AVA Yachts announces Gilman Yachts of Fort Lauderdale as dealer for North and South America

Kando110 © AvA Yachts Kando110 © AvA Yachts

by AvA Yachts 17 Feb 07:12 PST

AvA Yachts is delighted to announce the appointment of Gilman Yachts of Fort Lauderdale as its Dealer for North and South America.

Gilman Yachts offers a full-service for owners and buyers and will look after both sales and aftersales for AvA Yachts in North and South America with immediate effect.

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said “We are very happy to have confirmed Jeff Stanley and Gilman Yachts as our North And South American dealer. It is a hugely important market for AvA Yachts and we have received a great deal of interest in our Kando series from both North and South America and with a strong presence on the ground we are looking forward to building some really great AvA Yachts for customers in the region. Having worked very closely with Gilman Yachts on the purchase and delivery of Lady Caroline (ex-Kando) we know what totally consummate professionals they are and are delighted to have our shipyard and brand represented by such a safe pair of hands”.

AvA Yachts builds the Kando 28-50m series of long-range, fuel efficient, large volume contemporary explorers and the Voyager series of all-aluminium explorers.