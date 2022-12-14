Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

Second Amels 60 Limited Editions delivered

by Damen Yachting 20 Feb 23:01 PST
Amels 60, ENTOURAGE © Damen Yachting

The team at Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the delivery of the second Amels 60 Limited Editions, ENTOURAGE known as project WITCHCRAFT.

Space & freedom

Featuring an exterior from Espen diameterino, the Amels 60 is focused on offering the ultimate onboard experience with the freedom it offers expressed in spaciousness throughout the Sun Deck and Swim Platform as well as the folded Owners suite balcony. Additionally, the yacht features space for a 9-metre tender on the foredeck. Onboard accommodation hosts up to 12 guests as well as 12 crew, plus Captain.

Amels 60, ENTOURAGE - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60, ENTOURAGE - photo © Damen Yachting

The Owner has worked with Moran Yacht & Ship throughout the build and has been heavily involved in the process, bringing a number of custom touches to the yacht. This includes an adaption to the Amels 60 signature windows, allowing maximal light to flood the monochromatic interior.

For the interior design, the Owner has selected to work with Canada-based design studio Burdifilek. The studio has developed a luxurious interior, notable for its sense of serenity.

Next generation yachting

The Amels 60 has been developed to carry the spirit and philosophy of the Amels Limited Editions forward. Featuring a range of cutting-edge equipment and technology, including IMO Tier III compliant hybrid power and propulsion, the design is the advanced guard of a new generation of yachting.

Amels 60, ENTOURAGE - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60, ENTOURAGE - photo © Damen Yachting

At the same time, the Amels 60 remains true to its heritage, retaining the innovative build process that has made the Amels Limited Editions such a renowned success. The yacht offers optimal customisation potential, combined with fast delivery of a proven platform, featuring naval architecture and seakeeping characteristics both tried and tested.

Following delivery, ENTOURAGE will undertake a busy charter season overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship.

Amels 60, ENTOURAGE - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60, ENTOURAGE - photo © Damen Yachting

Arie Midavaine Project Manager at Damen Yachting: "It's been great to see how all parties involved have pulled together and given so much effort during this busy project. The result of their work speaks for itself; the yacht looks stunning. We hope that the Owner will enjoy stepping on board for the first time this spring."

Sean Moran from Moran Yacht & Ship comments: "We at Moran Yacht & Ship would like to take this opportunity to thank the Owner for his trust in our team throughout the build process. We would also like to thank and congratulate the talented workers at Damen Yachting and the Owner's team for this tremendous achievement - we look forward to many more successful projects with the Damen Yachting organization in the future."

Related Articles

Amels 180 Step One showcasing at Miami Yacht Show
An additional 32 square metres of deck space Damen Yachting is pleased to confirm that the Amels 180 STEP ONE will be showcasing this year at the Miami Yacht Show. Posted on 4 Feb Damen Yachting launches SeaXplorer 58 in Antalya
The yacht will now undergo her final build phase Having emerged from the shed, the yacht will now undergo her final build phase in preparation for delivery to her Owner in the coming months. Posted on 27 Jan Ocean escapes in Thailand
An interview with Captain Fraser Gow of Stardust In November 2020, Captain Fraser Gow left the wintry Dutch coastline behind, and, on the instructions of her Owner, took the Amels 206 STARDUST south to the sun and the Land of Smiles. Posted on 14 Dec 2022 Axis owner Carl Allen on latest underwater mission
AllenX team have found numerous artifacts from the Maravillas What people don't know is, that in addition to all the work, investment and philanthropy Carl Allen and his family dedicated to rebuilding Walker's Cay, and helping surrounding islands, he's been searching for the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 Amels 6002 - Project Witchcraft at a glance
The launch was met with much anticipation The second Amels 60, known as Project Witchcraft, has emerged from the Amels and Damen Yachting drydock in the Netherlands. A milestone which marks the start of her final build phase ahead of delivery to her Owner later in Autumn this year. Posted on 14 Jul 2022 First Damen Yachting YS 53 sold
Becomes integral part of legendary sportfisherman Anthony Hsieh's Bad Company Fleet The team at Damen Yachting is delighted to announce the sale of the first vessel from the all-new YS 53 series. Posted on 5 May 2022 Amels 80 introduced in online global launch
The event saw the impressive 1:10 scale model (8 metres) Amels clients and fans from around the globe tuned in live to watch the official introduction of this brand new classic 80-metre Amels Limited Editions yacht which is available for delivery as of Spring 2025. Posted on 2 Apr 2022 First Amels 60 unveiled
A landmark moment for both owner and builder In a landmark moment for both Owner and builder, the first Amels 60 has been unveiled. Posted on 3 Mar 2022 First YS 53 by Damen Yachting now in build
Milestone steel cutting of the new vessel celebrated Damen Yachting has introduced a brand new design in its Yacht Support range - the YS 53 series. The first build of the completely new 53-metre vessel (175 ft) will be delivered in 2023. Posted on 16 Feb 2022 Damen Yachting announces Miami Yacht Show line up
The ultimate Damen Yachting duo will be on display stern to stern at the exclusive Island Gardens Damen Yachting is delighted to confirm that the 55-metre Amels 180 Gene Machine and 55-metre Yacht Support YS 5009 Gene Chaser will be showcasing at this year's Miami Yacht Show. Posted on 2 Feb 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy