Second Amels 60 Limited Editions delivered

Amels 60, ENTOURAGE © Damen Yachting Amels 60, ENTOURAGE © Damen Yachting

by Damen Yachting 20 Feb 23:01 PST

The team at Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the delivery of the second Amels 60 Limited Editions, ENTOURAGE known as project WITCHCRAFT.

Space & freedom

Featuring an exterior from Espen diameterino, the Amels 60 is focused on offering the ultimate onboard experience with the freedom it offers expressed in spaciousness throughout the Sun Deck and Swim Platform as well as the folded Owners suite balcony. Additionally, the yacht features space for a 9-metre tender on the foredeck. Onboard accommodation hosts up to 12 guests as well as 12 crew, plus Captain.

The Owner has worked with Moran Yacht & Ship throughout the build and has been heavily involved in the process, bringing a number of custom touches to the yacht. This includes an adaption to the Amels 60 signature windows, allowing maximal light to flood the monochromatic interior.

For the interior design, the Owner has selected to work with Canada-based design studio Burdifilek. The studio has developed a luxurious interior, notable for its sense of serenity.

Next generation yachting

The Amels 60 has been developed to carry the spirit and philosophy of the Amels Limited Editions forward. Featuring a range of cutting-edge equipment and technology, including IMO Tier III compliant hybrid power and propulsion, the design is the advanced guard of a new generation of yachting.

At the same time, the Amels 60 remains true to its heritage, retaining the innovative build process that has made the Amels Limited Editions such a renowned success. The yacht offers optimal customisation potential, combined with fast delivery of a proven platform, featuring naval architecture and seakeeping characteristics both tried and tested.

Following delivery, ENTOURAGE will undertake a busy charter season overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship.

Arie Midavaine Project Manager at Damen Yachting: "It's been great to see how all parties involved have pulled together and given so much effort during this busy project. The result of their work speaks for itself; the yacht looks stunning. We hope that the Owner will enjoy stepping on board for the first time this spring."

Sean Moran from Moran Yacht & Ship comments: "We at Moran Yacht & Ship would like to take this opportunity to thank the Owner for his trust in our team throughout the build process. We would also like to thank and congratulate the talented workers at Damen Yachting and the Owner's team for this tremendous achievement - we look forward to many more successful projects with the Damen Yachting organization in the future."