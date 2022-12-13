New images of the Sunseeker Predator 65 revealed

by Sunseeker 17 Mar 05:57 PDT

New imagery released of the athletic Predator 65, an all-new performance motor yacht from Sunseeker.

Predator 65 hull design developed specifically for IPS drives.

A perfect balance between interior volume, exterior deck space and performance.

Exceptional handling and agility, complete with joystick control and 35 knot capability.

Hydraulic bathing platform with a lifting capacity of 450 kilograms.

Generous tender garage capable of housing a Williams SportJet 345 and SeaBob storage.

Electrically operated 10' x 9'7" carbon fibre sunroof slides aft to reveal the sky above and flood the main deck with natural light.

Performance

The all-new Predator 65 benefits from the latest Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350, offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and manoeuvrability. Complete with joystick control, optional dynamic positioning system or Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and 35-knot capability, she will provide an exhilarating, one-of-a-kind driving experience in well-appointed surroundings.

Exterior

The defining low profile of a Sunseeker Predator is characterised by a Carbon Fibre hardtop, offering an athletic appearance matched by exceptional performance.

The Beach Club is a stand-out feature on the Predator 65. A hydraulically lifting bathing platform has a lifting capacity of 450 kilograms, perfect for launching water toys and equipment. The extra-wide tender garage has a flat floor and comfortably houses a Williams SportJet 345 and is well-equipped with a tender launch and recovery system.

In a standard arrangement, the aft cockpit comprises of comfortable seating backed onto a large sun pad over the garage and a social bar unit with matching stools on the port side.

Owners can opt for a fully integrated wet bar or extended J-shaped lounge seating running aft from the galley across the width of the cockpit if desired. This new model benefits from an optional crew cabin, accessed via a dedicated stairwell in the aft cockpit. Sliding doors to starboard and a powered window portside allow the cockpit to merge seamlessly with the open-plan interior living space on the main deck.

Interior

Generous proportions lend ample space to the galley positioned aft, complemented by a full-height shelving unit on the starboard side.

The main saloon features U-shaped seating and a dining table. The space is highly customisable with options to include seating on the starboard side with a rise and fall TV, or extended port side seating to suit the lower galley arrangement. The oversized polished carbon fibre sunroof above the helm opens, flooding the living space forward with even more natural light.

Below deck, the standard three-cabin layout provides accommodation for up to six guests. A spacious, full-beam master stateroom features a generous en suite, while the thoughtfully designed forward VIP cabin provides an equally comfortable haven for guests. Each guest cabin has an en suite, and there is a separate day-head below. Optionally, an open-plan Owner's office linked to the master stateroom, a single-berth cabin, lower deck galley or saloon can be specified, delivering flexibility for any owner.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, comments: "With dynamic handling and exceptional performance, the driving experience of the Predator 65 is unparalleled whilst providing spacious living quarters for owners to enjoy extended time on the open water. Innovative use of materials has enabled Sunseeker to design a beautiful yacht that offers the perfect balance between interior volume, exterior deck space and performance, all within an iconic Predator profile."

Technical specifications: