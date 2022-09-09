Please select your home edition
Numarine introduces new 40MXP superyacht - Two hulls sold with delivery in 2025

by Numarine 15 Mar 01:47 PDT

Numarine's popular and successful range of stylish, spacious and highly capable superyachts prove that access-all-areas yachting is no longer the preserve of ever-longer hulls. Its current fleet, which stretches from the talented 22.6-metre 22XP to the chiselled 45.34-metre flagship 45XP, is quickly becoming a global benchmark in the highly competitive 20- to 45-metre bracket, but rather than rest on its laurels the shipyard is continuing to innovate - enter the 40MXP.

40MXP - photo © Numarine
40MXP - photo © Numarine

Preserving the same style cues and DNA of her siblings, the new 39-metre 40MXP retains Numarine's high-volume, low-hassle, long-range ethos while offering several new design features that open up new opportunities to enjoy the intimate connection with the sea that a yacht confers. It's a recipe that has made its mark even before the new model has been officially added to the menu - two 40MXPs have already been sold, with delivery expected in 2025.

Made for Med, and so much more

The 'MXP' stands for Mediterranean Explorer, but the reference is not suggestive of a cruising limitation of the design - rather, it reflects the beach-club lifestyle typical of Med yachts. As an evolution of - and at two metres longer than - the 37XP, the new 40MXP draws on the Med lifestyle idea and delivers it in several exciting ways. First, the aft deck has been enlarged both as a result of the extra length and also by moving the aft sliding doors to the saloon forward by three metres.

40MXP - photo © Numarine
40MXP - photo © Numarine

The result is an area with space for a large alfresco dining area, a bar, and a lounge area surrounding another new feature - an aft pool complete with glass transom. This spectacular new social hub extends down to a huge hydraulic swim platform that stretches across the yacht's 8-metre beam. This oasis of outdoor living can be shaded with an awning to keep the extremes of the sun at bay or, with the option of short (standard) or long (optional) upper deck extensions, can also benefit from the upper deck overhang for more permanent shade in climates such as the Middle East or Australia.

40MXP - photo © Numarine
40MXP - photo © Numarine

"The 40MXP is an evolution of the 37XP and the new model allows easy access to the water from the main deck," explains Ömer Malaz, Chairman of Numarine. "The 37XP's beach club and garage have been replaced with a pool and a full-beam hydraulic swim platform - it's very on-trend at the moment to maximise exterior elements on sub-45 metre yachts, but what the 40MXP does so well is add fantastic outdoor living features to the design while retaining the core explorer principles of our XP line. I am very happy since both owners who signed contracts to build the 40MXP are repeat clients, which means we are doing everything the right way."

Retaining the full XPerience

While the 'M' part of the 40MXP offers the glamour of beach life, the 'XP' part is as alive as ever - the model can achieve an impressive 6,000-nautical-mile range at 8 knots thanks to the optimised hull form developed by long-standing Numarine naval architecture partner Umberto Tagliavini. Standard propulsion comes from a pair of MAN 800hp engines, although there is the option to upgrade to a Tier III-compliant twin MAN 900hp installation -the first two yachts sold will both have the 900hp MAN upgrades.

40MXP - photo © Numarine
40MXP - photo © Numarine

The interior offers Numarine's trademark space and luxury, with six suites for up to 12 guests that include a full-beam main deck master and an impressive full-beam lower deck VIP. The interior design - as well as the 40MXP's exterior lines - once again come from Can Yalman. The 40MXP also offers everything - from expansive flybridge to generous upper deck and inviting main deck - that has made the 37XP a much-coveted and commercially successful model.

"The 40MXP superyacht is a true global explorer with a transatlantic range and large boat deck, giving her the ability to carry up to a 9-metre tender and three full-size jet skis, with room for additional water sports toys," enthuses Omer Malaz. "But most importantly, her new aft layout offers owners an additional way of enjoying everything our XPs deliver - it's the perfect spot to relax when you just want to chill with family and friends by the water. The 40MXP marks another exciting point on the chart in our own journey of exploration into innovative superyacht designs that offer unconstrained cruising pleasure."

40MXP - photo © Numarine
40MXP - photo © Numarine

