Singapore Yachting Festival 2023

Singapore's One°15 Marina © SYF23 Singapore's One°15 Marina © SYF23

by Asia Yacht Press 20 Mar 19:53 PDT

The Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) 2023 will be held at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove from the 27-30 April 2023, and looks to pave the way for more community and experiential maritime events in Asia. This combined with the Southeast Asia Yachting Conference (26 April) will help to put Asia back on the yachting map.

Singapore has long been regarded as a gateway and hub of Asia’s marine industry. The Singapore Yachting Festival will reinforce the exciting growth of the industry by providing an event platform for world-leading yacht builders, watersports toys, and lifestyle brands to showcase their products for the ever-increasing appetite of the Singapore and Asia audience.

A testament to the strength of the Singapore boating community, SYF is seen to be a key promotional tool and lead generator for the region’s yachting industry. Whether companies are looking to establish their presence in the region or expanding into a new market, the SYF will provide a powerful platform for meeting new customers and reaching out to existing clientele.

SYF organiser, Wade Pearce, Founder of the SG Marine Guide, is encouraged by the interest in SYF this year. “We have had unbelievable support from the industry around the region, and now we expect to deliver a quality event with an expected 9,000+ visitors over the four days. The boating lifestyle is what we are promoting, covering all nautical formats from luxury yachts to fishing boats. We want to show off the ‘stepping stones’ for anyone who wants to charter a boat or buy a jet ski, and then move on to becoming a boat owner. From that experience and enjoyment, owners will generally want upgrade from the 20ft to 30ft with cabin, all the way to 70ft or even a 100ft tri-deck.”

Close to 70 brands and exhibitors have already signed up, leaving only a few places left for companies wanting to participate. “We have 90% of the berths reserved, with all newly-delivered boats at 10m-45m (33ft-148ft), and another 20-30 supply and service companies with booths on the water. All the leading yachting brands will be there, including Azimut|Benetti, Beneteau, Ferretti Yachts, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo, to name a few. There will also be a strong line up of sailing and power multihulls that includes Iliad, Bali, Lagoon and Leopard catamarans, along with the ever increasingly popular day boats from Axopar, Nimbus, Saxdor and Regal boats.

Arthur Tay, CEO and Executive Director of SUTL Enterprise Limited (“SUTL”), said: “After a three-year hiatus from the last event, we are delighted to be the venue host of the Singapore Yachting Festival. Together with SG Marine Guide, we are confident to deliver an exciting and successful event in response to the booming yachting industry in Asia. This is critical to Singapore as a yachting and lifestyle destination, bringing together leading players in the region.”

Simpson Marine will present an impressive line-up of yachts, and Richard Allen, Group General Manager of Simpson Marine, says: “We are very happy to be part of the Singapore Yachting Festival this year, after three years of no boat shows in Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its social limitations on gatherings and events. It is an excellent opportunity for us to meet with clients, show off our range of yachts, and network with industry professionals. We are excited to present some of the most exceptional yachts in our fleet, including a Sanlorenzo SX88, Singapore’s first SX76 and BGX60, Southeast Asia’s first Lagoon 55, an Oceanis 51.1, Singapore’s first Fairline Squadron 50, and more yachts from our brands.”

‘Big Boats’ will also continue to shine at this years’ SYF, and Pearce looks forward to welcoming a number of superyachts as well as superyacht shipyards, designers, superyacht captains, and of course the very important superyacht owners and potential owners. There will be a Captain’s Lounge where the industry is welcome to meet and greet, thanks to the sponsorship by prominent businesses in yacht transport, agency, marinas and yacht management.