Benetti launches FB605, the first B.Now 50M with Oasis Deck

The ceremony was held yesterday at the Livorno yard to launch the first B.Now 50M with the revolutionary Oasis Deck®.

This superyacht, with its quintessentially Italian elegance that draws inspiration from the shipyard's iconic canons, is the first steel unit in the family to introduce the Oasis Deck beach area solutions that has rewritten the history of the Benetti, as well as the whole yachting, world.

Now in the water, B.Now 50M is the first steel model in the family to introduce the winning Oasis Deck® design and its much-loved solutions. It is another clear demonstration of Benetti's strength and farsightedness, as it continues on one hand to tirelessly propose innovative design features and advanced technology to future owners, and on the other to raise the quality and style of its creations to levels never seen before.

The new model has been built for an experienced owner who was impressed by the style and design of 107m Gigayacht Lana and the adventurous Oasis 34M and wanted to replicate the winning solutions proposed by Benetti in these two models on her own jewel of a yacht, which has many of the features typically found on much larger custom vessels.

B.Now 50M Oasis Deck® is the first model in the B.Now family to be equipped with the Oasis Deck® solution and preceeds the 60-, 67- and 72-meter maxi yachts penned by the visionary RWD. The UK-based firm has developed for this yacht a unique design to meet the aspirations of a new generation of owners seeking a more convivial and less formal onboard lifestyle, but one that is always in close contact with the water. Hence the absence of bulwarks and ceilings hindering the view out over the water, so that the owner and their guests can enjoy the sensory benefits it brings even when at anchor.

The focus of convivial living on board remains the Oasis Deck®, a feast for the eyes with the de rigueur infinity pool just steps from the water's edge. The right combination of sun and shade means that guests can enjoy this chic private oasis at any time of day, while the even larger space created by opening the platform is ideal as an open-air relaxation area.

Style Department. For the interiors, the Benetti Style Department worked in close collaboration with the customer's team to bring a timeless elegance to FB605, one that fully reflects the aesthetic sensibility of an owner who wanted to choose all the marble used on board herself. Flooded with light that pours in through the extensive glazing, the various settings feature alternating light and dark colours, establishing a harmonious rhythm underscored by the materials used on the walls, where curly maple wood panels are interspersed with printed leather inserts. The light that plays a central role in the interior design is pointed up by golden elements, Lalique crystal inserts, and custom lamps made from the same onyx used for the tops. Top fashion and design names can also be found on board, such as Armani fabrics on the guest cabin walls and the Hermes sofa and armchair in the lounge on the upper deck.

The OASIS philosophy continues to evolve, with indoor and outdoor spaces that can be redefined to offer new hospitality destinations based on the needs of the owner and their guests. It is a solution that articulates a new lifestyle concept, amplifying contact with the water and the authenticity of life lived on board in a dynamic and informal style that is also chic and refined, exemplified by an ethanol fireplace in the lounge on the upper deck and the gym area on the same deck.

B.Now 50M Oasis Deck® is a further advancement of the yard's offering, successfully combining modernity, innovation and functionality with the artisan craftsmanship, design know-how and construction quality that have made Benetti's models milestones in the yachting world, opening up new design frontiers.

This type of boat is highly versatile and can be used both as a private yacht and for chartering.