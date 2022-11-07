Sirena Superyachts - The ultimate in luxury yachting

Please select your home edition
by eyachts 5 Mar 21:28 PST
Sirena 35m © Sirena Yachts

Welcome to the world of Superyachts in Australia and New Zealand, offering the finest experiences on the water.

Eyachts is proud to present the Sirena Superyacht, a new line of vessels that continues the shipyard's dedication to offering comfort, top-quality amenities, and next-level cruising performance. The Sirena Superyacht line currently includes three models, measuring 35, 42, and 50 meters, all designed to provide an exceptional yachting experience.

Crafted from steel and aluminium at the shipyard's Istanbul-based facility, the Sirena Superyacht line boasts eye-catching exteriors designed by Italian designer Luca Vallebona and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects from the Netherlands. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to ensure that these yachts are not only beautiful but also functional and reliable.

Sirena 42m - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 42m - photo © Sirena Yachts

Sirena Yachts offer fully customizable interior designs for each vessel to meet the requirements and desires of each individual owner. From the colour schemes to the layout, every element of your Sirena Superyacht can be tailored to your unique style and preferences.

The new range has been meticulously crafted to provide ample space for socializing, with voluminous areas throughout the vessel. Fold-out wing decks, multi-level gathering spaces equipped with plunge pools and sunpads, and carefully designed deck areas ensure safe and convenient access for both crew and guests.

Sirena 50m - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 50m - photo © Sirena Yachts

A unique feature of the Sirena Superyachts is their unwavering focus on the owner's privacy and comfort. The innovative layout of each vessel reflects this priority, with thoughtfully designed spaces that allow for relaxation and tranquility. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a quiet moment with loved ones, Sirena Superyachts provide the perfect setting for unforgettable experiences on the water.

We invite you to experience the luxury and sophistication of the Sirena Superyacht for yourself.

Sirena 35m - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 35m - photo © Sirena Yachts

Sirena Superyachts 35M

Sirena Superyachts 35M is the epitome of luxury, offering ample space throughout. The Sirena Superyachts 35M is crafted to the highest standards of engineering and craftsmanship, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride, whether cruising along the coast or exploring new horizons.

Sirena 42m - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 42m - photo © Sirena Yachts

Sirena Superyachts 42M

With its innovative layout and unrivaled elegance, the Sirena Superyachts 42M is the perfect choice for those seeking an exceptional yachting experience. The deck areas have been carefully laid out for safe and convenient access, while the fold-out wing decks and sunpad areas provide ample space for socializing and relaxation.

Sirena 50m - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 50m - photo © Sirena Yachts

Sirena Superyachts 50M

The Sirena Superyachts 50M offers unparalleled comfort and privacy. Whether you're entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet moment with family, the Sirena Superyachts 50M offers the ultimate yachting experience.

