Construction underway on AvA Yachts' Voyage90 models

by AvA Yachts 11 Mar 01:56 PST

Construction is well under way at AvA Yachts' Antalya yard on the company's Voyage90 models and the first model, M/Y Voyage One, is scheduled to be on display at Boot Dusseldorf in January 2023 with the second also being scheduled for delivery for before the start of the 2024 Med yachting season. Both are available for purchase.

The Voyage90 is an all-aluminium luxury yacht and with her twin Cummins QSL9 Heavy Duty engines will reach a maximum speed of 15 knots whilst offering a staggering range upwards of 2,900 nm at a cruise speed of 8-10 knots.

The interior arrangement of the Voyage90 provides for a huge 40sqm saloon and dining area, a full-beam master suite, two full-beam double suites and an additional double guest cabin and Owner and Guests will be looked after by a crew of four in two double crew cabins.

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said "Our Voyage90 model is a real pocket superyacht with extraordinary indoor spaces for a yacht of its size. She's a cross between modern and retro and many features and equipment levels have been borrowed from those tried and tested in our Kando series of superyachts. We have two Voyage90 models well into construction and available for purchase and delivery of both will be made well before the start of the 2024 med season. We are really looking forward to showing M/Y Voyage One off at next year's Düsseldorf show".

Voyage90 Specifications: