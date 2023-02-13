Australian Wooden Boat Festival wraps up

All tied up at the famous Constitution Dock - 2023 Australian Wooden Boat Festival in Hobart © John Curnow All tied up at the famous Constitution Dock - 2023 Australian Wooden Boat Festival in Hobart © John Curnow

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 17 Feb 09:59 PST

Wow, what a weekend.

We're pretty exhausted and we're ready for a rest, but before that, we want to say a few words.

THANK YOU!

A big thank you to each and everyone of you that came to the Hobart waterfront to celebrate Australian boat builders, designers and wooden boats of all shapes and sizes. This event would simply not be possible with the support of the people.

In no particular order, thanks go to:

Boat Owners, from near and far, of course without your passion and dedication the AWBF could not happen.

Our staff, contractors, and volunteers. A smiling face and a can-do attitude, behind the scenes and on the ground, our crew is what bring it all together.

Our partners and sponsors, there are too many to mention (probably because there's so many things to love about wooden boats) but you can view them all here. These businesses and community groups all contribute to the success of the event.

Our stall holders and vendors, who fed the masses and filled the shopping bags of many.

And more. SO MANY MORE!

From graphic designers, to face painters, to skippers, to marquee installers, to cleaners, the list goes on. There are simply so many people to thank. As many of us will be having a long weekend to recover, we will be in touch in the coming weeks to thank as many people as possible.

We will also be sharing all of the wonderful content we've gathered on our socials and on our website, so stay tuned for that.

In the mean time, we feel like we're about to keel over, so fair winds and following seas to you all.

Thanks to Cam Green (Green Sea Media) & Stu Gibson for the video: