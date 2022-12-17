Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Maritimo's continued growth into new markets

by Maritimo 28 Feb 22:02 PST
Maritimo and The Yacht Sales Co © Maritimo

Maritimo forges ahead with its strategic push into Asia by appointing The Yacht Sales Co as their exclusive dealer for South East Asia.

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has appointed The Yacht Sales Co as its exclusive dealer for Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Hong Kong. This is the next major move as part of the long-range motor yacht builder's expansion plans for South East Asia.

"We have selected The Yacht Sales Co because they are well established in the key boating centres throughout South East Asia. They have developed a wide-reaching sales and service network," said Derrick Nowak, Maritimo's Business Development Manager - Global.

"With multiple locations across South East Asia, and specifically in the boating hubs of Sentosa, Singapore and the island of Phuket in Thailand, they are best positioned to support clients anywhere in the region to the degree they expect and deserve, and to the level that is Maritimo," said Nowak.

"We are excited to know that Maritimo owners will have a consistent experience with The Yacht Sales Co across the region, no matter whether they live in Hong Kong or Singapore and then keep their Maritimo in Thailand, The Yacht Sales Co is the right choice, as they have a huge database of clientele to show our unique, handcrafted, long-range motor yachts to. This is a wonderful way to kick off our 20th Anniversary celebrations," said Maritimo Managing Director, Tom Barry-Cotter.

Stemming from a long-standing presence in South East Asia with sister company, Multihull Solutions, The Yacht Sales Co is uniquely positioned to assist customers obtain the boat of their dreams, and help them pass on their current craft to a new custodian. The Yacht Sales Co was founded to offer dedicated monohull specialists to clients, and be completely agnostic to platform, and even more driven to placing customers into the best boats for them.

Maritimo M75 underway - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M75 underway - photo © Maritimo

Presently, the market is very much attuned to the benefits of traditional, inline shaft drive, blue water seaworthiness, and the volumes afforded by Maritimo's new styling. Local buyers are seeing big boats very favourably, with the new M75 and S75 just as eagerly awaited there, as they are on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

New Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritmo
New Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritmo

The Yacht Sales Co CEO Mark Elkington said, "Our Group has been working in South East Asia for over ten years, initially with a focus on the multihull market. Over recent years, we expanded our activities to become a broader all-inclusive, high-end sales and service operation. Our team was in agreement that there were only a few select brands that would truly complement our portfolio and be a great fit for this growing market of ex-pat and local buyers.

It was a timely coincidence that Maritimo was also undertaking a review in the South East Asia region, which has led to this new partnership announcement. Our team is thrilled to have been selected to assist Maritimo with its development and future growth in South East Asia, and we are proud to be able to represent this Australian brand that was founded by industry legend, Bill Barry-Cotter.

I have personally used Maritimo as a reference for 20 years when discussing new designs and features with shipyards around the globe. Maritimo just keeps evolving with every new model release and are proven to be high-quality, offshore, no-nonsense craft. You would not expect anything less from Bill's legacy, which is now continued by Tom Barry-Cotter and his team. The more time you spend on these boats, the more you understand the Maritimo ethos and appreciate why they are clearly the leader in Australian boat building and design.

I look forward to building on this relationship with Tom. He is a true gentleman and visionary, and I know he and his team will keep buyers coming back to one of the most experienced, luxury motor yacht brands available in the market today." said Elkington in closing.

"With The Yacht Sales Co's help, Maritimo owners in the area will be able to enjoy that special, hand-crafted Maritimo difference. Personally, I cannot wait to be part of the first Maritimo Migration in the area in the years to come. Asia has so many wonderful cruising grounds, so it is hard to select one's favourite," continued Nowak.

The appointment of The Yacht Sales Co is the second for the expansive Asian market, after the well-known marine organisation, Eins A Resort, was appointed in 2022 as Maritimo's representative for Japan. Maritimo has sold four yachts into Asia since launching its growth plans for the region.

Related Articles

Maritimo Racing joins TP52 class
The new Maritimo 11 began its voyage south to the start line of the Sydney Hobart Race Representing the Gold Coast and Queensland in the iconic 2022 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, sailing yacht Maritimo 11 departed Southport Yacht Club with a rousing send-off from Mayor Tom Tate, joined by 100 family, friends and supporters. Posted on 17 Dec 2022 Maritimo Milestones, Moments and Migrations.
Maritimo has had an incredibly dynamic 2022 where significant milestones were achieved Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has had an incredibly dynamic 2022. Significant milestones were achieved with the successful release of six brand new models into the market around the world.... Posted on 8 Dec 2022 Millions in Maritimo boats US bound
Six yacht depart from the Port of Brisbane Maritimo, one of Australia's leading builders of long-range, luxury motor yachts exports boats worldwide - around half of its annual production. Posted on 5 Dec 2022 Marine industry veteran Bill Michel joins Maritimo
In key role as Director of Business Development Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, continues to thrive in a record sales period, driven by new model launches and introductions. Posted on 9 Nov 2022 Maritimo to deliver new model updates at FLIBS
Maritimo is excited to display the extremely popular M55 and S55 models at FLIBS. Maritimo is excited to display the extremely popular M55 and S55 models at FLIBS. Introduced exactly a year ago to the American market, both of these models continue to enjoy success as the most successful Global Launches ever for Maritimo. Posted on 20 Oct 2022 Maritimo Migration heads to Newport, Rhode Island
Maritimo Americas host yacht owners and enthusiats in America's vibrant yachting capital in Newport Maritimo Americas host yacht owners and enthusiats in America's vibrant yachting capital in Newport, Rhode Island for the Maritimo Migration. Posted on 12 Oct 2022 Maritimo Migration 2022
More than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family hosted for a week of activities on Hamilton Island Maritimo hosted more than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family for a week of activities on Hamilton Island at their 2022 Maritimo Migration. Posted on 5 Aug 2022 'Maritimo Migration' - experience of a lifetime
The Maritimo Migration encompasses an adventure filled 500 plus nautical mile trip Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, is set to host more than 100 owners, friends and families for a week of activities on Hamilton Island. Posted on 19 Jul 2022 Maritimo partners with Japanese Eins A Resort
Maritimo has finalised a deal with one of Japan's longest running marine industry corporations. As part of an international strategy to expand its global dealer network into new markets, leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo has finalised a deal with one of Japan's longest running marine industry corporations. Posted on 19 Jun 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy