The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of a new mega yacht Admiral GC-Force 73

by Italian Sea Group 22 Feb 22:13 PST
Admiral GC-Force 73 © The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group, global player in the luxury yacht market, announces the sale of a new 73-meter mega yacht: GC-Force, the newest gem from the Admiral fleet. The sale was finalized through Michael Tabor and Brandon Kummer from U.S. firm Kitson Yachts.

"This important order finalized in the U.S. confirms the validity of our development path in the American market for large yachts, consolidating TISG's position as a global player of reference in the megayacht segment - says Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of the Italian Sea Group - Admiral GC-Force represents a considerable milestone achieved thanks to the Group's signature professionalism and the high quality profile of our yachts, which are globally recognized".

Admiral GC-Force 73 - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Admiral GC-Force 73 - photo © The Italian Sea Group

"After extensive due diligence and working with several shipyards, Italian sea group emerged as a clear winner for our client - comment Michael Tabor and Brandon Kummer from Kitson Yachts - They have surpassed our expectations".

The project has been curated by the The Italian Sea Group's Style Centre, and the former is entirely designed in steel with an aluminium superstructure. This new 73-meters Admiral megayacht enables ocean crossings in absolute comfort.

Admiral GC-Force 73 - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Admiral GC-Force 73 - photo © The Italian Sea Group

The exteriors feature elegant lines, ample living space on the decks, and spacious windows.

Accommodations on the new Admiral megayacht include a 6-cabin layout for VIPs and guests, and 9 cabins for crew members; GC-Force confirms the value of engineering, design research and high-quality standard of Admiral yachts.

The new Admiral GC-Force 73 is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

