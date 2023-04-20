Please select your home edition
Cruise the Clarence 2023 - The Shaggers are at it again

by Stuart Walsh 10 Mar 22:12 PST 14-20 April 2023

The annual 'Cruise the Clarence' is scheduled this year from Friday 14th to Thursday 20th April 2023.

Established in 2018 by Clarence Valley Shag Islet CYC members, the cruise in company has become popular with local and visiting cruising Shaggers heading north for the winter to attend the Rendezvous at Gloucester Pass north of Airlie Beach later in August.

Moored on the Clarence River - photo © SICYC

'Cruise the Clarence 2023' is a 6-day cruising rally along the imposing, 40nm Clarence River from Iluka/Yamba at the Pacific coast to the inland, regional city of Grafton and return, visiting the 6 historic port towns along the full course of the river. In addition to boating in this fascinating environment with like-minded people, the cruise introduces participants into the social and cultural aspects of a rare historic maritime highway.

Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club Inc (SICYC) is a "not for profit" incorporated club with over 7000 members (Vice Commodores) world-wide. The club's primary aim is to establish and maintain a strong Social Network for Cruising Yachties in and around Australia and the world while social activities support research into the treatment of prostate cancer.

Hitching a ride on the Clarence River - photo © SICYC
