First Pershing GTX116 launched

by Pershing 16 Feb 23:13 PST

The wait is over and the first yacht in the new GTX range has entered the water: the ideal combination of elegance, volume and the signature Pershing thrill.

2023 is an important year for the Mondolfo-based yard as it launches the first Pershing GTX116. This innovative, exciting and disruptive model, with its groundbreaking concept and design, entered the water last February 7 in Fano and in doing so welcomed in a new construction era for the brand.

Designed for the US market and the result of collaboration between Ferretti Group's Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, the design firm headed by Fulvio De Simoni, and the Group's Engineering Department, the first Pershing GTX116 confirms its sporty DNA and enhances the concept of comfort by providing plenty of open-air space, areas designed to be in direct contact with the water, and outstanding liveability guaranteed by the new five-cabin layout.

"I spent years searching for a yacht that's perfect for Miami but could never find one. Now my ideal model is finally a reality thanks to Pershing GTX116. Five suites, a sunroof on the upper deck, a huge Jacuzzi, plenty of space for the crew, a large garage for tenders, and the best silver paintwork of all time. Not only beauty and comfort, but also the quality and safety that only a Pershing can provide."

These are the words of the American owner of the first Pershing GTX116, who has chosen to name the yacht Caffeine in honour of the ingredient that made his fortune. This truly unique yacht, which has a hull over 35 meters in length and 7,70 meters in the beam, has a remarkable 150 square meters of outdoor areas seamlessly connected to the water, amplifying onboard liveability.

The sleek and streamlined profile is emblematic of the brand's sporty personality, which is pointed up in the bow area by a signature style feature referencing luxury SUV automotive imagery and identifying the new Pershing GTX116 as an SUY or Sport Utility Yacht. This yacht in the new range is painted a new shade of grey, with a special shade of blue for the deckhouse, while the generous glazed surfaces flood the interiors with natural light.

The garage can contain a tender over 5 meters long, a jet ski and other water toys, while the exclusive 39-square-meter beach club has a teak deck protected by an electro-hydraulic taffrail that opens up to connect the beach area with the swim platform, creating a huge space at the water's edge. The 40-square-meter sundeck, reached from the stern area via two outdoor stairways on either side of the yacht, contains the second helm station and is designed with generous spaces for socialising and to enjoy the onboard lifestyle, not least thanks to the shelter provided by the carbon hard top. This area also contains the generously sized and comfortable lounge area, complete with a large wet bar.

The first Pershing GTX116 is equipped with a triple water jet propulsion system, which can be paired with three MAN V12 2000 engines each rated 2,000 mhp (optional) for a top speed of 35.5 knots and a cruising speed of 29.5 knots. The standard engines are three MAN V12 1800 units rated 1,800 mhp.