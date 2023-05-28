Seas the day - Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023 tickets and VIP experiences on sale now

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Beneteau Asia Pacific Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Beneteau Asia Pacific

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 21 Mar 14:55 PDT

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) from May 25 to 28 at the stunning waterfront location of Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast.

There's so much going on at SCIBS 2023 you'll almost need a jet ski just to keep up! Exhibitor space is sold out, with every inch of the Sanctuary Cove precinct covered in everything the marine world has to offer. Loaded with motor yachts, sailboats, pleasure craft, gear and gadgets, this year's Show promises something for everyone, with a host of national and international product launches, and exciting displays with everything from superyachts to fishing tinnies, SUPs to eFoils, boat accessories to water toys.

Attracting more than 45,000 attendees and 300-plus exhibitors, SCIBS is the Southern Hemisphere's marquee marine event, showcasing more than 600 boats and over 1,000 marine products across four spectacular days.

Now in its 34th year, SCIBS has grown to become Australia's largest and most respected marine showcase. The Show's reputation both in Australia and around the world makes it one of the most highly anticipated events in the marine industry.

Official ambassador Paul Burt to host entertainment and interactive experiences

7News weather, boating and fishing expert Paul Burt has once again been named the official SCIBS Ambassador for 2023. Paul will host an action-packed line up of events, including his much loved cooking shows on the main stage where he will be serving up simple seafood cooking tips. He will also be hosting the SCIBS 2023 Live Bream Shoot Out - the deep-water fishing competition where amateur anglers compete for sensational prizes.

The Berkley Supertank returns, hosted by popular fishing expert Brett Thomson who'll be demonstrating different fishing lures and angling techniques to help improve your strike rate.

Visitors can also be wowed by the specialty marine vessels on show including a Queensland Police Boat, or set off on a sea trial aboard the latest vessels from JSW Powersports, Yamaha, BLA and Mercury from Pier C, with experts on hand to answer any queries.

SCIBS also has plenty of family-friendly fun for littlies ranging from free face painting to roving entertainment and characters, including Captain Jack, music duo Blue Poppy and glamour girls on stilts.

VIP Pass - the ultimate SCIBS Experience

There's no better way to live the superyacht lifestyle than an all-access VIP Pass to The Lagoon Lounge, the boat show's ultimate VIP and corporate hospitality marquee.

A ticket to The Lagoon Lounge offers guests a luxury social haven, the very best food and beverage and the perfect vantage point to enjoy the Show.

Overlooking the Superyacht Marina arm, and the adjourning iconic Lagoon Pool at InterContinental Sanctuary Cove, The Lagoon Lounge is the best way to make the most of your boat show experience.

Proudly presented by SCIBS hospitality partners the 5-star InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort and Bimbagden Estate, The Lagoon Lounge offers a delectable all day grazing menu, alongside a range of premium beverages and bespoke tasting experiences, live music and entertainment, and of course access to all areas of the Show.

InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort General Manager Matt Rippin said the 5-star resort is thrilled to be back on board as the Hospitality Partner for SCIBS 2023, delivering gourmet catering across luxury exhibitor events and The Lagoon Lounge.

"We are proud to once again be a Hospitality Partner of the Sanctuary Cove aInternational Boat Show,"Mr Rippin said. "It is a pleasure to showcase our culinary expertise and continue to elevate our premium food and beverage offering to build on the success of The Lagoon Lounge and provide an exemplary experience for VIP guests," Mr Rippin said.

VIP corporate hospitality

This year, SCIBS is also offering exclusive corporate spaces within The Lagoon Lounge. Each private corporate retreat offers a roped off exclusive space for eight people, including digital branding, champagne on arrival and bespoke tasting experiences, as well as luxury SCIBS gift bag, all-day grazing style catering and beverage package.

The corporate hospitality packages also include VIP accommodation offers at the Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort over Show days for Corporate Guest Pass holders.

Team says SCIBS 2023 will be bigger and better than ever

Mulpha Events, General Manager Johan Hasser said SCIBS 2023 would continue to delight and entertain event goers with show stopping moments, luxury experiences, and exhilarating displays.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming guests and exhibitors back to the beautiful location of Sanctuary Cove for our 34th annual SCIBS event," Mr Hasser said.

"This year's program of events promises something for everyone. As well as the incredible marine displays, there will be food, bars, street entertainment and a family friendly kid's area..

"The SCIBS team is especially looking forward to showcasing a host of exciting new product launches on water and within the Sanctuary Cove precinct"

Win a $5K+ holiday

This year, tickets are available online only - there will be no box office at the Show. Early bird tickets are available now until May 18 from $27 (kids under 16 enter for free with a paying adult) at sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au/tickets or via Oztix.

Early bird ticket holders will also go in the draw to win a luxury escape to the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef valued at over $5,000.

Free Park 'n' Ride services will be operating from Warner Bros. Movie World, using a fleet of air-conditioned coaches, and there is also limited onsite parking at Sanctuary Cove, available to pre-purchase online with tickets.

The 34th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is on from May 25-28, 2023. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au