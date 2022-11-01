Sunreef 45 Ultima: A new range unveiled

Sunreef 45 Ultima © Sunreef Yachts Sunreef 45 Ultima © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 17 Mar 12:00 PDT

Set course and go. Wherever you want to go. Whenever you want to go. Time for a getaway to oceans of speed comfort and luxury. Time to unveil Sunreef Ultima.

A full range of sleek, hi-tech hybrid catamarans. A line of fully-customizable crafts blending performance and luxury. The essence of their design? The lifestyle experience.

The ultimate hull shape for energy-efficient speed cruising. The perfect beam to create the ultimate lifestyle platform. Your private ocean playground with foldout bulwark platforms, easy access to diving gear and water toys.

A fresh approach to marine design. Full creative freedom. Unlimited possibilities. You make the rules.

The Sunreef 45 ULTIMA is an advanced eco-speeder, blending speed, stability, and luxury. With a dynamic and powerful hull concept, she boasts a timeless marine design tailored for fast cruising and luxury living.

Her ultramodern hybrid propulsion is the essence of performance and reliability. Her large roof can be fitted with Sunreef Yachts' custom-engineered solar power system for unrivaled energy efficiency.

The yacht's fully customizable interiors feature amazing amounts of space and voluminous storage. The aft of the Sunreef 45 ULTIMA boasts plenty of lounging space and easy access to water toys and diving gear.