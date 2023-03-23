Palm Beach gets world's first view of the innovative new Wallypower58X

by Wally Yachts 23 Mar 10:40 PDT

Arch disruptor Wally is showcasing the latest addition to its wallypower fleet at the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2023. As you'd expect from the brand, the wallypower58X is a triumph of design, combining the proven walkaround features of the wallypower58 with powerful outboard propulsion.

On the occasion of the US boat show, Wally announced the sale of the wallywhy100 to a new American owner.

Sleek, muscular hull lines combine with the stealth-like deckhouse, whose sharp angles and long planar surfaces recall the celebrated aesthetic of the original wallypower118. Glass is used with an architectural eye, giving those in the cockpit the benefit of horizon-sweeping views without anything so crude as a pillar to interrupt it.

But the real innovation here is in the way the aft deck is configured to support up to four 600hp Mercury Verado V12 engines without in any way impinging on the way the owner and their guests interact with the water. Fold-down aft bulwarks and a large four-person sunpad transform the deck into a natural beach club. Measuring nearly 25 square metres, it is perfect for enjoying the peace of a quiet bay or anchorage. What is more, Wally has even found the space to build in its innovative hydraulic passarelle, which doubles as a bathing ladder.

"Wally stands for avant-garde, so it should come as no surprise that we have found a way to unite the very latest in outboard performance with the essential access to the water that the wallypower line provides. Exhilarating speed from 2,400hp of motors, peerless handling and a true spirit of enjoying what nature has to offer - these are all hallmarks of Wally yachts," says Stefano de Vivo, Managing Director of Wally.

The new wallypower58X also showcases a number of other innovative features, including the Magic Porthole. Instead of peppering the flawless hull with windows, which compromise privacy and are a weak point in the event of an impact, the benefits of exterior visibility are recreated inside using camera images relayed to large screens. In this way, guests can 'see' outside, enjoy the view and the light - all in perfect privacy.

"In common with the very first wallypower, the new wallypower58X has a hull form dominated by double chines and a bow which meets the water with a smooth, swooping line that extends all the way aft," says Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer. "This yacht will appeal to all those who appreciate purity of design, and have the experience to understand already how they will use the boat. With its two supremely comfortable double cabins, the wallypower58X opens up a whole new realm of cruising possibilities for couples, families and friends alike who may not wish to spend every night ashore."

Using Mercury's new smart V12 engines offers other benefits as well. They have a reduced draft compared to other models, making the boat suitable for shallow water operations, while the rotating gearcases and joystick manoeuvring system ensure trouble-free precision docking in tight spaces. All that combined with the ultra deep-V hull form makes the yacht incredibly sea-worthy and capable of max speeds above 50 knots at half load and a cruising speed of 42 knots for 320 nautical miles.

A versatile performer

Thanks to its striking glass superstructure, the wallypower58X can adapt readily to different conditions, climates and uses. This versatility is another key element of its appeal. An adjustable cockpit top has an electric hatch that allows increased ventilation as needed, while the covered exterior area can be air conditioned to offer relief at anchor or in port. In colder conditions, the whole cockpit can be fully glass-enclosed and heated.

A large sunpad dominates the aft deck, with a clever modular set-up allowing it to simultaneously seat four people facing forward. At the touch of a button, a sleek sun awning folds up to cocoon the sunpad - another Wally innovation. Deep side decks run forward to a second sun lounge on the foredeck.

The glass-covered cockpit offers generous seating for 12-16 guests across the two flanking benches and on the forward-facing portion of the sunpad. To starboard, a large table opens to create a seated dining area while still allowing unobstructed passage from the cabin area on the port side. The galley is split into two sections, which owners can spec as desired from a long list of options including fridges, icemakers, cooking tops and storage.

Accommodation is just as flexible below deck, where natural light floods in from the glass overhead. The wallypower58 comes as standard with a full-beam 'double saloon' for guest and owner use, with a day head incorporating a separate shower to the port side. Natural illumination is provided through a large overhead glass panel that is embedded in the main deck. Up front, the master cabin features a queen-size bed and ensuite bathroom featuring a large, standalone shower.

With the 'flexi-guest' layout, a guest cabin is located on the port side amidships and the saloon is to starboard. Allowing comfortable overnight accommodation for up to four adult guests on board, this setup gives direct access to the day head from the guest cabin.