Massari Design Projects - MY Project X by Golden Yachts and MY Ciao CRN Ferretti Group

by Massari Design 21 Feb 09:25 PST
Wider Fano IT New Headquarters © Massari Design

A 2022 that ended with the delivery of important projects of international significance for the Massari Design Studio, led by the architect Alessandro Massari.

The interiors of the second largest yacht presented during the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, the MY "Project X", an 88-metre yacht from the Greek shipyard Golden Yachts, winner of the Boat International Design Award in the "lifestyle feature beach club" category, are by Massari Design.

Impressive is the meticulous research and skilful use of materials on board the MY "Project X", which features elegant combinations of essences, over 40 types of leather, precious woods, marbles and onyxes as well as metals with unique finishes and silk carpets.

On board the MY "Project X", every detail is studied down to the smallest detail; the refined elements and workmanship, never ostentatious, almost seem to want to be found inside the yacht, which is made up of many rooms, each with its own identity and precise characterisation.

Massari Design Studio's main challenge was to give each individual room its own uniqueness, while at the same time ensuring perfect harmony with the others.

The yacht is also an art gallery with works of art scattered throughout each room, for each of which an ad hoc space has been created.

Some particularities that highlight the attention to detail and unique tailor-made solutions created by Massari Design:

  • the bar façade on the upper deck characterised by an undulating cladding formed by dozens of glass bottles filled with a special whisky-coloured liquid for which the studio also designed rubber-coated spring supports so that the bottles do not rattle while sailing and can be easily removed for cleaning.
  • a 4-metre long wine cellar with its unique design inspired by a bank vault to enhance the preciousness of its contents a unique and perfectly integrated element in the dining area
  • a revolving sofa in the beach area consisting of two parts that can be moved, rotated and joined according to the configuration of the room and the needs of the owner and his guests.

MY Project X - Family Salon - photo © Massari Design
MY Project X - Family Salon - photo © Massari Design

Another iconic project by Massari Design is the MY CIAO 52 metres from the CRN Gruppo Ferretti shipyard, whose design provides an overall vision that pursues concepts of linearity and cleanliness, blending them with details that are refined and sophisticated without being ostentatious.

In particular, in the salons great attention has been paid to the large openings that dialogue with the outside, where, pursuing the idea of having no interruptions, the vertical structures have been covered with mirrors.

The warmth of the rooms is manifested through the use of materials with warm colour tones, such as wood or metal with a champagne finish and soft finishes such as leather, while the selection of fabrics mainly follows a neutral base with colour accents.

MY Project X - Main Salon - photo © Massari Design
MY Project X - Main Salon - photo © Massari Design

All the rooms are conceived as cosy spaces, enveloped in the warmth of wood, interspersed with strong design elements that distinguish them and give them a unique and elegant character. The master cabin, designed down to the smallest detail to offer the best possible experience on board, features a mirrored wall that expands the perception of space.

In short: design is refined simplicity.

One of Massari Design's most recent projects is the new production plant that Wider is building on the Fano seafront, which will be operational soon.

MY Ciao - Master Cabin - photo © Samal Shrikant
MY Ciao - Master Cabin - photo © Samal Shrikant

Massari Design was chosen for its contemporary style, and for its ability to be faithful to the principles of sustainability desired by the building site in perfect integration with the surrounding environment and the city's cultural and architectural heritage, creating a unique, iconic and evocative design.

Also important for the Studio are the yacht refitting works carried out for the 55-metre Amels La Masquerade, the 49-metre Rossinavi N2H and also the numerous private aircraft designed in collaboration with Boeing and Citadel.

MY Ciao - Main Salon - photo © Maurizio Paradisi
MY Ciao - Main Salon - photo © Maurizio Paradisi

The year 2023 sees the firm already working on interior projects for the 77-metre MY O'Rea by Cantiere Golden Yachts, the Darwin 86 by Cantiere delle Marche and a yacht over 80 metres long currently protected by nda as well as refitting the MY Forever One by ISA Yachts and the MY O'Eva (Ex: Cloud 9, C9, and Ice Angel) 61 metres by CMN.

In addition to the Yachting & Aviation sector, the Massari Design team is also esteemed and appreciated in the luxury hotel sector (a project in the Cote d'Azur is in the portfolio) and in the luxury private residence sector like the newly completed Chalet in the French Alps.

What most distinguishes Massari Design is the recognised ability to listen to and interpret the customer's needs.

Attention to detail, passion for one's craft, lack of ostentation and dedication to the projects mean that many clients establish a friendly and extremely trusting relationship with the Designers.

