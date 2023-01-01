New Fjord 41 XP day boat with twin 600hp outboards

by Fjord 3 Mar 09:06 PST

Lighter, more powerful and faster: that is the new Fjord 41 XP. She is the world's first series production yacht to be powered by two Mercury V12 Outboard engines.

Her unique combination of performance, comfort and iconic design, penned by renowned yacht designer Patrick Benfield, makes the new Fjord 41 XP an absolute highlight on the water. Her two 600hp V12 Mercury Verado outboard engines provide breathtaking acceleration and impressive speed of over 40 knots.

Modern navigation equipment and intelligent steering make maneuvering easy and intuitive. Even at full speed, the distinctive T-top and various windscreen options protect against the elements.

In addition to the impressive power of its 7.6-litre engines, the yacht offers unparalleled space and maximum freedom of movement on the deck. The spacious cockpit with its comfortable lounge and two generous drop-down tables create the perfect setting for a cosy sundowner or a glamorous cocktail party under the sun.

The large hull windows not only provide a modern look, but also flood the interior of the yacht with plenty of natural light. For the interior of the 41-foot yacht, a total of 20 layout variants are available for maximum individuality.

Andrea Zambonini, Product Manager at Fjord: "With the new Fjord 41 XP, we have consistently advanced the successful concept of the 41 XL for a powerful outboard drive. With the 41 XP as the first series yacht with V12 outboards, Fjord is defining a new standard."

The Fjord 41 XP embodies the pure Fjord DNA that has made this brand so successful: an exceptionally comfortable cockpit with a fully equipped deck galley and a fold-up sundeck that gives access to a large storage area with plenty of space for water toys.

Highlights: design and comfort of the new Fjord 41 XP

Hull:

The superior high-performance sandwich hull with its robust inner grid provide the necessary stability for the fast power yacht. The large hull windows typical of Fjord ensure maximum natural light below deck and contribute to the yacht's distinctive appearance on the water. The automatic retractable anchor system is fully integrated into the hull.

Deck:

The helm station with up to four pilot seats is a modern command centre, equipped with state-of-the-art control systems and displays. Optionally, the Fjord 41 XP offers two galley blocks to starboard and port with a seating area and two electrically lowerable tables for eight people. The large sun lounge on the aft deck offers space for up to four people to relax in comfort. The large storage space under the electrically opening sun lounge can be used to store water toys.

The entire cockpit is shaded by the largest T-top in this class. Its robust roof pillars are integrated into the bulwarks. This not only guarantees maximum stability, but also maximum freedom of movement on the walk-around deck typical of Fjord, which leads to a second large sun lounge on the foredeck. Plus, there are large bathing platforms on either sides of the outboard engines.

Interior:

With 20 layout variants, the Fjord 41 XP can be configured to meet every requirement. The master cabin can be equipped with a vanity of work table and can be closed and completely darkened with a soundproof sliding door that is recessed into the bulkhead to save space. The owner's cabin, owner's bathroom and the optional guest cabin offer a generous feeling of space, flooded with light thanks to the large gull windows. A galley or a second toilet are also possible.

The interior is offered in four different design styles, each with a harmonious mix of colours and materials. Of course, the customer can also create his or her own personal ambience with additional exclusive fabrics, woods, and colours. The finest materials complement the exclusive interior concept, making optimal use of every centimetre of space below deck.

Engines: 2x Mercury Verado V12 (600 hp each)

Recommended sales prices (base price ind. EUR 179.500 Verado V12 600 HP Engine Package*) EUR 701.500 excl. VAT

* contains 2x Mercury Verado 7.6 liter V12 600hp, white, with rigging, 7" digital indicator incl. VesselLink, dual props, tilt steering, engine active trim system, joystick incl. autopilot and SKYHOOK virtual anchoring