Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

Construction underway on AvA Yachts' Voyage90 models

by AvA Yachts 11 Mar 01:56 PST

Construction is well under way at AvA Yachts' Antalya yard on the company's Voyage90 models and the first model, M/Y Voyage One, is scheduled to be on display at Boot Dusseldorf in January 2023 with the second also being scheduled for delivery for before the start of the 2024 Med yachting season. Both are available for purchase.

AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts
AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts

The Voyage90 is an all-aluminium luxury yacht and with her twin Cummins QSL9 Heavy Duty engines will reach a maximum speed of 15 knots whilst offering a staggering range upwards of 2,900 nm at a cruise speed of 8-10 knots.

AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts
AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts

The interior arrangement of the Voyage90 provides for a huge 40sqm saloon and dining area, a full-beam master suite, two full-beam double suites and an additional double guest cabin and Owner and Guests will be looked after by a crew of four in two double crew cabins.

AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts
AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said "Our Voyage90 model is a real pocket superyacht with extraordinary indoor spaces for a yacht of its size. She's a cross between modern and retro and many features and equipment levels have been borrowed from those tried and tested in our Kando series of superyachts. We have two Voyage90 models well into construction and available for purchase and delivery of both will be made well before the start of the 2024 med season. We are really looking forward to showing M/Y Voyage One off at next year's Düsseldorf show".

AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts
AvA Yachts' Voyage90 - photo © AvA Yachts

Voyage90 Specifications:

  • Length: 26.2m / 85ft 11"
  • Beam: 5.65m / 18ft 6"
  • Draft: 1.1m / 3ft 7"
  • Power: 2 x Cummins 330hp
  • Max Speed: 15 kts
  • Range: 2900+ nm
  • Accommodation: 8 guests + 4 crew
  • Class: Built to Turkish Lloyds

Related Articles

AvA Yachts announces North & South America dealer
Gilman Yachts will look after both sales and aftersales AvA Yachts is delighted to announce the appointment of Gilman Yachts of Fort Lauderdale as its Dealer for North and South America. Posted on 17 Feb AvA Yachts sells 3rd Kando110 model
Scheduled for delivery in late 2024 to a Norwegian customer AvA Yachts is delighted to announce that the 3rd 110 model of AvA Yachts' Kando series has been sold to a Norwegian customer. Posted on 5 Jan NBA star's Infinity Nine launches
The second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts splashed in the Antalya Free Zone on 5th August 2022. Posted on 8 Aug 2022 Infinity Nine seen out of shed for the first time
The second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts left its shed in the Antalya Free Zone on 5th July 2022. Posted on 7 Jul 2022 AVA Yachts announces new Kando130XL model
39m motoryacht built in steel and aluminium with the distinctive signature styling of the series AvA Yachts is happy to announce a new model for its Kando series of long-range contemporary explorer yachts. Posted on 7 Sep 2021 Tony Parker's Infinity Nine yacht construction
The build is going on at full speed at AvA Yachts AvA Yachts is happy to announce a construction update on the progress of M/Y Infinity Nine, the 2nd of Ava's Kando series being built for Tony Parker, NBA Basketball Star. Posted on 24 Dec 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy