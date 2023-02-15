Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Italia Yachts reveals IY43 Veloce

by David Walters Yachts 17 Feb 05:28 PST February 15-19, 2023

Italia Yachts has chosen Miami to reveal its first motorboat project, the IY43 VELOCE, which opens a new era for the 12-year-old shipyard.

Five years after starting management by the Vitulano family, the shipyard presents the first model of the new line as part of its five-year development plan. The announcement is happening just months before production begins at the new shipyard in Fano, central Italy, which is well-known for its highly skilled workers in the marine industry. The new facility is 45,000 sq ft and is dedicated to complete in-house production, from the resin infusion lamination of the hulls to the finished product ready for the sea.

"For the development and growth of the brand, it is necessary to have a multi-faceted and technologically advanced structure like the one we have today. We have already started building the IY43 VELOCE, and we are certain that, like all Italia Yachts models, she will be immediately recognizable for her unmistakable lines. I have committed myself to ensure that this yacht responds to our philosophy in its strengths: design, technological vision, sporty lines but always elegant and attentive to the environment." explains Daniele De Tullio, CEO of Italia Yachts.

The new Italia Yachts 43 VELOCE is part of a rather crowded but exciting range. This large segment prompted us to make research a strong point for placing an innovative product on the market.

IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts
IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts

"We developed the model on a hybrid concept between a pure walkaround and a day cruiser, which is why the interior also has generous space and class-leading headroom. The lines, in general, mimic those of the well-established range of sailboats from Italia Yachts: its recognition as the IY43 VELOCE is easily recognizable by lines of the hull, with the hull underlined by an unmistakable sheer line, by the long and wide hard top to give greater protection from the elements, from the opening terraces in the cockpit, usually available on larger boats, access to the water or to shore facilitated by the raising and lowering stern platform and two large sunbathing areas: one of which is modular in the cockpit. In the interior, with three different layouts, much importance has been given to the lighting, just as we do for sailing yachts to create an open and welcoming feeling, while throughout the boat, internally and externally, the walkways have been given much attention to ensure that they are always comfortable and safe. Onboard it is important to move easily and safely." Sebastien Nolasco, General Manager of Italia Yachts, explained.

IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts
IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts

According to Fabio Pignatelli, Sales Manager of Italia Yachts, "Choosing to present the new IY 43 VELOCE in Miami is because we think it is one of the most attractive markets for this design. Since the early stages of the project, the dual power plant option was envisaged to be in line with the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and American markets. The USA currently occupies around 28% of the Italia Yachts market, with significant growth projections in 2023 and 2024; therefore, they deserve special attention and recognition. For our part, we have structured a dedicated sales network, led in the Americas by David Walters Yachts, to ensure our owners have access to the appropriate skillsets in pre-and post-sales."

IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts
IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts

Erik Haaland, Sales Director of Italia Yachts USA and David Walters Yachts, added, "The launch of the IY 43 VELOCA is the result of a collaboration between ourselves in the Americas and the Italia Yachts shipyard, creating a yacht that is truly able to be recognized and used in Europe and the US. The hull design, interior layouts, systems engineering, amenities, and the choice of Volvo IPS or Mercury outboard propulsion will cater to many of the needs of US boaters. We are confident of the market response and prepared to serve all major yachting areas through our offices in Fort Lauderdale, Annapolis, Marina del Rey, Naples, Palm Beach, Newport, Portsmouth, and St Maarten in the Caribbean."

IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts
IY43 Veloce - photo © David Walters Yachts

The design of the IY 43 VELOCE has relied on several industry experts, including naval architectural firm Skyron Studio, which collaborated with the Italia Yachts Design Team, and Arbore & Partners for the interior design.

The official announcement of the launch of the IY 43 was held during a press event near the Miami International Boat Show on February 16th, 2023. Interested parties may inquire for details by contacting

