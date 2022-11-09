Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

A new Horizon E75 Skylounge has launched and has been delivered to Australia

by Horizon Yachts 23 Mar 00:26 PDT
Horizon E75 © Horizon Yachts

A new Horizon E75 Skylounge has launched and has been delivered to Australia. Sold to a first-time owner who wanted better offshore performance and amenities than was found on his previous sports yacht, the new E75 Skylounge represents the next-generation evolution of this ever-popular model.

Distinguished by a custom silver grey hull and a striking black radar arch, this E75 boasts a stylish profile with plentiful use of glass that not only defines her streamlined exterior but allows natural light within the interior.

Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The main deck features a galley-aft layout that conveniently assists with service to both the interior and the aft deck dining space and bar through a fold-up window. The owner specified two custom electric BBQ grills for the aft deck space. The well-equipped galley area serves as an entertaining space and features marble countertops and numerous owner-specified customizations, including a contemporary grey paint scheme. Forward, the large salon is outfitted in Silver Oak with a light wood floor. The lounge area features a leather L-shaped sofa opposite a 50" pop-up television console while a stunning semi-circular interior dining area is fitted beneath the windows furthest forward.

The owner chose a three-stateroom layout for his new E75, which is comprised of a full-beam master stateroom amidships, a queen cabin to starboard and a VIP in the bow. The master stateroom features a large custom window design that provides an open-air feeling to the full-beam space, which includes a large ensuite with dual basins as well as a built-in sofa, desk and vanity. Crew quarters for two are situated aft of the engine room.

Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

This E75 has been designed with an enclosed skylounge that features the helm station with twin chairs forward and a raised dinette to starboard that can convert to a bed for extra accommodations. The extended bridge deck aft has been designed with three skylights to invite in plenty of natural light. This space is fitted with a large bar with fixed barstools as well as an owner-specified kegerator. Perfect for entertaining, this space is also equipped with custom lighting that includes an RGB bar panel package to complement the yacht's blue and white underwater LED system. The foredeck area has not been overlooked on this E75, and offers a sunpad and U-shaped dinette area.

The E75's performance coupled with its layout and amenities has made it a popular model in Australia's active boating market, and this new E75 has been fitted with twin CAT C18A engines of 1,136hp each along with ABT bow and stern thrusters, stabilizers and Zipwake interceptors.

Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Ample teak deck areas, an extended swim platform and a spacious contemporary interior highlight this next-generation E75 Skylounge. Upon taking delivery, the owner plans to explore Australia's Fraser Coast aboard his new vessel. For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .

Related Articles

First PC68 debut at the Palm Beach Boat Show
Horizon power catamarans' new PC68 model features an Open Salon layout Horizon Power Catamarans plans an exciting lineup for the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show, which will see the global debut of the company's first PC68 model at its display on Ramp 2, Slips 204-206. Posted on 9 Mar Three Horizon FD series yachts set for Palm Beach
Head-turning showcase will include the popular FD80 model Horizon Yachts will once again enjoy a prominent position during the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show, with three large FD Series yachts on display. Posted on 8 Mar Horizon Yachts launches tri-deck FD100 Hull 7
Thoughtfully designed for multi-generational entertainment This is the first Horizon yacht build for the American clients, who worked closely with the Horizon Yacht USA team to incorporate a design that emphasizes entertainment with family and friends. Posted on 7 Feb Horizon Yachts launches FD75 Open
The 7th FD75 sold worldwide features a unique open bridge design The seventh hull of the Horizon FD75 model has launched and will soon deliver to her experienced American owners. Posted on 9 Nov 2022 Horizon launches first FD75 Skyline
Built for an American client, the latest FD75 is the first to feature an enclosed bridge A new Horizon FD75 has launched and will soon be delivered to a repeat Horizon owner. This is the second FD75 to be built for the American market and the first in the U.S. to showcase the enclosed bridge configuration. Posted on 14 Oct 2022 Horizon FD110 world debut at FLIBS 2022
Tri-Deck FD110 will debut alongside the new Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline. All eyes will be on the Horizon Yacht USA showcase during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, as the first TriDeck FD110, a Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline make their world debuts at the Horizon Yacht USA stand. Posted on 28 Sep 2022 Horizon Yachts launches first E90
The new E Series model boasts a voluminous interior with a High Performance Piercing Bow Horizon Yachts has launched and delivered a brand new model in its successful E Series line. An evolution of the Series' popular E88 model, the new E90 combines a performance-oriented hull with a streamlined superstructure. Posted on 6 Sep 2022 Horizon Yachts launches flagship FD110
The new tri-deck FD110 embodies the best in high-volume superyacht design The new FD110 is the largest build to date from the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series that has become renowned for its pioneering high-volume interior and unrivalled stability and performance. Posted on 22 Jun 2022 Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar 2022 Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy