The all-new flagship of the Princess Yachts S Class range; the Princess S80

by Princess Yachts 24 Mar 08:53 PDT
Princess S80 © Princess Yachts

Princess Yachts announce the latest edition to their S Class sportbridge range, the all-new Princess S80.

Featuring Princess' latest sweeping design language, the S80 is designed by the in-house Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house, Pininfarina.

The versatile layout of the all-new S80 allows her to be managed as an owner operated vessel with a vast open saloon and raised helm or discreetly crewed, with the option of an enclosed helm plus crew accommodation for up to 3.

Princess S80 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S80 - photo © Princess Yachts

Design

Defined by flowing lines, sculptural exterior surfaces and a distinctive canopy flash, the S80 depicts a striking yet elegant presence, its exterior styling evolving from the beautiful S72, launched at boot Dusseldorf 2023.

Princess S80 - Master stateroom - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S80 - Master stateroom - photo © Princess Yachts

Full length windows flow along the main deck, extending either side of the cockpit canopy to provide a sheltered area from the sun. High bulwarks complete with oval stainless steel rails, vast teak laid deck, and tailored natural materials define the flagship status of this new S Class model, blending luxurious and contemporary finishes in perfect harmony.

"The concept of the Princess S80 focusses on an uncompromising main deck sociable living space close to the water with three distinct spaces, sunbathing, lounging and dining, usable simultaneously without conversions," says Andy Lawrence, Director of Design at Princess Yachts. "The design of the elongated sleek canopy shades the forward two thirds of this area with an optional awning taking care of the remaining third. The saloon glazing extends far back into the cockpit, cocooning the forward dining area to create shelter from the wind without obstructing your view.

Princess S80 - Main deck - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S80 - Main deck - photo © Princess Yachts

The Princess S80 is a Princess above all else with a distinct S Class personality defined by its S hull graphic, strong graphical canopy features and powerful bulwark haunches. We have designed the S80 to sit proudly as the flagship of the S class range."

As you approach the S80, she is instantly recognisable from her distinctive central cockpit access. The cockpit and transom have been designed to maximise onwater enjoyment, with a garage to port side with Williams tender launch system, capable of holding up to a Williams SportJet 435 plus an electro-hydraulic bathing platform.

The cockpit provides a large functional area in which to spend time with loved ones. Twin sunpads (the largest ever seen on an S Class yacht) border the central access steps, whilst the configurable cockpit seating area with twin coffee tables is the perfect place to enjoy a sundowner.

Princess S80 - Cockpit - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S80 - Cockpit - photo © Princess Yachts

Moving forward, a teak dining table to seat six to eight, (with optional extendable table) is positioned next to the galley bar creating the perfect area to serve drinks. Sliding doors and a large opening window above the galley bar connect exterior with interior to create a natural flow through the main deck. The galley is fully equipped with Miele appliances and a Sub-Zero full height fridge/freezer. A secondary breakfast bar unit provides a casual dining arrangement.

Light from the panoramic windows flood the saloon. A spacious C-shaped sofa sits opposite the port seating area whilst the helm offers access to all instrumentation and controls, including the Böning vessel monitoring system. A pantograph door gives the Captain direct access from the starboard side deck through to the foredeck for easy mooring and communication. Above, an optional sliding roof spans the width of the main deck, allowing the sea breeze to flow through the cabin. The foredeck continues to adapt to owners' lifestyles with two U-shaped seating areas plus a sunpad conversion.

Princess S80 - Saloon - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S80 - Saloon - photo © Princess Yachts

The S80 lower deck features four en-suite cabins complete with chilled water airconditioning and opening portholes for natural ventilation. The full-beam master stateroom features soft organic furnishings, complemented by accents and finishes of natural timber. Soft lighting features accentuate the curved forms of the hand-crafted furniture to create a contemporary but calming environment for owners.

The aft lazarette and two-berth crew cabin with bathroom are situated aft of the machinery space, with various layout options including an additional crew mess area or optional third crew bunk or separate laundry centre. A watertight door from the electro-hydraulic bathing platform gives direct access to this area.

The 28.7 m2 sportbridge is an impressive outdoor living space with multiple seating areas and wetbar with barbecue and generous refrigeration. A converting dining table and an outdoor TV on rise and fall mechanism are also available to suit every occasion.

Equipped with MAN V12 1900 or 2000 horsepower engines providing speeds up to 34 knots, plus an optional 7,000 litre fuel tank to enable an extended cruising range, the S80 is optimised for greater efficiency using conventional straight shafts and propellers delivering easy close-quarters manoeuvring and sure-footed thoroughbred performance. Both vector fin and gyro stabilsation options are available for greater control in challenging sea conditions.

Princess S80 - Foredeck - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S80 - Foredeck - photo © Princess Yachts

Craftsmanship

Every element of the S80 is designed with meticulous attention to detail by the Princess Design Studio. Interiors are crafted with flowing yet functional forms to deliver the ultimate standard of luxury when at sea. Clean lines, feature lighting, natural materials and luxurious finishes. Princess Yachts represents the epitome of British craftsmanship. The company is renowned for designing and manufacturing luxury yachts from its Plymouth headquarters for more than 50 years.

The very essence of the S Class is powerful, exhilarating and precise. With stylish, contemporary, and seamlessly executed finishes. The S Class blends iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable, emotional experience.

Discover the Princess S80

Princess S80 - Flybridge - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S80 - Flybridge - photo © Princess Yachts

