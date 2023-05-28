Sirocco Marine to launch Northstar Orion 8 at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Northstar Orion 8 © Sirocco Marine Northstar Orion 8 © Sirocco Marine

by Sirocco Marine 31 Mar 13:50 PDT

Sirocco Marine will exhibit the latest Northstar Orion 8 - the luxury sportscar of the RIB world - at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 25 to 28 May.

Designed by the famous British racing boat designer, Adam Younger, and made in Turkey, the Northstar line of performance RIBS boasts advanced tapered stepped hulls for excellent efficiency and seakeeping, a sleek profile and plenty of horsepower for jetting between anchorages.

Northstar have been building ribs for over 20 years and the Orion range features a vacuum infused cored Vinylester hull and deck and full Hypalon tubes.

The Northstar Orion 8 is already in demand down under, particularly in WA where six are already on the water and another two are arriving soon. Australia-wide, there are more than 12 delivered and many more on order.

Then there's the Northstar 12 model equipped with triple 450hp Mercury engines, whose owners are planning to enjoy a rapid run from Perth, Fremantle, or Hillarys Boat Harbour to Rottnest Island, or further north as far as Geraldton on one tank.

"It's a very different offering from what's on the market; more a bespoke RIB," explains Sirocco Marine Perth Director, Stewart Dixon.

"People are drawn to its clean, minimalist lines, high bow, performance hull, luxurious seating. It's like a four-door sportscar - fast and with so many features."

Just some of those features of the 26-foot RIB are a T-top with rear roof for sun protection, sunbed, bow seating, centre console, toilet and large, removable table.

"The Northstar Orion 8 has capacity for 14 people and is very capable and comfortable, even in a dirty sea," continues Stewart. "The legendary Fremantle Doctor (wind from the south-west) can reach 25 knots so it's like a washing machine between here and Rotto. Northstar boats ensure you can come back safely and comfortable even if conditions change."

The new 12-metre (40-foot) Northstar will be ideal for families and groups up to 24 people, and will do the 11 nautical mile trip to "Rotto" at 60 knots in just 10 minutes.

Sirocco Marine Queensland will soon receive a Northstar Orion 8 as part of its massive delivery of RIBS in time for SCIBS 2023.

Sirocco Marine will have the Northstar Orion 8 on show at this year's SCIBS, along with 20 different Zodiac models from four to nine metres, including the Australian launch of the all-new Medline 9, plus three of the latest model Williams Jet Tenders, two BRIG Eagle 8s and several RIBS from the Sirocco range.

Visit Sirocco Marine on Masthead Way at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 25 to 28 May 2023. www.siroccomarine.com.au