Anchor's Encore - Riva Yachts private preview in Hong Kong

by Ferretti Group 28 Mar 00:53 PDT

Make It Splash! An exclusive all-access preview show was hosted by RIVA Exclusive Dealer STARSHIP to celebrate the return of the RIVA yachts to the city, last 17th - 19th 2023 at the Club Marina Cove Hong Kong, the 3-day long boat tour event was attended by a guest list of exclusive VIPs as well as the Super Car Owner's Club.

Highlighting the brand's innovative features, optimized spaces and exceptional performance, the line-up of the RIVA's private preview included a presentation of the RIVA 110' Dolcevita Flybridge, RIVA' 90 Argo Flybridge and RIVAMARE Open Yacht. All in the elegant Made in Italy style that has always defined the brand, all of these yachts bring together stylistic and architectural elements with outstanding comfort and a strong focus on luxurious relaxation.

The 110' Dolcevita is one of the most recent masterpiece to adorn the redesigned flybridge fleet. Majestic like the work of art it is, the yacht is as sparkling as the most magical time in contemporary history. It is a fantastic invention in every way, from its stunning visual effect to its unmatched fusion of high technology, amenities and aesthetics to the upscale cruise experience it offers.

The 90' Argo is a special illustration of the Riva flybridges. This work of magnetic beauty is an unrivaled star in the world of yachting thanks to its futuristic design, legendary name and a superb array of high-tech on-board solutions. It has an instantly recognizable, forward-looking design with fluid, sporty lines that give it a powerful, flowing appearance that effectively draws the eye.

Rivamare is the crowning achievement of the Riva brand, shining among other nautical masterpieces like Aquariva Super and Aquarama. This technical and design marvel's sinuous, flowing lines combine legend, modernism, and absolute elegance to create a speedy motorboat that seduces at first sight.

