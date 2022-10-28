First look at Feadship Project 823

by Feadship 19 Mar 02:31 PDT

The 67.40-metre Project 823 has been seen in the bold light of day for the first time. This impressive new Feadship has been moved outside of the construction hall at the Kaag yard for final outfitting in advance of her sea trials later this year.

Project 823 has been fully designed in-house by Feadship. The hull engineering is by Azure Naval Architects, while the exterior and interior design are by Studio De Voogt.

The exterior profile is bold with a muscular reverse sheer to the bow. Chiselled contours and dark horizontal strip windows lend the yacht a poise and grace.

"The main theme of the yacht is strength," says Jan Schaffers, senior designer at Studio De Voogt. "The radii throughout are larger than usual to emphasise this. At the same time we aimed to focus on the length of the yacht by creating uninterrupted lines, for instance in the widebody windows and the superstructure. Together this creates a very unique character."

Designed and built for an experienced owner, the interior layout was tailored to his family's specific needs and provides ensuite accommodation for ten guests in three lower deck cabins, one VIP suite on the bridge deck, and a master stateroom on the main deck forward.

The interior design by Studio De Voogt is simple yet sophisticated and based on natural tones, light wood veneers and organic forms for an ambience that is soberly tasteful but also informal and welcoming.

An elevator can whisk guests from the lower deck all the way to the large sundeck - a highlight of the design and a focal point for family life on board. The central lounging / conversation zone is protected from the wind by a glass windbreak and from the sun by the hardtop, but wide side windows and nine skylights in the roof ensure uninterrupted views and en plein air appeal. The ventilation casings can be regarded as powerful legs, clad with grilles that repeat the horizontal lines to create a more elegant volume, but without losing its power.

The radar mast was engineered to span these glass skylights, supported by flat panel satellite hardware for broadband internet.

In order to free up space for a large wellness area and gym on the lower deck in the stern, the tenders are stowed behind the high bulwarks on the foredeck.

Careful attention has been paid also to the crew quarters and service areas with additional fridge-freezer storage, a large laundry room and extra dry storage on the tank deck.

Technical specifications:

Project 823: Steel hull and aluminium superstructure

Length overall: 67.40m / 221'2"

Beam overall: 11.40m / 37'5"

Draught: 3.40m / 11'2"

Fuel capacity: 145,000 litres / 38,305 US gallons

Fresh water capacity: 30,000 litres / 7,925 US gallons

Design

Naval Architect: Azure Naval Architects BV

Exterior design: Studio De Voogt

Interior design: Studio De Voogt

Propulsion

Main engines: 2x MTU 12V 4000 M65(R)

Generators: 3x Scania 250kW

Speed (max/cruise): 15 knots / 12 knots

Range: 5,000 NM at cruising speed

Accommodation

Owner: 2

Guests: 8

Crew commercial: 15 max

Crew private: 17