater at the simple tap of a button. This feature means that boaters can automatically keep the boat in position and make slight adjustments with ease, even when weather conditions would usually make these kinds of manual operations difficult. This allows boaters to avoid stress and relax, giving them the freedom to plan routes and hold positions, whether they are inshore, offshore, or in the harbor.

Volvo Penta's DPS feature is enabled for twin, triple, or quadruple solutions across the company's marine leisure range worldwide. An additional pre-requisite is electric steering. To access DPS, a software update and installation of an antenna are also required.

The antenna houses twin GPS receivers, which allow the system to determine the position of the boat and heading through sophisticated software. This data is then transformed into steering angles, gear shifts, and throttle positions.

Automating products of today - and tomorrow

Volvo Penta's unique Dynamic Positioning System is a key innovation for today - and tomorrow. That's why the company continues to invest in its evolution, with the ultimate experience of boaters in mind.

For more information on DPS, click here.

Related Articles

Volvo Penta at the Miami International Boat Show
Attendees will have ample opportunities to engage with the brand Volvo Penta will have a significant presence across multiple areas of the world's largest boating exhibition. The company will showcase its diverse portfolio of solutions for today, while offering glimpses into the boating experience of tomorrow. Posted on 14 Feb Volvo Penta & Groupe Beneteau partner up
Unveiling concept for future of leisure boating and inviting customer input The collaboration with Groupe Beneteau is a step forward in defining tomorrow's sustainable, intuitive, near-silent, leisure boating experiences that will enable boaters to explore and experience life on the water. Posted on 24 Jan Volvo Penta unveils future concept of boating
An exclusive look at how the company imagines the boating experience of tomorrow Under the headline 'Boating for everyone', Volvo Penta will use this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to imagine a brave new world for exploring and experiencing life on the water built around accessibility for all. Posted on 5 Jan New Joystick Docking for single diesel sterndrive
Integrating steering, bow thruster, gear and engine speed into one easy-to-use joystick control Volvo Penta releases a revolutionary joystick docking system for single diesel Aquamatic sterndrive installations - integrating steering, bow thruster, gear and engine speed into one easy-to-use joystick control. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 Operation for Svalbard tours
Launch of a new ground-breaking Volvo Penta-powered hybrid-electric vessel Volvo Penta, Marell Boats, and Arctic tourism operator Hurtigruten Svalbard celebrate the launch of a new ground-breaking Volvo Penta-powered hybrid-electric vessel. Posted on 5 May 2022 Volvo Penta Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade
For many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS from the year 2012 and onwards Volvo Penta is launching its Assisted Docking system as a retrofit upgrade for many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS (Inboard Performance System), from the year 2012 and onwards. Posted on 13 Apr 2022 Testing electric solution for Arctic conditions
Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution, the Kvitbjørn, was recently put through its paces Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution for Hurtigruten Svalbard's new sightseeing vessel, the Kvitbjørn (Polar Bear), was recently put through its paces during its first test at sea. Posted on 25 Mar 2022 Volvo Penta expanded corrosion protection
Announced for sterndrive and FWD boats Volvo Penta today announced its new Coastal Series corrosion protection package with a seven-year coverage plan, giving extra protection for Volvo Penta sterndrive and Forward Drive (FWD) boats operating in salt or brackish water. Posted on 12 Feb 2022 Solace Boats and Volvo Penta announce partnership
SOLACE Boats unveiled its new 415CS center console with diesel Aquamatic DPI inboards Today, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), SOLACE Boats unveiled its new 415CS center console powered by a fully integrated Volvo Penta propulsion system with twin diesel Aquamatic DPI inboards. Posted on 29 Oct 2021 Advantages of EVC extended to a broader range
Volvo Penta has improved the features of the Electronic Vessel Control (EVC 2) system Volvo Penta has improved the functionality and features of its next-generation Electronic Vessel Control (EVC 2) system and expanded the system to its complete marine leisure gasoline range and D8 diesel engines Posted on 29 Sep 2021
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy