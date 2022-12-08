Please select your home edition
Arcadia Yachts announces the sale of a new A105

by Arcadia Yachts 10 Mar 21:47 PST

The sale of a new A105 and the fact that the yard's entire range is currently in production is the best possible message to send out for 2023, the year in which the new A96 is being launched.

These are hectic months for the yard founded by Ugo Pellegrino. It has just signed a contract to sell the fourth A105, while at the same time working hard to deliver three Sherpa 60s, two Sherpa 80s and an A85 in the coming weeks. Work continues in the meantime on the A96, an extraordinary project with interiors by Igor Lobanov that will enter the water in the second half of 2023.

Arcadia A96 upper bow - photo © Arcadia Yachts
Arcadia A96 upper bow - photo © Arcadia Yachts

Arcadia Yachts is under full sail this year. The yard's entire range is now in production and a Turkish client, who previously owned an A85, has just signed a contract for a 6-cabin A105. In addition to this, in the coming months a remarkable five boats will be launched in the Gulf of Sorrento.

Arcadia Yachts' order book provides eloquent confirmation of the brand's successful internationalization process, assigned in 2021 to sales manager Francesco Frediani, who is now completing the task with great determination. The main destinations of the most recent orders for these yachts, known worldwide for their eco-friendliness, include Turkey, the Balearics and Australia.

Arcadia A105 running - photo © Arcadia Yachts
Arcadia A105 running - photo © Arcadia Yachts

The orders for one of the two Sherpa 80s and the fourth A105 - the second Arcadia yacht sold to this owner - are being completed in partnership with Tezmarin, an important Turkish dealer that distributes some of the most famous brands in this sector. In line with Arcadia Yachts' design philosophy, this fourth A105 is characterized by the generosity of both its interior and exterior spaces, designed, built and furnished to create a totally seamless environment that arouses feelings of cosiness, transparency and connection with the very essence of the sea. The six-cabin layout features spaces for convivial living, extensive use of solar panels, up&down windows and advanced technical solutions that make the most of sea breezes even in the indoor living areas, to experience the ultimate in wellbeing. The semi-displacement hull ensures cruising comfort and an appreciable reduction in consumption levels.

Arcadia A96 salon - photo © Arcadia Yachts
Arcadia A96 salon - photo © Arcadia Yachts

Also under construction is the latest extraordinary project undertaken by the yard that sees environmental responsibility as one of its key drivers. Over 29 metres long and almost 8 metres in the beam, the five-cabin A96 is a designed around a concept of wellbeing and has interiors by Igor Lobanov.

If the A96, which will be presented in the second half of 2023, is ushering in a new era for the yard, the sale of the fourth A105 and the other orders on the book confirm the brand's success. Having ventured out of its home waters, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, it's now enjoying consensus and interest across all continents.

Arcadia A96 running - photo © Arcadia Yachts
Arcadia A96 running - photo © Arcadia Yachts

