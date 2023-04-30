Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Singapore Yachting Festival 2023

by Asia Yacht Press 20 Mar 19:53 PDT 27-30 April 2023
Singapore's One°15 Marina © SYF23

The Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) 2023 will be held at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove from the 27-30 April 2023, and looks to pave the way for more community and experiential maritime events in Asia. This combined with the Southeast Asia Yachting Conference (26 April) will help to put Asia back on the yachting map.

Singapore has long been regarded as a gateway and hub of Asia’s marine industry. The Singapore Yachting Festival will reinforce the exciting growth of the industry by providing an event platform for world-leading yacht builders, watersports toys, and lifestyle brands to showcase their products for the ever-increasing appetite of the Singapore and Asia audience.

A testament to the strength of the Singapore boating community, SYF is seen to be a key promotional tool and lead generator for the region’s yachting industry. Whether companies are looking to establish their presence in the region or expanding into a new market, the SYF will provide a powerful platform for meeting new customers and reaching out to existing clientele.

Arthur Tay, President and CEO of SUTL (left), and Wade Pearce, Organiser of the SYF 2023 - photo © SYF23
Arthur Tay, President and CEO of SUTL (left), and Wade Pearce, Organiser of the SYF 2023 - photo © SYF23

SYF organiser, Wade Pearce, Founder of the SG Marine Guide, is encouraged by the interest in SYF this year. “We have had unbelievable support from the industry around the region, and now we expect to deliver a quality event with an expected 9,000+ visitors over the four days. The boating lifestyle is what we are promoting, covering all nautical formats from luxury yachts to fishing boats. We want to show off the ‘stepping stones’ for anyone who wants to charter a boat or buy a jet ski, and then move on to becoming a boat owner. From that experience and enjoyment, owners will generally want upgrade from the 20ft to 30ft with cabin, all the way to 70ft or even a 100ft tri-deck.”

Close to 70 brands and exhibitors have already signed up, leaving only a few places left for companies wanting to participate. “We have 90% of the berths reserved, with all newly-delivered boats at 10m-45m (33ft-148ft), and another 20-30 supply and service companies with booths on the water. All the leading yachting brands will be there, including Azimut|Benetti, Beneteau, Ferretti Yachts, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo, to name a few. There will also be a strong line up of sailing and power multihulls that includes Iliad, Bali, Lagoon and Leopard catamarans, along with the ever increasingly popular day boats from Axopar, Nimbus, Saxdor and Regal boats.

Arthur Tay, CEO and Executive Director of SUTL Enterprise Limited (“SUTL”), said: “After a three-year hiatus from the last event, we are delighted to be the venue host of the Singapore Yachting Festival. Together with SG Marine Guide, we are confident to deliver an exciting and successful event in response to the booming yachting industry in Asia. This is critical to Singapore as a yachting and lifestyle destination, bringing together leading players in the region.”

Full team turnout for Simpson Marine at Singapore Yachting Festival 2023 - photo © Simpson Marine
Full team turnout for Simpson Marine at Singapore Yachting Festival 2023 - photo © Simpson Marine

Simpson Marine will present an impressive line-up of yachts, and Richard Allen, Group General Manager of Simpson Marine, says: “We are very happy to be part of the Singapore Yachting Festival this year, after three years of no boat shows in Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its social limitations on gatherings and events. It is an excellent opportunity for us to meet with clients, show off our range of yachts, and network with industry professionals. We are excited to present some of the most exceptional yachts in our fleet, including a Sanlorenzo SX88, Singapore’s first SX76 and BGX60, Southeast Asia’s first Lagoon 55, an Oceanis 51.1, Singapore’s first Fairline Squadron 50, and more yachts from our brands.”

‘Big Boats’ will also continue to shine at this years’ SYF, and Pearce looks forward to welcoming a number of superyachts as well as superyacht shipyards, designers, superyacht captains, and of course the very important superyacht owners and potential owners. There will be a Captain’s Lounge where the industry is welcome to meet and greet, thanks to the sponsorship by prominent businesses in yacht transport, agency, marinas and yacht management.

One°15 Marina, host venue of the Singapore Yachting Festival 2023 - photo © SYF23
One°15 Marina, host venue of the Singapore Yachting Festival 2023 - photo © SYF23

Related Articles

Get ready to fly: the all-new Aquila 42 yacht
The boat's vinyl ester resin-infused hulls mean she is strong and light Whether you plan on pushing through rough weather to far-away ports of call or are just heading to your favorite local destination on a sunny day, the all-new Aquila 42 Yacht has you covered. Posted today at 4:37 pm New Ferretti Yachts 1000 Skydeck
An upper deck transformed into an exclusive indoor area where you can touch the sky The determination of Ferretti Yachts to keep raising the standards of comfort and liveability has produced a spectacular new version of the brand's flagship. Posted on 19 Mar First look at Feadship Project 823
The 67.40-metre yachts seen in the light of day for the first time The 67.40-metre Project 823 has been seen in the bold light of day for the first time. Posted on 19 Mar Evo Yachts takes custom Evo R4 WA to Palm Beach
With the Blu Emme Yachts brand participating in the event A fully customized Evo R4 WA in original silk grey livery will be showcased at the Palm Beach Boat Show, with the Blu Emme Yachts brand participating in the event thanks to the recent partnership with Best Marine USA. Posted on 18 Mar Second B145 explorer yacht construction update
Bering Yachts has made significant progress in building its flagship 44-meter boat Designed by Bering's in-house team of naval architects and engineers, B145 is a three-deck ocean-going yacht capable of high latitude travel for an owner who wants to explore the world. Posted on 18 Mar Moonen 37.8m Cocoon delivered
The sea trial team took the yacht out during heavy mid-winter conditions for her endurance test The Moonen Yachts team is proud to confirm the successful sea trials and delivery of the 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft) COCOON. The yacht completed her sea trials on the North Sea in January. Posted on 18 Mar Benetti launches FB605
The first B.Now 50M with Oasis Deck This superyacht, with its quintessentially Italian elegance that draws inspiration from the shipyard's iconic canons, is the first steel unit in the family to introduce the Oasis Deck beach area solutions that has rewritten the history of the Benetti. Posted on 17 Mar Princess S72 and F65 set for 2023 PBIBS
North American premiere at the Palm Beach International Boat Show Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, is delighted to be returning to this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 17 Mar Sunreef 45 Ultima: A new range unveiled
A full range of sleek, hi-tech hybrid catamarans Set course and go. Wherever you want to go. Whenever you want to go. Time for a getaway to oceans of speed comfort and luxury. Time to unveil Sunreef Ultima. Posted on 17 Mar Marine Resources latest jobs
Get hired now - hot jobs available We've collected the latest job openings in the leisure marine industry, and sent them straight to you! Applications for these roles are coming in fast and hot, so send us yours ASAP! Posted on 17 Mar
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy