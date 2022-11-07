Sirena Yachts presents the Sirena 48, the ultimate luxury yacht for Australians

by Sirena Yachts 6 Mar 13:11 PST

World leading yacht manufacturer Sirena Yachts, is proud to introduce the Sirena 48 to the Australian and New Zealand market through Eyachts. This new 48-footer is a chance to elevate their boating experience to new heights.

World-class quality and an immaculate finish are as much part of the Sirena Yachts brand as bold and distinctive design. And the Sirena 48 will be no different, with Sirena's renowned attention to luxurious detailing and functionality. But the boat will also offer two alternative layouts for the spacious aft cockpit - a rarity in boats under the 50ft mark.

"We offer a number of layout options," explained Sirena Yachts CEO Cagin Genc. "While our customers can choose between an open layout and a more traditional aft deck, this tailoring can continue all the way to the bathing platform. For example, a storage area can be chosen instead of the crew cabin, and in this case, a full height door or a seating area that opens out of the transom may be preferable."

There are more options around the flybridge. Standard spec is for a spacious entertaining area, with alfresco dining and a huge expanse of sun pads forward. Owners are more likely than ever to take the helm of this boat themselves, with an intuitive flybridge helm station.

Like her larger sisters in the range, which comprises four existing models (Sirena 58, 68, 78, and 88), the Sirena 48 will give owners the best of both worlds with a semi-displacement hull that is efficient in displacement mode, yet permits fast planing performance as well. A voluminous hull offers plenty of interior space for the family, and of course, there is the large swimming platform to carry a tender, jetski or other toys.

"We have a wide product range with four models between 58 and 88ft, and this expansion into the 40-foot sector will complete our line-up in the most competitive area of the market," commented Ali Onger, CCO at Sirena Yachts. "The Sirena 48 is a model that can be used without crew, yet can easily accommodate a family nucleus. This will be an all-weather yacht with many innovative warm-water features. "

"The Sirena 48 is the perfect choice for Australians and New Zealenders looking for the ultimate luxury yacht experience. We are thrilled to bring this magnificent vessel to the Australian market and provide yacht enthusiasts with an opportunity to discover the luxury of choice," said Peter Hrones, Eyachts Managing Director.

For more information about the Sirena 48 and to discover the luxury of choice, please visit www.eyachts.com.au/boats/sirena-48 or contact us at .