Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Palm Beach gets world's first view of the innovative new Wallypower58X

by Wally Yachts 23 Mar 10:40 PDT March 23-26, 2023

Arch disruptor Wally is showcasing the latest addition to its wallypower fleet at the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2023. As you'd expect from the brand, the wallypower58X is a triumph of design, combining the proven walkaround features of the wallypower58 with powerful outboard propulsion.

On the occasion of the US boat show, Wally announced the sale of the wallywhy100 to a new American owner.

Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts

Sleek, muscular hull lines combine with the stealth-like deckhouse, whose sharp angles and long planar surfaces recall the celebrated aesthetic of the original wallypower118. Glass is used with an architectural eye, giving those in the cockpit the benefit of horizon-sweeping views without anything so crude as a pillar to interrupt it.

But the real innovation here is in the way the aft deck is configured to support up to four 600hp Mercury Verado V12 engines without in any way impinging on the way the owner and their guests interact with the water. Fold-down aft bulwarks and a large four-person sunpad transform the deck into a natural beach club. Measuring nearly 25 square metres, it is perfect for enjoying the peace of a quiet bay or anchorage. What is more, Wally has even found the space to build in its innovative hydraulic passarelle, which doubles as a bathing ladder.

"Wally stands for avant-garde, so it should come as no surprise that we have found a way to unite the very latest in outboard performance with the essential access to the water that the wallypower line provides. Exhilarating speed from 2,400hp of motors, peerless handling and a true spirit of enjoying what nature has to offer - these are all hallmarks of Wally yachts," says Stefano de Vivo, Managing Director of Wally.

Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts

The new wallypower58X also showcases a number of other innovative features, including the Magic Porthole. Instead of peppering the flawless hull with windows, which compromise privacy and are a weak point in the event of an impact, the benefits of exterior visibility are recreated inside using camera images relayed to large screens. In this way, guests can 'see' outside, enjoy the view and the light - all in perfect privacy.

"In common with the very first wallypower, the new wallypower58X has a hull form dominated by double chines and a bow which meets the water with a smooth, swooping line that extends all the way aft," says Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer. "This yacht will appeal to all those who appreciate purity of design, and have the experience to understand already how they will use the boat. With its two supremely comfortable double cabins, the wallypower58X opens up a whole new realm of cruising possibilities for couples, families and friends alike who may not wish to spend every night ashore."

Using Mercury's new smart V12 engines offers other benefits as well. They have a reduced draft compared to other models, making the boat suitable for shallow water operations, while the rotating gearcases and joystick manoeuvring system ensure trouble-free precision docking in tight spaces. All that combined with the ultra deep-V hull form makes the yacht incredibly sea-worthy and capable of max speeds above 50 knots at half load and a cruising speed of 42 knots for 320 nautical miles.

Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts

A versatile performer

Thanks to its striking glass superstructure, the wallypower58X can adapt readily to different conditions, climates and uses. This versatility is another key element of its appeal. An adjustable cockpit top has an electric hatch that allows increased ventilation as needed, while the covered exterior area can be air conditioned to offer relief at anchor or in port. In colder conditions, the whole cockpit can be fully glass-enclosed and heated.

Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts

A large sunpad dominates the aft deck, with a clever modular set-up allowing it to simultaneously seat four people facing forward. At the touch of a button, a sleek sun awning folds up to cocoon the sunpad - another Wally innovation. Deep side decks run forward to a second sun lounge on the foredeck.

The glass-covered cockpit offers generous seating for 12-16 guests across the two flanking benches and on the forward-facing portion of the sunpad. To starboard, a large table opens to create a seated dining area while still allowing unobstructed passage from the cabin area on the port side. The galley is split into two sections, which owners can spec as desired from a long list of options including fridges, icemakers, cooking tops and storage.

Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts

Accommodation is just as flexible below deck, where natural light floods in from the glass overhead. The wallypower58 comes as standard with a full-beam 'double saloon' for guest and owner use, with a day head incorporating a separate shower to the port side. Natural illumination is provided through a large overhead glass panel that is embedded in the main deck. Up front, the master cabin features a queen-size bed and ensuite bathroom featuring a large, standalone shower.

With the 'flexi-guest' layout, a guest cabin is located on the port side amidships and the saloon is to starboard. Allowing comfortable overnight accommodation for up to four adult guests on board, this setup gives direct access to the day head from the guest cabin.

Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallypower58X - photo © Wally Yachts

Related Articles

First hull of the new wallywind110 sold
"Wally's sailing heritage is legendary and the brand is redoubling its efforts on the sail side." Wally is proud to announce the sale of the first hull of the new wallywind110 sailing yacht to a passionate loyal client, member of the Wally family for a long time. Posted on 10 Mar Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2023
A new formula and new dates! Never rest on your laurels: this appropriately defines the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez mindset, indefatigable organizer of the 25th edition of the Voiles de Saint-Tropez. Posted on 23 Feb 2023 Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup registrations open
Organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda Registrations for the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2023, an internationally renowned sailing event organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with the support of title sponsor Rolex and in collaboration with the International Maxi Association (IMA), are now open. Posted on 8 Feb Superyacht Cup Palma 2023 open for business!
Entries have opened and the Notice of Race is now available Entries have opened for Superyacht Cup Palma, the highlight of the Mediterranean superyacht calendar, with the Notice of Race now available for the 21-24 June celebration of sail. Posted on 25 Jan Wally unveils details of wallywhy100 yacht
A bold and unique product that successfully integrates into the wallywhy range The forward-thinking Monaco-based brand, Wally, has revealed the first details of the new model wallywhy100, a bold and unique product that successfully integrates into the wallywhy range. Posted on 16 Dec 2022 Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez summary
The new supercharged format definitely works The new supercharged format for Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez, which has been stretched out over two weeks for the past three years, has more than demonstrated its coherence, to the great delight of the racers and owners. Posted on 10 Oct 2022 Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez Maxi day 5
Capricorno wins the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge It proved to be a decisive last day at Les Voiles for the awarding of the Trophies to each of the four groups of Maxis, which competed in this second and final week of Les Voiles de Saint Tropez. Storms and rain radically transformed the atmosphere. Posted on 8 Oct 2022 Maxis at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez - Overall
Capricorno claims IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge At the end of a challenging week of maxi racing at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez when the wind never exceeded seven knots, conditions on the final day did at last prove too light and fickle to complete a race. Posted on 8 Oct 2022 Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez Maxi day 4
Spirit of Malouen X with a firm grip on the controls "A very light mistral at Les Issambres!" Booming out over the VHF, it was all that was needed by the Race Committee, who were waiting early this afternoon to release the Maxis into the arena created by the Gulf of Saint Tropez. Posted on 7 Oct 2022 Miracles are worked at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez
Racing held despite the very light wind forecast Once again PRO Georges Korhel from the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez, along with the International Maxi Association's race officer Ariane Mainemare, worked their magic on the penultimate day of Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez' maxi week. Posted on 7 Oct 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy