Inside C144s ACE: A history-making superyacht by Conrad Shipyard

by Conrad Shipyard 4 Mar 03:04 PST

Any new superyacht project should prioritize allowing owners to embrace unrivaled comfort and ravishing surroundings, while still being able to enjoy privacy and tranquility without compromise.

With fittings of the highest quality, this 44.5-meter superb craft sets new standards in every sphere. Thoughtfully designed to deliver superior cruising experience, ACE is every owner's dream.

The very first pure custom superyacht for an experienced Swiss client, ACE was launched in October 2022 at Conrad shipyard, becoming the largest motor yacht in the company and in Poland's history. Reflecting a modern, yet timelessly stylish design, she marks the first unit from the C144s line, with more to come in upcoming years.

A different world

ACE reunited the Conrad Shipyard, Reymond Langton and Diana Yacht Design, the same team that had worked on the impressive 40-meter Viatoris, delivered in 2018. The interior design was taken care of by the Milan-based company M2 Atelier, composing a truly bespoke décor with the Italian soul embodied in this creation. The new build is a big step forward in terms of complexity and size (she is 497 gross tons, compared to Viatoris 393 GT). "The boat is a magnificent combination of harmony, elegance, and sophisticated craftsmanship. This is an entirely different world inside and outside. A piece of art and timeless sculpture, I said to myself with a pride when I saw ACE on the water for the very first time, says Mikolaj Król, Conrad's Charmain and CEO

The 44.5-meter ACE is characterized by a bold and striking silhouette that reflects a powerful and dynamic stance upon the water. Closer to the yacht carefully considered sweeping lines and fine details emerge, proportionally pleasing from all angles. The purely white hull and superstructure contrast with the glossy black of the deckhouses and hull window band, as well as a distinctive element of the straight bow, resulting in the ACE's imposing presence. "Our signature undercut "rolling wave" on the superstructure reflects the sky above and the water below, simultaneously casting captivating shadows on the decks as the sun moves across the sky", Reymond Langton Design Studio describes. The exterior decks blend harmoniously with the interior design, bringing a refreshing, unique approach to voluminous spaces.

Less is enough

Meeting the highest demands of quality, ACE provides the supreme level of luxury with custom-tailored interior by M2 Atelier. "Less is enough" - that is the philosophy dear to the Italian designers which stands behind ACE's concept. Thanks to the open dialogue established with clients, it was possible to embrace a more fluid, informal concept for their yacht. The true envision of this approach is visible in the main saloon, where openness and transparency meets to create a large, inviting space.

Almost all the furnishings are designed to give the impression of being suspended above the ground, accentuating the sense of free-flowing continuity and the idea of the "floating home". Floor-to-ceiling windows add natural light and an airy elegance to the saloon, offering a majestic view of the ocean landscape.

The bridge deck saloon provides a very informal, asymmetrical lounge area ensconced with a comfortable L-shaped sofa that stretches out under a row of panoramic windows, while a bookcase conceals a large-screen TV behind a panel.

The superyacht can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in the beautifully appointed 5 staterooms, 9 crew members in 4 double cabins and captain's quarter on the bridge. ACE's master cabin is the quintessential idea for expanding the overall perception of space. "The spaces allowed us to experiment and push the boundaries. Every corner of the boat was designed to create spaces that were like those found in much larger vessels", Marco Bonelli and Marijana Radovic from M2 explain.The detailed nature of her interior is created by spacious windows, a sofa, king-size bed, and bedside tables arranged and suspended in a perfectly light balance. Sections of mirrored glass built into the ceiling enlarge the space. The full-beam master bathroom is entirely covered in white Lasa marble, equipped with two monolithic sinks and a spacious central walk-in shower.

The lower deck houses four guest staterooms with ensuite bathrooms, all continuing the yacht's light and soothing color scheme, but with some small, yet tasteful variations on the theme. "Shape is the result of an optimized relationship between space and structure" M2 Atelier says.

The designers opted to use only a few, carefully selected materials, with light wood (oak inside, teak outside), marble, gray leather, light colored fabric, and dark metal taking the lead. In this way, the interiors create a sense of luxury and abundance that comes less from an opulent accumulation of different materials and more from how each is treated.

On board the vessel, there is essentially a strong emphasis on continuity and perspective between the interior and exterior decks. ACE offers immense alfresco relaxation areas - all the spaces on board are entirely customized and adapted to match the owner's navigation plans and lifestyle. The outdoor deck is a clever combination of multiple multifunctional areas: starting with a stunning aft platform with a beach club, 4 remarkable lounge areas, a deck cinema, 2 bars and 2 dining areas, and ending with an infinity pool on the top deck. The boat's transverse garage can hold a 7m" tender plus two full-sized jet skis and multiple sea bobs.

Unmatched cruising experience

True to Conrad's philosophy, ACE performance comes from smart engineering and construction. The naval architecture is a masterpiece crafted by Diana Yacht Design, which used its vast experience in creating this unique hull.

"Our team of engineers went the extra mile to make the construction easier for the yard's craftsmen to build and for the crew to maintain after completion. We took special care of the fuel economy with clever construction solutions for weight reduction".

Powered by twin Caterpillar diesel engines, she can reach speeds of up to 13.8 knots and boasts a maximum cruising range of 5100 nm when cruising at 10 knots. This ultramodern superyacht is largely autonomous and provides the utmost cruising experience. ACE is built to Lloyds LY3 and MCA standards. Her propulsion allows for transoceanic range and solid performance in rough seas. The low drag and efficiency provided by the vessel's hull design enables autonomy of over 51000 nm with 51 300L of fuel capacity. This versatile craft is not only dedicated to exploring new horizons, but also represents another important step for the Polish luxury shipbuilding industry.

ACE is the first in her series, leveraging Conrad's experience and craftsmanship. Work on the project's construction took place during the pandemic, which meant plenty of remote cooperation and online meetings between all involved parties. This history-making project reflects tremendous dedication and is the epitome of the custom-build yachting experience.

"We are honored to have been entrusted by the Owner of M/Y ACE with the management of the project from the very beginning" said Nicola Nicolai, Managing Partner and Director of Project Management at Nicolai Yacht Consulting & Project Management, who advised and represented the client before contract and throughout the entire build managing the project and construction on the owner's behalf.

After delivery to the client, ACE will make her debut on the international charter market with Luxury Charter Group.

Radek Gendek from Luxury Charter Group who had introduced the Owner to the shipyard after managing his charter vacations for over a decade says: "ACE is yet another example of how the relationship built with a dedicated broker is essential in purchase and construction of your dream superyacht. When making the leap from charter to ownership, there is no better person to guide you through every step of the process from conception to delivery."

ACE was officially christened and introduced to the wider audience on December 5th, 2022, in Gdansk - Poland.

ACE general specifications: