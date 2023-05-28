Marine e-technology on display at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Long known as a launchpad for marine innovation, with a dedication to improved sustainability, the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will showcase the best in alternative powered boating and leisure products.

The global electric boat market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 20311.

Consumer take-up of electric marine vessels and products is on the increase.

Recognising the growing interest in the sector, the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is celebrating the companies investing in alternative power sources, with a range of cutting-edge marine industry e-technologies on display, from luxury electric and hybrid yachts, to electric engines, to must-have outdoor 'toys' such as jetboards and electric underwater scooters.

Mulpha Events General Manager, Johan Hasser says the team is looking forward to hosting a range of new technologies at this year's Show.

"SCIBS has long been the launching pad for innovation within the industry and we are thrilled SCIBS 2023 will see a strong presence of electric and hybrid technologies," My Hasser says. "Our industry is committed to investing in sustainable options in boating and lifestyle offerings and we are looking forward to showcasing this in May."

Eyachts takes a hullistic approach

"The gradual transition to electric and sustainably focussed power boats is an essential element of protecting the future, and our sustainable portfolio now offers real-world solutions to those who are ready to embrace it," says Ross Turner, general manager of Australia & NZ based firm and long-term SCIBS exhibitor Eyachts, the largest distributor of electric and hybrid boats in Australia.

"Sustainable and electric boating will be the most disruptive change to hit the marine industry in decades, so we're excited and ready for it."

At SCIBS 2023, Eyachts will premiere the RAND 25, RAND 27 and RAND 28, luxury designer boats featuring either 100% electric or traditional ICE propulsion and capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots. The RANDs are ergonomically designed, with a lightweight construction that delivers superior performance and low consumption of fuel or electricity and is built using materials developed from recycled plastics and bio-based hybrids to minimise environmental impact.

Eyachts will also have on display at SCIBS 2023 the entire Axopar range and e-boat pioneers Greenline. Greenline launched the world's first affordable diesel electric hybrid boat in 2008 and it has been refining and improving this formula ever since, launching its sixth-generation Hybrid propulsion system this year.

Solar Style

Another longtime SCIBS exhibitor, Multihull Solutions will also showcase their capacity for alternative power at the 2023 Show, with the Asia Pacific premiere of the Fountaine Pajot Aura 51, a model which can be either traditional diesel or Smart Electric.

In both the dielsel and electric models, the Aura 51's flybridge is fitted with solar panels that are totally flush-decked and capable of producing 2000 watts of renewable energy, five times more solar energy than other yachts equipped with solar panels.

With only one internal combustion engine for two electric motors, the Aura 51 Smart Electric is slowly moving towards all-electricity.

"Fountaine Pajot partnered with several French companies, recognised for their expertise in power electronics, energy management, and marine propulsion," says Mathieu Fountaine, Deputy CEO of Fountaine Pajot, and head of the Smart Electric project. "It's a whole new experience for our customers, a zero-emissions experience, an experience marked by silence! This ambitious project proves the capacity of the Fountaine Pajot group to move quickly towards the elimination of carbon from our cruising."

Batteries that charge themselves

ePropulsion Australia is a leader in electric outboard motors for boats, SUPs and kayaks, built on a belief that electric engines will accelerate the transition into clean energy in the marine environment and beyond.

Alistair Sutherland, managing director of ePropulsion Australia says electric motors have advanced significantly over the past decade, and continue to do so. Sutherland says consumer interest is also growing at a rapid rate.

"Our electric motors - which we will be showcasing at SCIBS 2023 - range in power from 10KW, all the way up to 100 kW for larger sailing boats and motor vessels between 60 and 100' (18-30m) with a full displacement up to 200 tons, delivering high performance with less noise, fewer vibrations and zero exhaust fumes.

"Sailboat owners really respond to electric outboards as they enable their sailboats to easily leave and return to the marina. Owners of day sailers and small cruising sailboats love pod drives because they are space-saving, quiet and vibration-free. The hydrogeneration and solar charging also allow sailors to travel further and sail sustainably.

Also at the forefront of electric motores is VETUS-Maxwell Australia. VETUS has been driving the switch to electric motors in Australia for years, and has recently been at the forefront of engine development with its electric propulsion series: ELINE and EPOD. With their 5Kw, 7.5Kw and 10Kw models - on display at SCIBS 2023 - VETUS offers greener options to boat builders or refit yards looking to repower with electric instead of conventional diesel or petrol engines.

Electric fun

It's not just the boats that are harnessing e-power. Outdoor and lifestyle product enthusiasts are also embracing e-technology with anything from surfboards to jetskis to underwater scooters running on electricity.

Queensland based firm Jetboard Australia is a leading distributor of well-known jet propulsion brands such as Jetsurf, Radinn and Onean.

This year, as well as the many electric powered surfboards Rod Kamp and his team will be showcasing at SCIBS, they will also be showing off the ultra-fun must have 'toy' - the iAqua Sea Scooter, which allows riders to glide through the ocean with the speed and grace of a dolphin.

Outdoor Connection Partners has also chosen the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for the highly anticipated Australian and New Zealand launch of the new 2023 Takuma electric range, including the Hydrofoil and eFoil boards, and the game-changing eTow - the first and only self-controlled electric towing watercraft.

Whether you're a die-hard boatie or looking for the latest and boating and marine products, you'll find it all at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

The 34th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is on from May 25-28, 2023. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

