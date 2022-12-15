Ensign Yachts Newsletter: Rhea 730 Timonier

The Ensign Yachts Team
Boatsales reviewer Barry Park was suitably impressed with the small but mighty Rhea, taking it out on Sydney Harbour on a recent gorgeous sunny day. Barry recalled that "the French-made Rhea 730 Timonier offers a throwback to a different era but wrapped in a modern-day package".
"This boat carries a surprising amount of beam, so its really quite spacious. Hard chines that run the full length of the hull help with at-rest stability, as well as helping the semi-displacement hull in mixed sea conditions while underway". Check out the full video review.
On Saturday 25th of February, the Ensign Yachts team held another successful viewing showcase out of the Middle Harbour Yacht Club on Sydney Harbour. It was great to meet so many interested boaties on the morning and show them on board.
On display we had; the beautiful Tofinou 9.7, the elegant Rhéa 730 Timonier, and the versatile Nautitech 40 Open. One of the viewers was the lucky owner of a new Nautitech 40 Open which is soon to be delivered. Missed the showcase? Get in contact to organise a private viewing of one of our demo models and register your interest for future Ensign Viewing Showcase events.
Upcoming walk-on viewing opportunities:
- Bavaria Yachts: C38 and C42 on display at Les Nauticales, 18-26 March, La Ciotat, France.
- Nautitech Catamarans: Nautitech 44 Open (European Yacht of the Year 2023, Top 10 boats 2023, Multihull of the year nominee), and Nautitech 40 Open will be shown at; The Nautiques of Port Camargue, 7-10 April, Port Camargue, France, and the International Multihull Show, 12-16 April, La Grand Motte, France.
- Tofinou: Tofinou 9.7 and Tofinou 12 models will be competing at Sail Port Stephens on the 24-29 April. Available for walk-on viewing at D'Albora Marinas Nelson Bay.
Motorboat and Yachting editor Hugo Andrae takes a walk-on tour of the impressive new Bavaria SR33 unveiled at Boot Dusseldorf Boat Show recently. "The new sterndrive-propelled Bavaria SR33 features the same distinctive open-with-hardtop formula developed to such good effect for the Bavaria SR41 and Bavaria SR36.
Designed to offer the sportiness of Bavarias S-Line with the superior comfort and luxury of the R-Line, it has proved a big hit both with dealers and customers."
In their latest video of the 'Bering Exclusive' series, Bering Yachts founder Alexei Mikhailov and the team explain the use of different materials in their range of superyachts. Alexei states that using steel for the ship's hull ensures a level of strength, durability, impact resistance, and fire resistance, which is unmatched by aluminum and fiberglass. Another benefit of steel is sustainability as can be recycled.
Looking for replacement parts for your yachts? Ensign's after-sales support team can assist you with warranty work or sourcing parts/spares for all of our new boat brands, including Bavaria, Nautitech, Rhea, and Tofinou. Ensign Yachts supports our owner communities to help you keep your yacht in great condition. We also supply parts for many other brands.
Or perhaps you need to upgrade your sail wardrobe? We're an authorised agent of North Sails.
