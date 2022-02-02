Wooden Boats unveils new customised Limo Tender 27

by Wooden Boats 13 Mar 23:51 PDT

Wooden Boats, and specifically the founder, Marco Arnaboldi, are part of that small circle of nautical designers that do not do normal.

From 60-metre superyachts "flying" at 50 knots to creating a tender whose name, Limo (short for Limousine), says it all of its exclusive nature, they always aim to amaze. However, their exercises in style do not amaze just for the sake of it, they use real boats that have solidity and cutting-edge technological solutions as their strong points without, of course, forgetting design.

When the first Limo Tender 27 was built in 2020, the idea was essentially of a model that a particularly demanding owner would be interested in, destined to become a unique item. It remained unique but, only two years later, here is a second, newly launched Limo Tender 27, ready to join a 52-metre Sanlorenzo and compete with it in terms of exclusivity and technology.

"This second Limo Tender 27 shares with the first only the hull lines and the construction technology," explains Marco Arnaboldi. "Everything else is totally customised to meet the requests of an owner who had very clear ideas and who received from us equally precise answers, down to the smallest detail. So speaking of a second model is not in fact accurate: each Limo Tender 27 is born with its own distinct personality, to best adapt to the owner's requests and, consequently, to the style of the yacht it will be stowed in."

The hull is 7.50 meters long and 2.55 metres wide, the build is extremely light but strong, with extensive use of carbon fibre - a consolidated practice of Wooden Boats, true masters in the processing of cutting-edge materials with an unbeatable weight/strength ratio. The bridge is in the bow, which leaves ample space to accommodate 12 guests, who will be able to appreciate all the comforts on board. At the stern, the transom can be folded down to create a small swim platform equipped with a ladder for climbing out of the sea. The Limo Tender 27 is therefore an ideal boat not only for transfers from the mother yacht to land, but also a welcoming day cruiser if required.

The class B certification confirms that safety has also been duly taken into account and, therefore, "flying" at 37 knots (the maximum speed reached in the first tests) will be all fun and no risk. The recommended cruising speed is around 30 knots, therefore clearly above average, thanks also to the generous thrust of a 270 hp Mercury Diesel engine with stern drive.

"Everything was created in the Wooden Boats shipyard according to the owner's requests, from the construction of the hull to the interior furnishings, up to the individual armrests of the seats, obviously based on our original designs," continues Marco Arnaboldi. "Compared to the first Limo Tender 27, here the owner wanted a rigid and non-removable deckhouse, therefore a 12V air conditioning system and a sliding sunroof were provided."