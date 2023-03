New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough

Moonen 110 superyacht © Moonen Yachts Moonen 110 superyacht © Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 29 Mar 05:52 PDT

We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch.

London-based Studio Indigo completed the interior design, so it was wonderful for Mike to see how the 34m (112ft) yacht is taking shape. The Moonen 110 is for sale at €17 million* with delivery on May 31 this year.