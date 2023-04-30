Please select your home edition
Experts at the helm for visitors to Singapore Yachting Festival

by Multihull Solutions 30 Mar 00:53 PDT 27-30 April 2023
Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will have a dedicated Maritimo display at the Singapore Yachting Festival © Multihull Solutions

Yachting enthusiasts at the Singapore Yachting Festival from 27 - 30 April will have the opportunity to discover an ocean of world-leading brands at the Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co stand.

The companies' Southeast Asia team will be located at EB-08/09 in Sentosa Cove's ONE degrees15 Marina to assist visitors with all enquiries about buying, selling and enjoying yachts in the region.

There will be a dedicated Maritimo display for guests to explore the shipyard's range, including the new M75 and S75 models which will have their official premiere at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in May.

Comprehensive information and advice on the companies' other represented brands, including Fountaine Pajot, Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, NEEL Trimarans, Dufour Yachts and Tesoro Yachts will also be available, making the show the ideal opportunity for clients to find the perfect yacht for their individual needs.

Those in the market to buy or sell a quality pre-owned yacht will also be able to explore the special Brokerage division display at the show.

The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions have significantly expanded their presence in Southeast Asia, recently opening a new sales office at Thailand's Ocean Marina Jomtien, bringing the total number of sales centres in the region to seven.

The sister companies are the exclusive Southeast Asia dealers for the world's leading brands, including Fountaine Pajot, Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, Maritimo, NEEL Trimarans, Cora Cat, Absolute Yachts (Thailand), Dufour Yachts (Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore) and Tesoro Yachts (Thailand and Singapore). A new sales facility is also planned to open in Hong Kong in late 2023 as well as a larger new sales centre in Sentosa in Singapore.

Further information on the Singapore Yachting Festival display can be obtained by contacting the Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co Asia Sales Centre on +66 (0) 76 238 117, emailing or visiting the website at www.multihullsolutions.asia.

