Lürssen unveils Project Cosmos

by Lürssen Yachts 9 Mar 22:22 PST

On 8 March 2023, Lürssen launched the 114.20 m project Cosmos.

Over the coming months, Lürssen personnel will outfit her in a neighborhood facility as the company's own docks are either occupied or undergoing structural modernisation work themselves.

Marc Newson is the exterior and interior designer of the vessel, and she will be the first Lürssen yacht to feature fuel cell technology on board.