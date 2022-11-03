Please select your home edition
Riva announces the sale of the first 54 Metri

by Riva 2 Mar 01:17 PST
Riva 54 Metri © Federico Della Penna

The largest Riva ever built is an incredibly beautiful superyacht and the new benchmark for all fans of the world's most prestigious brand: she's the Riva 54 Metri and the yard is proud to announce the contract signing for the first unit.

Featuring 54 meters of elegance combined with sleek, sporty lines and generous spaces designed to give guests the ultimate onboard experience of relaxation and comfort, Riva 54 Metri is in tune with the unique style that is the distinguishing feature all Riva models and draws on the brand's stylistic hallmarks in recent years, such as the typical counter-curvature of the windows and the use of chiaroscuro to create plays of light and texture.

Riva 54 Metri - photo © Federico Della Penna
Riva 54 Metri - photo © Federico Della Penna

Like all Riva masterpieces in the brand's recent history, Riva 54 Metri is the result of collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the firm founded by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Riva 54 will welcome guests into generous outdoor spaces covering almost 370 square meters, with a beach area that promises the thrill of close contact with the water in a relaxed and private setting. Another highpoint will be the impressive wellness area, containing a gym, a spa and a stunning pool.

Riva 54 Metri - photo © Federico Della Penna
Riva 54 Metri - photo © Federico Della Penna

With her majestic size and an all-aluminium hull that keeps weight to a minimum, Riva 54 Metri will be the largest Riva ever built and reach a top speed of 18 knots (preliminary data).

The sale was concluded in partnership with Alain Maaraoui, the founder and chairman of Riva's exclusive dealer in Kuwait, Sea Pros Yachts, who played a key role in drawing up the agreement and will continue to work with the customer from construction through to delivery planned for 2025.

Riva 54 Metri - photo © Federico Della Penna
Riva 54 Metri - photo © Federico Della Penna

Work on the Riva 54 Metri is currently under way at the Riva Superyachts Division in Ancona, the state-of-the-art shipyard occupying almost 80,000 square meters where all yachts from 50 to 90 meters are built. Ancona is also home to the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard, where ten steel and aluminium superyachts are currently being built for the Pershing, CRN and Custom Line brands.

