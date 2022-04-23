Harman launches new JBL Club Marine Speakers and Subwoofers

JBL Club Marine Speakers and Subwoofers © Harman JBL Club Marine Speakers and Subwoofers © Harman

by Julia Stinneford 16 Feb 15:19 PST

HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today its newest lineup of JBL Marine CLUB Marine Speakers. The new JBL CLUB Marine Speakers and Subwoofers are the JBL MARSPKCB62, JBL MARSPKCB82, JBL MARSUBCB102 and the JBL MARSUBCB122. All feature JBL's 75 plus years of sound heritage and cutting-edge design at affordable prices for any boat.

"We designed this new family of marine speakers and subwoofers to not only look and sound amazing but to be able to drop into most factory holes to easily upgrade the sound on any boat or pontoon," said Jeffery Fay, VP & GM Global Aftermarket, and Special Markets OEM at HARMAN. "Customers will love the look, fall in love with the sound and be amazed by the price of the new CLUB Marine Speakers and Subwoofers."

The new CLUB Marine Speakers and Subwoofers are offered in four different sizes: 6.5- and 8-inch full-range speakers and 10- and 12-inch subwoofers. All four models come with two removeable grills in gloss white and satin grey. The twist-lock design of the grilles allow users to easily match the grille color to their preference during installation. The innovative design hides the mounting fasteners, so the installation results in a clean finish with high cosmetic appeal. Unique and eye-catching RGB illuminated speaker cones can display seven colors when hard-wired to a vessel's lighting system, color options can be enhanced when wired to an external lighting controller.

Weather resistant silk dome tweeters, with bridge-mounted design, deliver a smooth high-frequency response and increased power handling for highs and mids, which equates to more lifelike sound from vocals, cymbals, brass instruments and pianos. The bridge-mounted tweeter also allows the front of the woofer cone to be sealed, protecting the motor structure from the elements. The one-piece polymer basket is designed to stand the test of time, even after long exposure to sun and salt. Rubber surrounds and polypropylene cones offer superior protection and are much more reliable than foam or treated paper. The IPX5 rating and JBL's extensive UV testing ensures the CLUB Marine Speakers and Subwoofers can handle the harshest conditions and look brand new for years to come.

The 6.5- and 8-inch CLUB Marine Speakers come in sets of two and are available for $249.95, $299.95, respectively. The 10- and 12-inch CLUB Marine Subwoofers are available for $249.95 and $299.95 each. For more information on Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL or their full lines of marine audio products, please visit www.harman.com, www.jbl.com or contact them at .