A new 48m concept with large spaces for long voyages explained by Tommaso Spadolini

by Tommaso Spadolini 9 Mar 06:52 PST

The owner's request to the architect Tommaso Spadolini was clear: a feasibility study for a yacht around 50 metres in length, therefore more spacious than the owner's current 35-metre yacht, which would allow them to better enjoy their large family during the summer holidays.

"Feasibility study but already with very specific requests," explains Tommaso Spadolini. "There had to be large windows, the owner's suite had to be located on the main deck towards the bow, with the four guest and four crew cabins on the lower deck; the captain's quarters had to be on the upper deck. Then the tender, the seabobs and an Optimist had to occupy the forward area, to leave room aft for a gym and for a large swim platform, which included folding topsides to expand its size - a solution that further increases contact with the sea and the surrounding environment. Finally, the flying bridge had to be a perfect example of a space dedicated to relaxing in company."

The owner has also made some precise requests regarding the interior common areas, with a large galley aft of the owner's cabin, followed aft by an 11-metre saloon, while another 7-metre saloon is planned on the upper deck.

"Obviously, at this stage, we haven't considered any furniture arrangements," continues Spadolini. "But from the indications received from the owner, the general idea is to have solutions with modular sofas and armchairs that can be adjusted as needed. Among the unusual features, we can mention the balcony of the owner's cabin, which has a lateral exit from the side, guaranteeing maximum privacy."

A steel displacement hull and great range

The strictly displacement hull measures 48.5 meters in overall length, which becomes 46 at the waterline, with a maximum beam of 8.8 meters and a 2.5 metre draught. Steel will be used for the construction of the hull and aluminium for the superstructures, with a "gross tonnage" of approximately 490 tons. The engines will be a pair of Caterpillar CAT C32 motors of the professional "working" series, allowing the yacht to reach a top speed of 16.5 knots, with a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. At the owner's request, a range of 4,500 nm at an economic speed of 10.5 knots was envisaged, so all types of navigation, even ocean-going ones, are not unfeasible.

"Always at the specific request of the owner, the hypothetical profile of this 48-metre yacht is a 'classic trending to modern' style," Tommaso Spadolini continues. "We were expressly asked for a semi-vertical bow and other specific choices: for example, the flybridge must have large free areas and, for this reason, the classic hydromassage tub was not included; it will essentially be a huge solarium with furniture that can be combined for the occasion. The relationship with the water is therefore mainly experienced through the large aft swim platform and its comfortable and inviting access to the sea.

"One last note regards the numerous solar panels, which guarantee good energy autonomy, allowing everyone to enjoy moonlit evenings in a bay without the hum of the generators. But they also show concern for the environment, which is increasingly important to the new generations," concludes Spadolini.