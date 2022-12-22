Please select your home edition
YN204 Hull turning: Steel - but not as you know it

by Moonen Yachts 25 Mar 04:58 PDT
Hull turning of 36m Moonen yacht © Moonen Yachts

Watch our recent milestone hull turning of YN204, a 36m (119ft) Moonen Martinique that will be delivered to her owner in 2024.

Did you know that our Moonen Martinique yachts are built from High Tensile Steel? Building in the higher grade steel requires precise work by skilled welders as well as careful engineering. The result is an exceptionally strong and lightweight hull, ensuring the yacht's fast displacement performance.

