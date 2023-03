ILIAD 62 explores Australia

ILIAD 62 © ILIAD Catamarans ILIAD 62 © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 22 Mar 20:19 PDT

The ILIAD 62 Sol Searcher and her owners have now made their way down the east coast of Australia to Tasmania.

Delores (Dee) and Bob are recording their adventures for their future generations, and you are invited to share in their adventures.

Follow Sol Searcher's Travels at www.solsearchercat.com