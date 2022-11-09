A new Horizon E75 Skylounge has launched and has been delivered to Australia

Horizon E75 © Horizon Yachts Horizon E75 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 23 Mar 00:26 PDT

A new Horizon E75 Skylounge has launched and has been delivered to Australia. Sold to a first-time owner who wanted better offshore performance and amenities than was found on his previous sports yacht, the new E75 Skylounge represents the next-generation evolution of this ever-popular model.

Distinguished by a custom silver grey hull and a striking black radar arch, this E75 boasts a stylish profile with plentiful use of glass that not only defines her streamlined exterior but allows natural light within the interior.

The main deck features a galley-aft layout that conveniently assists with service to both the interior and the aft deck dining space and bar through a fold-up window. The owner specified two custom electric BBQ grills for the aft deck space. The well-equipped galley area serves as an entertaining space and features marble countertops and numerous owner-specified customizations, including a contemporary grey paint scheme. Forward, the large salon is outfitted in Silver Oak with a light wood floor. The lounge area features a leather L-shaped sofa opposite a 50" pop-up television console while a stunning semi-circular interior dining area is fitted beneath the windows furthest forward.

The owner chose a three-stateroom layout for his new E75, which is comprised of a full-beam master stateroom amidships, a queen cabin to starboard and a VIP in the bow. The master stateroom features a large custom window design that provides an open-air feeling to the full-beam space, which includes a large ensuite with dual basins as well as a built-in sofa, desk and vanity. Crew quarters for two are situated aft of the engine room.

This E75 has been designed with an enclosed skylounge that features the helm station with twin chairs forward and a raised dinette to starboard that can convert to a bed for extra accommodations. The extended bridge deck aft has been designed with three skylights to invite in plenty of natural light. This space is fitted with a large bar with fixed barstools as well as an owner-specified kegerator. Perfect for entertaining, this space is also equipped with custom lighting that includes an RGB bar panel package to complement the yacht's blue and white underwater LED system. The foredeck area has not been overlooked on this E75, and offers a sunpad and U-shaped dinette area.

The E75's performance coupled with its layout and amenities has made it a popular model in Australia's active boating market, and this new E75 has been fitted with twin CAT C18A engines of 1,136hp each along with ABT bow and stern thrusters, stabilizers and Zipwake interceptors.

Ample teak deck areas, an extended swim platform and a spacious contemporary interior highlight this next-generation E75 Skylounge. Upon taking delivery, the owner plans to explore Australia's Fraser Coast aboard his new vessel. For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .