Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

First look at Feadship Project 823

by Feadship 19 Mar 02:31 PDT

The 67.40-metre Project 823 has been seen in the bold light of day for the first time. This impressive new Feadship has been moved outside of the construction hall at the Kaag yard for final outfitting in advance of her sea trials later this year.

Project 823 has been fully designed in-house by Feadship. The hull engineering is by Azure Naval Architects, while the exterior and interior design are by Studio De Voogt.

The exterior profile is bold with a muscular reverse sheer to the bow. Chiselled contours and dark horizontal strip windows lend the yacht a poise and grace.

Project 823 - photo © Feadship
Project 823 - photo © Feadship

"The main theme of the yacht is strength," says Jan Schaffers, senior designer at Studio De Voogt. "The radii throughout are larger than usual to emphasise this. At the same time we aimed to focus on the length of the yacht by creating uninterrupted lines, for instance in the widebody windows and the superstructure. Together this creates a very unique character."

Designed and built for an experienced owner, the interior layout was tailored to his family's specific needs and provides ensuite accommodation for ten guests in three lower deck cabins, one VIP suite on the bridge deck, and a master stateroom on the main deck forward.

The interior design by Studio De Voogt is simple yet sophisticated and based on natural tones, light wood veneers and organic forms for an ambience that is soberly tasteful but also informal and welcoming.

An elevator can whisk guests from the lower deck all the way to the large sundeck - a highlight of the design and a focal point for family life on board. The central lounging / conversation zone is protected from the wind by a glass windbreak and from the sun by the hardtop, but wide side windows and nine skylights in the roof ensure uninterrupted views and en plein air appeal. The ventilation casings can be regarded as powerful legs, clad with grilles that repeat the horizontal lines to create a more elegant volume, but without losing its power.

The radar mast was engineered to span these glass skylights, supported by flat panel satellite hardware for broadband internet.

In order to free up space for a large wellness area and gym on the lower deck in the stern, the tenders are stowed behind the high bulwarks on the foredeck.

Careful attention has been paid also to the crew quarters and service areas with additional fridge-freezer storage, a large laundry room and extra dry storage on the tank deck.

Project 823 - photo © Feadship
Project 823 - photo © Feadship

Technical specifications:

Project 823: Steel hull and aluminium superstructure

Length overall: 67.40m / 221'2"
Beam overall: 11.40m / 37'5"
Draught: 3.40m / 11'2"
Fuel capacity: 145,000 litres / 38,305 US gallons
Fresh water capacity: 30,000 litres / 7,925 US gallons

Design
Naval Architect: Azure Naval Architects BV
Exterior design: Studio De Voogt
Interior design: Studio De Voogt

Propulsion
Main engines: 2x MTU 12V 4000 M65(R)
Generators: 3x Scania 250kW
Speed (max/cruise): 15 knots / 12 knots
Range: 5,000 NM at cruising speed

Accommodation
Owner: 2
Guests: 8
Crew commercial: 15 max
Crew private: 17

Related Articles

EXPV: Radical but logical
A completely fresh and unconventional approach to what large yachts should look like The 87-metre EXPV concept by Harrison Eidsgaard in collaboration with Feadship takes a completely fresh and unconventional approach to what large yachts, especially explorers, should look like. Posted on 28 Oct 2022 Feadship reveals new Concept Design - Slice
Feadship unveiled its eleventh revolutionary concept yacht. For over a decade, the world-class yachtbuilder's design and innovation teams have been designing fully engineered concepts to inspire future owners. Posted on 28 Sep 2022 Feadship serves up a concept that is a cut above
2022 Monaco Yacht Show will host the debut of Feadship's latest concept yacht Reflecting both the opinions of current superyacht owners and brilliant new design ideas from Studio De Voogt, 85-metre Slice reimagines ways to bring natural light to a yacht's interior, integrating the interior and exterior in bold new ways. Posted on 25 Sep 2022 Feadship Stories - New episode: Serena
The latest instalment of Feadship Stories has docked The latest instalment of Feadship Stories has docked on all our channels! Take a look at the feminine perspective this time, inspired by Virginia Woolf's astute observation that every woman needs a room of one's own. Posted on 6 Aug 2022 The beauty and the balance
Speed meets space on new Feadship Callisto Historians reflecting on the superyacht industry of the 2020s may well cite the 42.50- metre Callisto as a textbook example of what is meant by the term 'pure custom creation'. Posted on 9 Apr 2022 Amsterdam juiced up by new 71-metre Feadship
The undocking of Juice from the giant Feadship construction hall This weekend saw the undocking of the 71-metre Juice from the giant Feadship construction hall in the Dutch capital. Posted on 17 Jan 2022 Busy winter season for Feadship Refit & Services
A true homecoming for eight Feadships as they return to the yards of their launch In a huge milestone for the Refit & Services programme that Feadship officially began offering in 2018, at least ten yachts are arriving in the Netherlands for a winter season of refurbishments, upgrades and renovations at the four Feadship yards. Posted on 27 Oct 2021 Gearing up to explore the world Feadship style
Shinkai leaves the hall A pure custom Feadship has made the first journey of what will be a lifetime of global exploration... And it will surely be the shortest trip ever as Shinkai was moved from the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer to the outside dock Posted on 5 Oct 2021 Feadship concept design Pure
A bold vision yet to see the light of day Feadship is renowned for its ability to create pure custom superyachts for clients that meet their every desire. Posted on 25 Sep 2021 Love your tenders
A seamless experience from ship to shore. TT Feadship will design and build you one or more bespoke tenders that ensure you and your guests a seamless Feadship experience from ship-to-shore. Posted on 7 Sep 2021
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy