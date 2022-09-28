Rossinavi unveils the latest project: Alchemy

Rossinavi M/Y Alchemy, 66m vessel © Rossinavi Rossinavi M/Y Alchemy, 66m vessel © Rossinavi

by Rossinavi 24 Mar 04:55 PDT

Rossinavi has presented in their facility of Viareggio its latest project, Alchemy, born from a fruitful collaboration between the Italian shipyard and Philippe Briand, Founder of Vitruvius Yachts, who is responsible for the exterior design of the vessel. Also, Rossinavi and Briand, collaboratively developed the naval architecture of Alchemy.

Established designer Enrico Gobbi, Founder of Venice-based practice Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design is responsible for the interior design and outdoor spaces styling.

Alchemy is Rossinavi's latest super yacht with diesel electric propulsion and is propelled by pods to reduce the loss of energy between the engines and navigation speed.

Alchemy is an elegant 66m tri-deck motor yacht commissioned by a private client who has very much been involved in every aspect of the design project and has commissioned this with a brief to focus on the design of the outdoor areas and wellness aspects of the yacht. The client's energetic and powerful exchange on their desires combined with Rossinavi's expertise, proved to be very fruitful, also thanks to the Owner Representative, Fabrizio Loi of USA-based Interyachting LLC, who carefully coordinate the designers, the production process and the inspections performed by Mike Worthington - Lees of Wintherbothams Ltd.

The significant reduction of carbon emission is one of the key features of the Italian shipyard's new vessel and the most important achievement for environmental impact on vessels of this kind.

'The key word for this vessel is balance. With Philippe Briand, we were able to best express the know-how and skills we have gained through decades of experience; together we were able to work in synergy under the precious guidance and presence of the owner.' Says Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi.

Alchemy's silhouette is all about proportioned balance and exudes tranquillity. Its beauty is enhanced by optimal volumes and distribution of the living areas thanks to a meticulous process of research and development. The lifestyle nature of Alchemy is immediately visible from the generous outdoor square meterage (over 330 sqm) well distributed across three different decks. The main amenities on the three decks include a jacuzzi, numerous sunpads, bar, and entertaining areas together with a barbecue positioned near one of the dining spaces. The bridge deck features a salon and another al fresco dining area for more formal occasions while the main deck exposes a large cockpit. Alchemy's capacity to carry all sorts of equipment and toys on board is remarkable.

The garage area has enough space to store a vast array of equipment from paddleboards to windsurfs, from water skis to two tenders (respectively of 7m and 8m long), water slide, inflatable docks and even mountain bikes for exploration trips on land.

'I was very lucky to meet this owner, who guided and empowered the entire team involved in the creation of his superyacht. A real "Alchemy", as the name evokes, a combination of elements which leads to an original and refined result: a streamlined and elegant 3 deck vessel, 66m long, that fits perfectly with what Vitruvius Yachts represents'. Says Philippe Briand, Founder of Vitruvius Yachts.

The interior design and outdoor spaces style of Alchemy, curated by the Venice-based practice headed up by Enrico Gobbi, is characterised by a calm and elegant atmosphere that influences all decks and areas. Natural materials and a soft colour palette of beige and ivory tones has been favoured by the owners in the choice of textiles, wall coverings and upholstery.

The Beach Club coincides with the vessel's welcome area which is designed to give the impression of entering a spa. The choice of teak wood enhanced by fine details in stainless steel and white marble with matt finish, provides a relaxing atmosphere; every detail was carefully studied to avoid excess as much as possible, it is the refinement of the small details that makes the difference. Several rounded and curved features, including the arch-like windows of the massage room, contribute to make this area more harmonious and comfortable.

Great importance has been given to the study of light and reflections. During the day, the overall area allows for natural light to come in through the opening of the hatch. However, this can be closed with the specific intention to give the opportunity to indirect lights that are hidden behind panels and marbles to shine. The marble monoliths create a checkerboard wall, in which the light creates very special reflections, giving life to rhythmic patterns from the zen mood of the marble wall.

The main materials utilised for the design of the exterior areas are natural teak combined with white natural stone surfaces and prestigious steel detailing. Every single piece of furniture is bespoke, including the oversized sofa in the main salon which is one of its kind.

The decor of the decks on Alchemy joins in a dialogue with the interiors where soft greys are used for the main exterior deck areas, while blue and white have been preferred for the bridge and fly decks.

One of the highlights of the interiors of Alchemy, as Enrico Gobbi likes to point out, is a monumental, suspended staircase that takes centre stage in the main salon and connects the bridge to the upper deck. The grand staircase creates a dramatic connection with the two areas through a vertical opening right in the heart of the yacht featuring suspended glass steps that are supported between two partitions of white Carrara marble with elegant leather details.

The five guest cabins of Alchemy share a common thread in terms of main materials that are used for the wall ceilings but some elements that make each cabin more personal have been used, such as specific artworks that the owners have personally sourced during their trips all over the world or specific decor features.

Features of ALCHEMY