Mercury releases all-new V10 350HP Seapro Outboard and Electric Steering

The all-new advanced Electric Steering system © Mercury Marine The all-new advanced Electric Steering system © Mercury Marine

by Mercury Marine 16 Feb 13:56 PST

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced the 5.7L V10 350hp SeaPro™ outboard at the Miami International Boat Show. Engineered for commercial applications, this outboard combines the latest innovations and advanced technologies from Mercury's all-new V10 outboard platform with the performance, durability and reliability customers have come to know and expect from the SeaPro brand.

"We continue to see an incredible response to the recently introduced V10 platform we introduced last year and are pleased to offer the V10 SeaPro outboard specifically tailored to the needs of the commercial market," said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president.

"Demand among commercial operators for reliable high-horsepower outboards with connected digital technologies has grown significantly in recent years.

"We engineered the 350hp outboard to exceed their expectations."

In addition to the V10 SeaPro outboard, Mercury today launched an advanced Electric Steering system. Instead of hydraulics, the system utilises a compact electric steering actuator, freeing up space in the boat while allowing for cleaner transom rigging.

In addition, it consumes less than half the electrical power as electro-hydraulic steering, leaving more power for running other onboard accessories. The system is compatible with all Mercury V10 and V8 Verado® and SeaPro™ outboards with the Advanced MidSection (AMS), as well as Mercury Racing® 450R and 300R outboards with Racing AMS.

"We are also excited to launch Electric Steering," said John.

"The system provides a premium boating experience with enhanced steering responsiveness and quiet, hydraulic-free operation.

"Our builder and dealer partners will also appreciate how fast it is to install."

Mercury Electric Steering is available for multi-engine boats with compatible engines in April and will be available for single-engine boats in late 2023.

The V10 SeaPro Outboard Features and Benefits include:

Efficient All-Around Performance

Calibrated to deliver full performance on standard 91 RON fuel, the V10 SeaPro outboard also features efficiency-enhancing technologies such as Advanced Range Optimisation.

Easy to Maintain

The new V10 outboard is easy to maintain, with an industry-exclusive top-cowl access door that allows oil to be checked or topped off without cowl removal. Gearcase oil can easily be drained from the torpedo.

Heavy Duty Gearcase

The V10 SeaPro outboard features an all-new rugged gearcase with advanced hydrodynamics for control, efficiency and durability. The gearcase is validated at three times the lifespan of recreational gearcases.

Reliability & Durability

High-horsepower SeaPro engines like the V10 outboard generate ample torque at lower RPM levels, enabling operators to work their outboards hard without placing excess stress on the engine.

Industry-Exclusive Battery Management Technology

The idle charge battery management system monitors battery voltage and when necessary, adjusts engine RPM at idle to boost alternator output.

Exceptionally Smooth & Quiet

Precision-tuned intake and exhaust, combined with fuel-injector covers, minimise noise for more comfortable all-day operating. The V10 SeaPro model is 28 per cent quieter at cruise than a leading competitor.

High-Output Alternator

A 150-amp alternator to help support a heavy load of onboard accessories.

Adaptive Speed Control

Maintains engine RPM despite changes in load or conditions, with no throttle adjustment.

Digital Throttle & Shift Controls

Standard Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) controls deliver smooth, quiet shifting and instant throttle response with the option to integrate the latest SmartCraft® digital technologies.

Joystick Piloting for Outboards and Electric Steering

The V10 SeaPro outboard comes standard with the Advanced MidSection making it compatible with Mercury Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) for approved multi-engine applications as well as the latest Mercury Electric Steering system. JPO provides fingertip control to move forward, sideways or even rotate in place for easy, confident manoeuvres in tight spaces.

Electric Steering enhances handling and responsiveness for exceptional vessel control, particularly when using JPO.

The V10 SeaPro outboard will be available in the second half of 2023.