Ensign Yachts Newsletter: Rhea 730 Timonier

by Ensign Yachts 22 Mar 01:29 PDT
Related Articles

Ensign's Viewing Showcase Round 2 a great success
Held at Middle Harbour Yacht Club on Sydney Harbour On Saturday 25th of February, the Ensign Yachts team held another successful viewing showcase out of the Middle Harbour Yacht Club. The day brought clear skies and light winds, perfect for showing off a few of our premium new boat brands. Posted on 20 Mar Ensign Yachts Newsletter
Bering Superyachts - 'Tough as Steel' In this edition, we reconnect with Greg Luck on his Bavaria Cruiser 45's sailing adventures, take a look at what makes the Bering superyacht construction so tough, and share an exciting new sea trial review of the Nautitech 44 Open. Posted on 24 Feb Fast sailing on a Wauquiez 45s to Hobart
The latests news, reviews, and top picks from Ensign Yachts In this edition, we share a lucky Wauquiez owner's exciting trip down to Hobart, have a walkaround of the charming Rhea 32 Timonier, and showcase the exterior of the new Bering 92 superyacht. Plus, check out our latest top picks for pre-owned listings. Posted on 20 Jan Cruising the Whitsundays on a luxurious catamaran
Read the latest news from Ensign Yachts In this edition, we look at exciting new models on the way with the Nautitech 48 and the Bavaria C46, another Nautitech 40's adventures sailing in the Whitsundays, and showcase the official launch of the Heysea Asteria 142 superyacht. Posted on 15 Dec 2022 Ensign News, Info & Top Picks
Nautitech 40 Open Sets Sail from France! Welcome to Ensign's update with the latest news, reviews and top picks. In this edition, we highlight two more impressive models from our 'European Showcase', look at the first adventure for a brand new Nautitech 40 picked up in France by its new owners. Posted on 8 Nov 2022 Nautitech 40 'La Luna' sails to Lagos
"The emotions are hard to describe" Continuing on with our 'Cruising in Company' column, Craig and Donna, the lovely owners of a new Nautitech 40 Open called 'La Luna', have shared their journey so far of picking up their new boat and cruising to Lagos. Posted on 26 Oct 2022 A great showcase of Ensign Yachts' brands
2022 Cannes Yachting Festival was a huge success! We are happy to announce that the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival was a huge success! The festival has recently finished up, spanning 6 days from the 6th-11th of September. Posted on 20 Sep 2022 Ready for the Summer Boating Season?
The Ensign Team has been busy over the past few months Warmer weather is just around the corner and the regatta season is starting to ramp up. Fantastic! The Ensign Team has been busy over the past few months, with our recent Euro Yacht Showcase, handing over a new Bavaria and Nautitech to two lucky families. Posted on 20 Aug 2022 Ensign News, Info & Top Picks
Luxurious new boats ready and waiting for your next adventure Ensign's update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure. The team have been busy with new boat arrivals, hosting our showcase and as always listing and selling quality pre-loved vessels. Posted on 24 Jul 2022
