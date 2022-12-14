Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 3

HMAS Enterprise (OK. M.Y. Enterprise)

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 19 Feb 13:00 PST
Time for lunch at Howrah, adjacent to Bellerive in Hobart on board Squally Cove © John Curnow

What started out on a driveway, effectively as a one-man band, is now a 50 person strong enterprise. (And there are very good reasons for that!) The occasion was the Australian Wooden Boat Festival, and I was sitting aboard the utterly splendiferous Deal Island 50, Southern Rock, with Mr Wooden Boat (well at least in these here parts anyway), Tim Phillips OAM.

Why had I made such a beeline to be there? That would be the Shearwater 38, Squally Cove, pictured above off the magnificent Bellerive in Hobart. The boat is named after a very stunning bay. To me it was like rocket flares, green dye in the water, and red smoke flares all going off at once. Now more specifically, anytime I get to say the Kent Group, and especially Deal Island, it is like transcendence. This is something that both Tim and I share, and whilst mine are locked away in boyhood memories, Tim makes an effort to go to the stunning island in the middle of Bass Strait every single year.

The magnificent second boat in the Deal Island 50 range - Southern Rock - check out the brushed brass bow roller - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop
The magnificent second boat in the Deal Island 50 range - Southern Rock - check out the brushed brass bow roller - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop

Phillips first went there in about 1966 as an eight year old, or thereabouts. The academic and historian, Stephen Murray-Smith was down there, and my mother was friends with the Murray-Smith family or an extended part it. “I can remember putting my head out of the hatch and hear all these people who were all nude on the beach. I didn't know which way to look. Some of the girls, who will remain nameless at this point in time, were young, and as a 15-year-old kid, it was, it was just something quite incredible. First thing I did was just jump back down the hatch, and pretend I hadn’t seen anything.”

Back in those days there were Brumbies (wild horses) running all over the island too. They are all gone now, and that too helps to mark a very different era. Now the point is that it was all very much indelible on Phillips, for the 32-footer they took around Australia (much later) was named Murray Pass, and then later another was called, Squally Cove, “A place that's very dear to us”, as Phillips puts it. In the end, the whole of the Wooden Boat Shop’s (WBS) range has names referring to Bass Strait and Victorian icons, which is a reflection of the family’s cruising grounds, and their location in Sorrento, on the Mornington Peninsula.

Work in Progress at the WBS - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop
Work in Progress at the WBS - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop

Style and Substance

So let’s get back to boats, and stay with Southern Rock for a while, which is delightfully executed with the bronzed out look and whitewashed timber with brushed brass accoutrement. Call it beach chic if you will. It must have been a handful in production, with acid washed metal, exposed grain, and just the right amount of whitewash providing the correct patina. Beautiful. Photos do not really do it justice, so if you are lucky enough to get on board this vessel, then do so, and savour. It is very Zen, and shows how much the craft are customisable inside a given set of parameters, for she looks nothing like her older sister, Gina, which is far more traditional.

“The reason we call them Deal Island 50 is that they designed to go cruising down to Deal Island and have a week’s stay with a family, or a couple of families, and then come back in comfort and safety.”

Southern Rock's Beach Chic interior - marvellous! - photo © John Curnow
Southern Rock's Beach Chic interior - marvellous! - photo © John Curnow

Southern Rock is the second of the series, and has already made her way to Tasmania twice, and all the way up to Lizard Island on the GBR, and she is not even two years of age yet! You’ll notice that she has a line hauler for the cray pots (lobster), and a live fish well to keep said catch, immediately aft of the main saloon doors. Even the bargeboards are stowed up against the bulwark in the cockpit, so you have a magnificent blend of working boat and relaxation tool, wrapped up in a solid, safe, and efficient hull form. And the awning covered cockpit is huge, so the lunch with all those crays, and the chilled Riesling grabbed from the various fridges on board is going to be a long affair around a long table that will take 12 souls – easily. Sign me up now!

Running at speed (15-22 knots) with the Kooyong 28 Walkaround - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop
Running at speed (15-22 knots) with the Kooyong 28 Walkaround - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop

So what’s being constructed at the WBS right now? “We've got an order to build at least one Couta Boat to start imminently (original sailing fishing boat of the region), and then two more Deal Island 50s that are evolutions of the model, two Efficient 44s, one 36 foot Tideways displacement launch, and three Kooyong 28 runabout/picnic boats. Pretty much maximum capacity…”

The WBS moved to the Hotham Road Industrial Estate in 1980, and has grown both its footprint and shed space ever since. “Well we certainly didn't set out to do this, but it's been a passion I followed. It wouldn't have happened without the brilliant team we've got together and yes, our three kids are in the business now. Will and Sam (2020 Tokyo Olympians in the 49er) are involved in manufacturing and logistics, respectively, and Emma does the marketing. Our General Manager, Wayne Parr, ties the whole team together.”

All hands on - WBS style - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop
All hands on - WBS style - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop

Triple F

It is quite an amazing thing, overall, for something over 95% of production remains local, which helps with the maintenance side of things. Evidently, there would be no appearance of it slowing up, either, for a new 55 is in the wings, and has been developed to allow for a twin cabin/dual head arrangement down below, instead of the ‘all-in’ style of the 50, me hearties…

Apart from the added five feet, there is a bit more beam on offer too (say 0.5m), with this completely new hull form from their warped plane style. Naturally it will not be a massive departure in terms of wither style or running surface, because if it ain’t broke... The 55 will have the same 1000hp single Volvo running the massive five-bladed wheel down below. In the 50, this can send her to 30 knots, depending on load and screw, but the real place is the 8-12 knot cruising range where she is so utterly miserly, and with double alternators she does not have to carry a genset, aiding to low overall mass, a greener footprint, and of course, no noise at anchor. Bring it on!

The helm station of Southern Rock - it's good as a picture, and utterly stunning in real life - photo © John Curnow
The helm station of Southern Rock - it's good as a picture, and utterly stunning in real life - photo © John Curnow

Given that 55 is about the largest they can make in the current site, it could end up being called the Big Deal, or even the Kent 55. Maybe, just maybe, it might be Furneaux 55. We’ll see. Tight lipped is all I can say… They have been approached for vessels up to 65 feet, but the twin screw nature and limited shed space places this a bit outside the operational sphere for now.

Philips has always been astute, so it is no surprise to hear him say, “It's going pretty well. We're sort of mindful of a soft landing, or we hope it's going to be a soft landing, rather than a hard landing, but yes, we're mindful not to overextend ourselves. We’re we're very confident. We have a great product, and rock solid manufacturing process and systems that we put in the boats that will hold us in good stead for what we're planning for the future.”

Kooyong 28 Walkaround is perfect for shallows - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop
Kooyong 28 Walkaround is perfect for shallows - photo © The Wooden Boat Shop

Being Vigilant

So going all the way back up to the top once more, this was all possible because the Tasmanian Police, and specifically Scott Williams and Ashley Kent, allowed me to join them on Vigilant for the Parade of Sail at the 2023 Australian Wooden Boat Festival in Hobart. Built in Tasmania in 1971, she has seen continued service ever since, all the way from Bicheno to Port Davey, and until recently, did so with the same atmo Cummins V8s she has had from the start.

The Port one developed a crack in the block a while back, and has now been swapped out with another they found not too far away. Like what are the chances? Apart from slightly fresher paint she looks exactly the same as her sister sitting off to the right. Police work and Fishing Patrols are joined in Tassie, and Vigilant can do weeks away. She has towed so many vessels, and taken greenies up and over the traditional flying bridge so many times. All the while slugging it out at 20lph. That’s efficient.

Vigilant during the Parade of Sail looking on at James Craig - photo © John Curnow
Vigilant during the Parade of Sail looking on at James Craig - photo © John Curnow

She tows a RIB that does the fast work, and acts as the Mother Ship a lot these days. She is pleasant, clean and delightful. She too does not use her genset much anymore, which occupies a big chunk of the aft deck, relying on her battery array to take care of it all. The only thing you really have to be careful with is your head as you exit the galley/mess. Otherwise, it is all happy days.

Reflecting on her brilliant state of repair, Williams said, “Well, it's a bit of an ongoing project. We try and stay on top of things as we see them. Between Ash and I we've got a pretty good split of skills. Ash is very good with the painting and woodwork side of things. I come from a mechanical background, so I'll get right into maintaining the engines and that sort of stuff, but we also have to give a fair bit of credit to local contractors.”

The mighty Vigilant - such a great boat - photo © John Curnow
The mighty Vigilant - such a great boat - photo © John Curnow

It is a lovely story of hard work, dedication, and passion. If you get to be on her, you’re either going to be terribly thankful for digging you out of a hole, or just marvel at miles under her keel, the weather she has seen, and the time capsule appearance that transports you immediately. Nice. Better than nice. Round of applause, please! She has earned it, and the souls that have looked after her all these years will be chuffed.

OK. Today you will find that the site has an abundance of material from right across the globe, and if you cannot find something, just try the search button right up the top of the landing page, above our logo. If you cannot find what you want or wish to want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

You had me at lacquer.. - photo © John Curnow
Right away! You had me at lacquer... - photo © John Curnow

Finally. Please look after yourselves.

John Curnow
Global Editor, Powerboat.World

Related Articles

First Look: X Shore at boot Düsseldorf 2023
Evolution of the Eelex 8000 and the new, game-changing X Shore 1 We spoke to Johan Astrom, CCO at X Shore, during boot Düsseldorf 2023 to find out more about the evolution of the Eelex 8000 and the new, game-changing X Shore 1. Posted on 2 Feb Can your Grandma use FaceTime?
Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time... Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time, which is kind of the point with Alloy Boats. Posted on 13 Jan Powered by LandCruiser - Towed by LandCruiser
There is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80 It remains that there is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80, so it was kind of hard to work out from whence to start. Posted on 14 Dec 2022 Interview about Yanmar's e-saildrive development
We speak to Igor van de Burgt and Bas Eerden at METSTRADE 2022 We spoke to Yanmar's Igor van de Burgt, Application Engineer, Engineering and Development, and Bas Eerden, Global Sales Manager, about the development of e-saildrive, scheduled for launch in 2024. Posted on 22 Nov 2022 Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part II)
Following on from Part I of the Prestige M48 story So Part One of the Prestige M48 story covered off a lot of ground, and we now have the same mission parameters once again. By definition, a family called M-Line means there are others on the way. Posted on 9 Nov 2022 Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part I)
An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? For here is a powerhouse brand, with an enviable reputation in markets around the globe. Posted on 25 Oct 2022 New age - New feel
You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants! There was a line in song quite a while back that went, “You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants!” Would have been easy to run with that as an opening, but this was not the first thought I had when I saw Sovereign Ships... Posted on 11 Oct 2022 James Ward interview
Insights on the Marine Resources Salary Survey 2022 Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com, YachtsandYachting.com and powerboat.world, talks to the CEO and Founder of Marine Resources about the 2022 Salary Survey at the Southampton International Boat Show. Posted on 11 Oct 2022 Full Stop = Full Bore
There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight The King is dead. All hail the King. There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight. The benchmark is now 633hp. Full stop. And probably with a few exclamation points after it, as well!!! Posted on 5 Oct 2022 Off Kilter - Part II
Thank you very much to the readers of Part I - we now have more for you Thank you very much to all of you, the readers of Off Kilter – Part I. We have more to get through, and some additional treats as well, so now is very much time to go WOT. Posted on 14 Sep 2022
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy