Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

New Fjord 41 XP day boat with twin 600hp outboards

by Fjord 3 Mar 09:06 PST

Lighter, more powerful and faster: that is the new Fjord 41 XP. She is the world's first series production yacht to be powered by two Mercury V12 Outboard engines.

Her unique combination of performance, comfort and iconic design, penned by renowned yacht designer Patrick Benfield, makes the new Fjord 41 XP an absolute highlight on the water. Her two 600hp V12 Mercury Verado outboard engines provide breathtaking acceleration and impressive speed of over 40 knots.

Modern navigation equipment and intelligent steering make maneuvering easy and intuitive. Even at full speed, the distinctive T-top and various windscreen options protect against the elements.

Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts

In addition to the impressive power of its 7.6-litre engines, the yacht offers unparalleled space and maximum freedom of movement on the deck. The spacious cockpit with its comfortable lounge and two generous drop-down tables create the perfect setting for a cosy sundowner or a glamorous cocktail party under the sun.

The large hull windows not only provide a modern look, but also flood the interior of the yacht with plenty of natural light. For the interior of the 41-foot yacht, a total of 20 layout variants are available for maximum individuality.

Andrea Zambonini, Product Manager at Fjord: "With the new Fjord 41 XP, we have consistently advanced the successful concept of the 41 XL for a powerful outboard drive. With the 41 XP as the first series yacht with V12 outboards, Fjord is defining a new standard."

Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts

The Fjord 41 XP embodies the pure Fjord DNA that has made this brand so successful: an exceptionally comfortable cockpit with a fully equipped deck galley and a fold-up sundeck that gives access to a large storage area with plenty of space for water toys.

Highlights: design and comfort of the new Fjord 41 XP

Hull:
The superior high-performance sandwich hull with its robust inner grid provide the necessary stability for the fast power yacht. The large hull windows typical of Fjord ensure maximum natural light below deck and contribute to the yacht's distinctive appearance on the water. The automatic retractable anchor system is fully integrated into the hull.

Deck:
The helm station with up to four pilot seats is a modern command centre, equipped with state-of-the-art control systems and displays. Optionally, the Fjord 41 XP offers two galley blocks to starboard and port with a seating area and two electrically lowerable tables for eight people. The large sun lounge on the aft deck offers space for up to four people to relax in comfort. The large storage space under the electrically opening sun lounge can be used to store water toys.

The entire cockpit is shaded by the largest T-top in this class. Its robust roof pillars are integrated into the bulwarks. This not only guarantees maximum stability, but also maximum freedom of movement on the walk-around deck typical of Fjord, which leads to a second large sun lounge on the foredeck. Plus, there are large bathing platforms on either sides of the outboard engines.

Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts

Interior:
With 20 layout variants, the Fjord 41 XP can be configured to meet every requirement. The master cabin can be equipped with a vanity of work table and can be closed and completely darkened with a soundproof sliding door that is recessed into the bulkhead to save space. The owner's cabin, owner's bathroom and the optional guest cabin offer a generous feeling of space, flooded with light thanks to the large gull windows. A galley or a second toilet are also possible.

The interior is offered in four different design styles, each with a harmonious mix of colours and materials. Of course, the customer can also create his or her own personal ambience with additional exclusive fabrics, woods, and colours. The finest materials complement the exclusive interior concept, making optimal use of every centimetre of space below deck.

Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts

Engines: 2x Mercury Verado V12 (600 hp each)

Recommended sales prices (base price ind. EUR 179.500 Verado V12 600 HP Engine Package*) EUR 701.500 excl. VAT

* contains 2x Mercury Verado 7.6 liter V12 600hp, white, with rigging, 7" digital indicator incl. VesselLink, dual props, tilt steering, engine active trim system, joystick incl. autopilot and SKYHOOK virtual anchoring

Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - main deck (standard) - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - main deck (standard) - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - main deck (standard) - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - main deck (standard) - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - main deck optional - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 41 XP - main deck optional - photo © Windcraft Yachts

Related Articles

Bering Exclusive: Made of Steel
Steel's wider availability and its sturdiness made it the most-used material in shipbuilding Some of the first vessels with true metal hulls as we know them today were built at the end of the 18th century. Prior to that time, metal was incorporated as a component of marine construction. Posted today at 10:23 am Zeelander 5 to make world debut at Palm Beach
Zeelander Yachts is about to make a big splash During the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show the Dutch high-end boutique yacht brand will present the latest addition to its famous line of sports cruisers, the Zeelander 5, which will be moored at Palm Harbor Marina. Posted on 2 Mar How do you charge an electric boat?
There are many charging options and speeds available Many people associate "range anxiety" — the concern of having enough battery to make it to a destination — with electric cars. Likely because of that association, we get questions all the time wondering if electric boats have similar charging concerns. Posted on 2 Mar Riva announces the sale of the first 54 Metri
The new all-aluminium superyacht is under construction at the Riva superyacht division in Ancona The largest Riva ever built is an incredibly beautiful superyacht and the new benchmark for all fans of the world's most prestigious brand: she's the Riva 54 Metri and the yard is proud to announce the contract signing for the first unit. Posted on 2 Mar Oceanco unveils a revolutionary yacht design
Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle On the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus. Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. Posted on 1 Mar Marine Resources latest jobs
Make this the best of your job search this month Whether you're just starting out or looking to make a career change, we're here to support you every step of the way. So, let's dive in and make this month your best one yet! Posted on 1 Mar Grady family soaks up precious moments
The boat is where everyone wants to be For the St. Denis family, spending time together on their Grady-White Freedom 275 pretty much takes precedence over any other activity. Posted on 28 Feb First electric boat motors still trailblazing
Elco Motor Yachts celebrates the results of 130 years Since its first pleasure launches peacefully plied the man-made lagoons of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, Elco Motor Yachts has pioneered clean electric marine propulsion. Posted on 28 Feb Wider invites boaters to take a walk on WiLder 60
The new all-aluminium 18.6-metre sporty WiLder 60 is currently in build From its visionary cruiser and superyacht designs, industry-leading serial Hybrid Propulsion System and eco-conscious WiderCat offering, since foundation the Italian brand has set out to deliver unparalleled experiences for equally visionary owners. Posted on 28 Feb Raymarine electronics chosen to equip Leopard 40
The Leopard 40 completes the brand's best-selling new range of power catamarans Raymarine's innovative range of marine electronics has been selected for the highly anticipated new Leopard 40 Powercat. Posted on 27 Feb
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy