Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Swift Trawler owners rendezvous and Beneteau owners rally

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 24 Feb 15:13 PST
Swift Trawler fleet © 36 Degree Brokers

Organised by our dealer in Auckland, New Zealand-36 Degree Brokers, Swift Trawler Owners Rendezvous and Beneteau Owners Rally held together on January 21st, 2023 were a huge success with a turnout of approximate 75 people.

The fleet included the new Swift Trawler 48 which was also the premiere in New Zealand, two Swift Trawler 41s, one Swift Trawler 35 and one Swift Trawler 34.

Guests were delighted to be able to enjoy the cruising from Auckland to Man O'War Bay under a pleasant summer weather condition.

Then the crowd dropped the anchor and spent an afternoon at the Mudbrick vineyard, having some beach games and a nice beachfront wine tasting experience at the picturesque Man O'War Bay on Waiheke, boasting one of the country's best wineries.

