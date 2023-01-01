Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Ribcraft expands presence to Australia and Asia-Pacific

by Ribcraft 6 Mar 21:56 PST
Ribcraft rigid inflatable boat © Ribcraft

Ribcraft, the world's leading manufacturer of professional-grade rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), has opened a new sales and distribution office in Melbourne, Australia, due to growing demand in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

With manufacturing facilities in the UK, USA and Middle East, Ribcraft's Australian operation will support the company's expanding presence in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling further market penetration for its renowned commercial, military and leisure RIBs.

"The growing demand for Ribcraft's professional grade RIBs from a number of Australian and Asia-Pacific commercial and leisure customers has led Ribcraft to expand its footprint into the region. This is an extremely exciting time for Ribcraft, and we are proud to be making this global expansion," states Toby Adams, Ribcraft CEO.

"Ribcraft's move into the Australian and Asia-Pacific markets is testament to our reputation for producing the highest quality RIBs that are used across a range of industries, including by military and police forces around the world, as well as the growing tourism and leisure markets."

Ribcraft rigid inflatable boat - photo © Ribcraft
Ribcraft rigid inflatable boat - photo © Ribcraft

Founded in the UK over 30 years ago, Ribcraft's extensive range includes RIBs designed for a wide range of applications, with a broad client base from government organisations to commercial, sea-safari, search and rescue, coaching, safety and support, police and patrol, to leisure and military operations.

Built to the highest standards, featuring the acclaimed Ribcraft signature GRP deep V hull and heavy-duty Hypalon inflation tubes, reinforced hulls and pressure relief valves, Ribcraft RIBs range from 3.5m-12.5m and are custom designed to exact requirements for a client's specific mission, such as load capacity, speed requirements, agility manoeuvrability and stability, and layout options such as seating configuration and open, partially enclosed or fully enclosed cabins.

The move follows some of the company's most recent innovations, including a new leisure range, sustainable composite construction and emissions-free propulsion. This is on top of Ribcraft being one of the only manufacturers in the world to design and construct RIBs in-house, ensuring Ribcraft's RIBs are manufactured to the highest standard and quality.

Ribcraft has appointed Adelina Florescu as the new Managing Director for Ribcraft Australia. Ms Florescu brings extensive experience in managing commercial and leisure customer accounts, as well as government tenders in the Middle East and Europe.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this expansion and look forward to bringing Ribcraft to the Australian and Asia-Pacific market and securing new partnership opportunities that continue to pave the way forward," said Ms Florescu.

Related Articles

Details unveiled about Sirena Superyachts range
Showing how relaxed design and layout will boost onboard experience Sirena Yachts has revealed further details about how sophisticated space management and radical design thinking will characterise its new range of 35-50m superyachts. Posted on 6 Mar A Chesapeake Bay Loop - part 1
We wanted to spend as much time as we could getting to know our new Jeanneau NC 895 Sue Redmond and her husband Mark are owners of a Jeanneau NC 895, 'Bout Time'. Sue is the author of, Our Inaugural East Coast Journey, which documents their voyage from Portsmouth, RI to their Homeport of Northeast, MD. Posted on 5 Mar Vision Marine expands in Portside Ventura
Announcing opening of 2nd electric boat rental operation Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the opening of its second electric boat rental operation in Portside Ventura, California. Posted on 4 Mar Getting to know the Leader 10.5 CC
The new flagship of the center console range Designed by Patrice Sarrazin in partnership with U.S. designer Michael Peters and our own in-house design team, the Leader 10.5CC with an overall length of 35'9", earns the title of the flagship of the center cockpit range. Posted on 4 Mar Inside C144s ACE by Conrad Shipyard
This 44.5-meter superb craft sets new standards in every sphere Any new superyacht project should prioritize allowing owners to embrace unrivaled comfort and ravishing surroundings, while still being able to enjoy privacy and tranquility without compromise. Posted on 4 Mar Viking 48 - One and the same
The 48 has proven to be popular around the world When you join the Viking family, you receive the same high level of engineering, construction, quality, luxury and customer support no matter the size or type of model you choose. Posted on 3 Mar Discover the Sailfish 316 Dual Console
A high-performing boat for family cruising and fishing The Sailfish 316DC offers a perfect balance of comfort, style, and performance. It features an impressive layout that is ideal for both family cruising and fishing trips, and is a versatile vessel that can meet the needs of a wide range of boaters. Posted on 3 Mar New Fjord 41 XP day boat
A combination of performance, comfort and iconic design Lighter, more powerful and faster: that is the new Fjord 41 XP. She is the world's first series production yacht to be powered by two Mercury V12 Outboard engines. Posted on 3 Mar Bering Exclusive: Made of Steel
Steel's wider availability and its sturdiness made it the most-used material in shipbuilding Some of the first vessels with true metal hulls as we know them today were built at the end of the 18th century. Prior to that time, metal was incorporated as a component of marine construction. Posted on 3 Mar Zeelander 5 to make world debut at Palm Beach
Zeelander Yachts is about to make a big splash During the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show the Dutch high-end boutique yacht brand will present the latest addition to its famous line of sports cruisers, the Zeelander 5, which will be moored at Palm Harbor Marina. Posted on 2 Mar
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy