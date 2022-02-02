Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Wooden Boats unveils new customised Limo Tender 27

by Wooden Boats 13 Mar 23:51 PDT

Wooden Boats, and specifically the founder, Marco Arnaboldi, are part of that small circle of nautical designers that do not do normal.

From 60-metre superyachts "flying" at 50 knots to creating a tender whose name, Limo (short for Limousine), says it all of its exclusive nature, they always aim to amaze. However, their exercises in style do not amaze just for the sake of it, they use real boats that have solidity and cutting-edge technological solutions as their strong points without, of course, forgetting design.

When the first Limo Tender 27 was built in 2020, the idea was essentially of a model that a particularly demanding owner would be interested in, destined to become a unique item. It remained unique but, only two years later, here is a second, newly launched Limo Tender 27, ready to join a 52-metre Sanlorenzo and compete with it in terms of exclusivity and technology.

Wooden Boats Limo Tender 27 - photo © Leonardo Andreoni
Wooden Boats Limo Tender 27 - photo © Leonardo Andreoni

"This second Limo Tender 27 shares with the first only the hull lines and the construction technology," explains Marco Arnaboldi. "Everything else is totally customised to meet the requests of an owner who had very clear ideas and who received from us equally precise answers, down to the smallest detail. So speaking of a second model is not in fact accurate: each Limo Tender 27 is born with its own distinct personality, to best adapt to the owner's requests and, consequently, to the style of the yacht it will be stowed in."

The hull is 7.50 meters long and 2.55 metres wide, the build is extremely light but strong, with extensive use of carbon fibre - a consolidated practice of Wooden Boats, true masters in the processing of cutting-edge materials with an unbeatable weight/strength ratio. The bridge is in the bow, which leaves ample space to accommodate 12 guests, who will be able to appreciate all the comforts on board. At the stern, the transom can be folded down to create a small swim platform equipped with a ladder for climbing out of the sea. The Limo Tender 27 is therefore an ideal boat not only for transfers from the mother yacht to land, but also a welcoming day cruiser if required.

Wooden Boats Limo Tender 27 - photo © Leonardo Andreoni
Wooden Boats Limo Tender 27 - photo © Leonardo Andreoni

The class B certification confirms that safety has also been duly taken into account and, therefore, "flying" at 37 knots (the maximum speed reached in the first tests) will be all fun and no risk. The recommended cruising speed is around 30 knots, therefore clearly above average, thanks also to the generous thrust of a 270 hp Mercury Diesel engine with stern drive.

"Everything was created in the Wooden Boats shipyard according to the owner's requests, from the construction of the hull to the interior furnishings, up to the individual armrests of the seats, obviously based on our original designs," continues Marco Arnaboldi. "Compared to the first Limo Tender 27, here the owner wanted a rigid and non-removable deckhouse, therefore a 12V air conditioning system and a sliding sunroof were provided."

Wooden Boats Limo Tender 27 - photo © Leonardo Andreoni
Wooden Boats Limo Tender 27 - photo © Leonardo Andreoni

Related Articles

The "dolce vita" is super technological
Wooden Boats Limo Blue 8.3m vintage luxury tender able to reach 35 knots Marco Arnaboldi, founder and designer of the Wooden Boats shipyard, is one of the few yacht designers who can make a 50+ metre megayacht "fly" at 60 knots while also being able to develop an equally exclusive line of compact luxury tenders. Posted on 13 Jan Wooden Boats unveils new "Slim" Limousine Tender
The 7.5 meter boat designed for the garage of every yacht Wooden Boats (founded by engineer Marco Arnaboldi) amazes again and confirms its leadership in the creation of cutting-edge projects with its "Slim" Limousine Tender. Posted on 2 Feb 2022 Wooden Boats introduces 10.70m LimoTender
Featuring an advanced technological movable deckhouse Wooden Boats is no stranger to challenges. With its vocation of combining elegant design with efficient engineering and performance as its starting point, it has created the new WB 10.70 m LimoTender. Posted on 13 May 2021 Wooden Boats introduces the 'Bentley style' tender
27-foot WB27 shares Venetian taxi boat styling and carbon composite/PVC foam sandwich construction Following hard on the heels of the 14m WB14 limo tender in April, the 27-foot WB27 shares the Venetian taxi boat styling and carbon composite/PVC foam sandwich construction that distinguishes the range of bespoke tenders by Wooden Boats. Posted on 22 Sep 2020 New WB14 limousine tender
A blend of style, high performance and on board safety Combining composite materials and latest generation technologies with classic lines. This were the guidelines for the creation of the WB14 limo tender, the latest custom model launched by the Wooden Boats shipyard for a premium Italian shipyard. Posted on 17 Jun 2020
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy