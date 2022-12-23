Please select your home edition
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta, 57m full-custom motor yacht: Hull tests completed

by Heesen Yachts 8 Mar 00:28 PST

  • Full custom 57m, all aluminium, 18 knots
  • Fast Displacement Hull Form, shallow draft, ultimate efficiency
  • Exterior by Omega Architects, interior by Cristiano Gatto Design
  • 920 GT internal volume, 12 guests, 13 crew
  • Delivery in 2026
Heesen is delighted to confirm that following a rigorous programme of Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations, and two days of model tests in the new tank at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton, the hull design of Project Setteesettanta has passed with flying colours.

YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta tank test - photo © David Churchill
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta tank test - photo © David Churchill

"The Fast Displacement hull of this 57m yacht was tested in many different sea states, including those representing very harsh conditions," commented Perry van Oossanen of renowned Dutch hydrodynamicists van Oossanen Naval architects. "We had paid particular attention in the design to achieving low accelerations, in both pitch and roll - which are the measure of comfort onboard - and to ensuring a dry vessel in spite of her reversed-bow design."

Calm water tests proved equally satisfactory, Perry confirmed: "They demonstrated yet again the top-notch performance of the Fast Displacement Hull Form."

YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta tank test - photo © David Churchill
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta tank test - photo © David Churchill

Project Setteesettanta is a full-custom motor yacht for repeat Heesen clients, who requested a yacht tailored to their lifestyle. Setteesettanta incorporates the finest details to satisfy every family member and deliver the best experience possible, whether on passage or at anchor, with a particular emphasis on maximum comfort in all sea conditions. A conventional propulsion system and two compact MTU 16V2000M72 (1,440 kW) diesel engines will give the yacht a top speed of 18 knots with a remarkable range of 3,900 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Heesen excels in building lightweight, all-aluminium yachts engineered and built to the finest tolerances. Meticulous weight control ensures outstanding performance in both speed and efficiency.

YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta tank test - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta tank test - photo © Heesen Yachts

"Project Setteesettanta sports a fourth deck, a large pool and a low stern, which allowed us to flex our mental muscles to ensure the vessel's stability," said Sjoerd van Herk, Heesen Senior Naval Architect. "We are currently finalising the preliminary design, and next month, we will begin the engineering phase. We look forward to the keel laying in September."

