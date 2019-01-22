Sydney Harbour's Heritage-listed Jones Bay Marina to receive an upgrade

Sydney's Heritage-listed Jones Bay Marina has received council approval for an upgrade, a move that will address the shortage of marina berths for large vessels in Sydney Harbour and see significant capital poured into the harbourside marina over the course of the year.

The unanimous decision by council and local planning panel has been welcomed by the owners and management alike and will see a raft of essential upgrades including the installation of new floating pontoon berths and a custom-designed floating office; improvements to power and water supply; and essential upgrades to the marina's amenities block and change rooms.

Jones Bay Marina's General Manager, Nairn Johnston CMM, said the Australian Superyacht industry was currently in a growth period and the upgrades couldn't have come at a better time.

"As many will know, getting planning approval on Sydney Harbour is a long and laborious process," he said. "So this news is a great outcome for both local and visiting yachts to Sydney Harbour; for the large super yachts who frequent it due to its proximity to the CBD; and for all the trades, business and suppliers that support and service the vessels that berth at our marina."

The Heritage-listed marina, which is owned by the Toga Group of companies, punches above its weight with an enviable location and unobstructed views of the Harbour Bridge. It is also home to some of Australia's premium super yachts and charter companies; and is set to host the prestigious Superyacht Soiree this month.

Johnston said the Jones Bay Marina team couldn't have achieved this favourable result without input from a range of stakeholders including Ethos Urban and Copley Marine.

"Today, we want to take a moment to thank our partners for their collective efforts," he said. "And we look forward to taking bookings for the new marina additions and to welcoming more yachts to an already exceptional tenant list."

Works are scheduled to take place later this year.