Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Raymarine electronics chosen to equip the new Leopard 40 Powercat

by Raymarine 26 Feb 22:37 PST
Leopard 40 Powercat © Raymarine

Raymarine's innovative range of marine electronics has been selected for the highly anticipated new Leopard 40 Powercat. Products, including the award-winning Axiom chartplotter series, featured when the boat was unveiled for its world debut at the Miami International Boat Show.

Extensive electronic navigation systems are included on all Leopard yachts, with specifications differing between privately owned boats and those destined for charter. The charter option includes three powerful Axiom 12 chartplotters - two on the large flybridge and one at the interior helm station. The owner's version is upgraded with two larger Axiom XL 16 displays on the flybridge.

Both layouts have a full digital switching package, which makes it possible to monitor and control every element of the boat's systems from the helm, including digital tank monitoring. Captains also benefit from dual pilot control using the p70s control head at the flybridge and the p70Rs from the lower helm. Plus, the boat features an AR200 stabilised video camera system which enables augmented reality imagery to be displayed on each Axiom.

Leopard 40 Powercat - photo © Raymarine
Leopard 40 Powercat - photo © Raymarine

"We are delighted that Robertson and Caine has shown its continued confidence in Raymarine products by choosing to equip its latest power catamaran with our electronics," said Gregoire Outters, General Manager at Raymarine. "It extends a partnership that has worked well for both brands for over 26 years, providing rich testament to the quality of our products and the global support we offer."

Launched in Miami, the Leopard 40 completes the brand's best-selling new range of power catamarans. It follows the launch of the Leopard 46 and 53, which were developed from the ground up to introduce bold, new contemporary styling. With the largest flybridge of any 40-footer as well as an internal helm station, the new boat required impeccable networking and intuitive operation in its instruments and displays.

"Leopard catamarans are among the most robust in the world, tested in the Southern Ocean near our Cape Town manufacturing site," said Operations Director Clinton Jones of Robertson and Caine. "We are proud of our reputation for build quality and innovative design - nowhere more so than in the new Leopard 40 Powercat. We continue to partner with Raymarine because its electronics share the same values of robustness and intuitive design, with exceptional support in the many corners of the globe where our boats are sailed."

Related Articles

Raymarine equipment chosen for PIRELLI 30
The 30ft boat debuted at Boot Düsseldorf 2023 Sacs Tecnorib, Italy's biggest builder of large luxury RIBs and licensee of the trademark PIRELLI for Speedboats, announced today that it has selected Raymarine as one of its equipment partners for its latest model, the new PIRELLI 30. Posted on 26 Jan Raymarine unveils remote monitoring and control
New YachtSense Ecosystem delivers a smart home experience on the water Today, Raymarine unveiled its YachtSense® Ecosystem, an onboard and remote monitoring solution that gives boaters effortless control of their Raymarine equipment and vessel systems from their mobile device. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radar
Striking form, extreme capability, ruggedness are hallmarks of this next-gen open-array radar Raymarine announces Cyclone™, the newest range of open-array radars, conceived and crafted to give mariners the confidence to tackle the harshest conditions, gain distinct advantages in the hunt for fish, and safely navigate busy waterways. Posted on 27 Oct 2021 Raymarine: Onboard lifestyles
Raf Aviner relies on Raymarine and FLIR electronics to keep his family and MCY 76 Skylounge safe Raf Aviner and his family love the boating lifestyle. From their home port in Connecticut, the Aviner's spend ample time cruising the waters of Long Island Sound, making frequent passages up the Hudson River and up the East Coast to Northern Maine. Posted on 7 Jul 2021 Raymarine & Marinas.com partner to enhance charts
Bringing better points of interest to Raymarine's LightHouse Charts Raymarine have announced that its LightHouse Charts Premium service includes points-of-interest data provided by Marinas.com - the single best source of marina and waterway information for boaters on the web. Posted on 4 Jun 2021 FLIR launches Raymarine Axiom+ MFDs
Axiom+ offers superior visibility and upgraded performance FLIR Systems announced today Raymarine Axiom+, a powerful series of multifunction displays (MFDs) for anglers, cruisers, and sailors, plus updated Raymarine LightHouse™ Charts cartography, bringing new levels of clarity and control to marine navigation. Posted on 23 Jun 2020 FLIR and Raymarine receive 2019 NMEA Awards
Raymarine ClearCruise AR earns Technology Award and FLIR M400XR recognised as Best Marine Camera Manufacturers scored big at the 2019 National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA)/Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) Marine Electronics Conference & Expo, held late last month at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth, Virginia. Posted on 9 Oct 2019 New Raymarine DockSense Alert launched
Eenables any boat owner to benefit from intelligent docking technology FLIR Systems (Nasdaq: FLIR) today announced Raymarine DockSense™ Alert, a new addition to Raymarine's intelligent docking technology line designed for a broader range of vessels. Posted on 2 Oct 2019 Raymarine DockSense™ assisted docking system
Marine industry's first intelligent object recognition and motion sensing assisted docking solution FLIR Systems (Nasdaq: FLIR) today announced Raymarine DockSense™ assisted docking system, the marine industry's first intelligent object recognition and motion sensing assisted docking solution for recreational boating. Posted on 22 Jan 2019 Lumishore Systems with Raymarine Displays
Complete lighting control now accessible through popular MFDs Lumishore, manufacturer of high-performance underwater LED lighting systems, announced today the integration of its advanced LED lighting solutions with the latest Raymarine Axiom and Axiom Pro series multifunction navigational displays. Posted on 14 Nov 2018
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy