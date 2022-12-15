Ensign Yachts Newsletter: Bering Superyachts - 'Tough as Steel'

The Ensign Yachts Team
Greg Luck, the owner of a well-travelled Bavaria 45 Cruiser called 'Curlew Escape' has been stacking up the sea miles since we last spoke to him, with new and exciting sailing adventures. Greg's recent trip took him to Heron Island and Fitzroy Reef.
"The next day was a beautiful close haul to Heron Island under blue skies with puffy clouds. When we arrived the public mooring was occupied, so we went to the Wistari Reef public mooring. The yacht is 12 years old now and still in great condition. Something I have been happy to learn about is the closed-cell foam sandwich fiberglass construction. We have had a few knocks over the years, mostly when racing which have gotten repaired and returned the yacht to perfect condition."
Following the Nautitech 44 Open's recent win of the European Yacht of the Year 2023 (EYOTY) award for the multihull class, Yachting World have released this sea trial review showcasing the 44's highlights. The EYOTY Award is the most important, influential, and most widely communicated boatbuilding prize worldwide.
From the jury:
This is a catamaran that makes the heart beat out at sea rather than at a boat show. Axel Nissen-Lie, Norway
Sailing sensation sets the Nautitech apart. Shes delightfully sensitive in light wind and gets more and more convincing with speed which she picks up to very decent numbers. Pasi Nuutinen, Finland
Discover more about the Bering Yachts shipyard in this clip with Superyacht Times journalist Justin Ratcliff and find out how tough these expedition vessels really are. He joined founder Alexei Mikhailov, to find out more about the shipyard. During the visit, the shipyards new 44-metre flagship Bering 145 yacht undertook her sea trials, and Justin goes onboard for a closer look.
Alexei Mikhailov discusses the design and construction of the steel hull and how the process takes place.
Over the weekend of the 10th-12th of February, the Ensign team on board the Tofinou 9.7 'Ensign' competed in the annual Pittwater Regatta held at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. "It was a great learning regatta and brilliant to come out with a win on PHS in our division, the boat sailed beautifully and held her own in the bigger gusts" - 'Ensign' owner Sean Rush.
"Division 2 ... PHS victory went to Sean Rushs Ensign, which pipped Time Bandit on countback." Check out the full article with all the regatta winners. Thank you to all the other competitors and to RPAYC for putting on the great regatta. The 'Ensign' team is looking forward to next year!
We are also happy to announce that Ensign Yachts have now acquired a range of commercial moorings and marina berths available to our customers in Pittwater and Sydney Harbour. Get in contact to find out more.
