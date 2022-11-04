Please select your home edition
Bering Yachts announces hull and superstructure joining and move to the next stage of second B145

by Bering Yachts 18 Mar 12:38 PDT

Designed by Bering's in-house team of naval architects and engineers, B145 is a three-deck ocean-going yacht capable of high latitude travel for an owner who wants to explore the world.

Her hull and superstructure have been joined recently, and she has been moved to her outfitting facility.

"Comfort, reliability, and capability - this is important in any exploration-type yacht, and it is exactly what we want to provide to our customers," says Alexey Mikhailov, President of Bering Yachts. "Our growing construction capacity is following the demand of true enthusiasts and sea-lovers. We promote freedom and curiosity, all in a safe environment of Bering-built boats."

Second B145 explorer yacht construction update - photo © Bering Yachts
Second B145 explorer yacht construction update - photo © Bering Yachts

Bering 145 has a generous 9.7-meter beam. This allows for ample space for a main deck master stateroom and for five functional and extremely comfortable guest suites, which are located on the lower deck. A private bar, lounge area and night area, as well as a fold-down balcony, are located at the full-beam main deck stateroom.

A sauna with a spa, situated at the transom beach club, are adjacent to a fully equipped diving room complete with its own fold-down door and decompression chamber. Spacious open upper deck aft allows to carry tenders of up to 8.5m and additional toys. Increased sound proofing will reduce noise and vibration to make the yacht as silent as possible, both at anchor and under way.

Second B145 explorer yacht construction update - photo © Bering Yachts
Second B145 explorer yacht construction update - photo © Bering Yachts

With a full displacement steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the B145 is rated at 514 metric tons at full load and will have a hybrid propulsion drive for combination of electric motors for silent operations and a conventional diesel engine. This powertrain will allow for a top speed of 15 knots with a range in excess of 4,000 nautical miles at 12-knot cruising speed.

Bering 145 will be delivered in 2024. Confirming the company's growing dedication to building over-35-meters luxury explorer yachts, Bering also has in production hulls B125, B121, B117 with 2024 delivery.

