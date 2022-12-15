Ensign Yachts Newsletter: Rhea 730 Timonier

On Saturday 25th of February, the Ensign Yachts team held another successful viewing showcase out of the Middle Harbour Yacht Club on Sydney Harbour. It was great to meet so many interested boaties on the morning and show them on board.

On display we had; the beautiful Tofinou 9.7, the elegant Rhéa 730 Timonier, and the versatile Nautitech 40 Open. One of the viewers was the lucky owner of a new Nautitech 40 Open which is soon to be delivered. Missed the showcase? Get in contact to organise a private viewing of one of our demo models and register your interest for future Ensign Viewing Showcase events.

Upcoming walk-on viewing opportunities:

- Bavaria Yachts: C38 and C42 on display at Les Nauticales, 18-26 March, La Ciotat, France.

- Nautitech Catamarans: Nautitech 44 Open (European Yacht of the Year 2023, Top 10 boats 2023, Multihull of the year nominee), and Nautitech 40 Open will be shown at; The Nautiques of Port Camargue, 7-10 April, Port Camargue, France, and the International Multihull Show, 12-16 April, La Grand Motte, France.

- Tofinou: Tofinou 9.7 and Tofinou 12 models will be competing at Sail Port Stephens on the 24-29 April. Available for walk-on viewing at D'Albora Marinas Nelson Bay.

Contact us for more details.