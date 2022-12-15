Ensign Yachts Newsletter: Bering Superyachts - 'Tough as Steel'

Greg Luck, the owner of a well-travelled Bavaria 45 Cruiser called 'Curlew Escape' has been stacking up the sea miles since we last spoke to him, with new and exciting sailing adventures. Greg's recent trip took him to Heron Island and Fitzroy Reef.

"The next day was a beautiful close haul to Heron Island under blue skies with puffy clouds. When we arrived the public mooring was occupied, so we went to the Wistari Reef public mooring. The yacht is 12 years old now and still in great condition. Something I have been happy to learn about is the closed-cell foam sandwich fiberglass construction. We have had a few knocks over the years, mostly when racing which have gotten repaired and returned the yacht to perfect condition."

