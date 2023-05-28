Please select your home edition
Edition

Sirocco Marine to launch Northstar Orion 8 at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sirocco Marine 31 Mar 13:50 PDT 25-28 May 2023
Northstar Orion 8 © Sirocco Marine

Sirocco Marine will exhibit the latest Northstar Orion 8 - the luxury sportscar of the RIB world - at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 25 to 28 May.

Designed by the famous British racing boat designer, Adam Younger, and made in Turkey, the Northstar line of performance RIBS boasts advanced tapered stepped hulls for excellent efficiency and seakeeping, a sleek profile and plenty of horsepower for jetting between anchorages.

Northstar have been building ribs for over 20 years and the Orion range features a vacuum infused cored Vinylester hull and deck and full Hypalon tubes.

Northstar Orion 8 - photo © Sirocco Marine
Northstar Orion 8 - photo © Sirocco Marine

The Northstar Orion 8 is already in demand down under, particularly in WA where six are already on the water and another two are arriving soon. Australia-wide, there are more than 12 delivered and many more on order.

Then there's the Northstar 12 model equipped with triple 450hp Mercury engines, whose owners are planning to enjoy a rapid run from Perth, Fremantle, or Hillarys Boat Harbour to Rottnest Island, or further north as far as Geraldton on one tank.

"It's a very different offering from what's on the market; more a bespoke RIB," explains Sirocco Marine Perth Director, Stewart Dixon.

"People are drawn to its clean, minimalist lines, high bow, performance hull, luxurious seating. It's like a four-door sportscar - fast and with so many features."

Just some of those features of the 26-foot RIB are a T-top with rear roof for sun protection, sunbed, bow seating, centre console, toilet and large, removable table.

Northstar Orion 8 - photo © Sirocco Marine
Northstar Orion 8 - photo © Sirocco Marine

"The Northstar Orion 8 has capacity for 14 people and is very capable and comfortable, even in a dirty sea," continues Stewart. "The legendary Fremantle Doctor (wind from the south-west) can reach 25 knots so it's like a washing machine between here and Rotto. Northstar boats ensure you can come back safely and comfortable even if conditions change."

The new 12-metre (40-foot) Northstar will be ideal for families and groups up to 24 people, and will do the 11 nautical mile trip to "Rotto" at 60 knots in just 10 minutes.

Sirocco Marine Queensland will soon receive a Northstar Orion 8 as part of its massive delivery of RIBS in time for SCIBS 2023.

Sirocco Marine will have the Northstar Orion 8 on show at this year's SCIBS, along with 20 different Zodiac models from four to nine metres, including the Australian launch of the all-new Medline 9, plus three of the latest model Williams Jet Tenders, two BRIG Eagle 8s and several RIBS from the Sirocco range.

Visit Sirocco Marine on Masthead Way at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 25 to 28 May 2023. www.siroccomarine.com.au

Northstar Orion 8 - photo © Sirocco Marine
Northstar Orion 8 - photo © Sirocco Marine

Related Articles

Hawke Optics breaks into marine and boating life
They are more than just blue - they offer superior performance offshore Hawke® Optics has expanded into marine and boating life with their line of Endurance ED Marine Optics. Posted today at 1:14 pm Otam 80HT #007 - The most extreme yet
The customization process has been taken to the next level As the Genoa-based boatbuilder warms up for its 70th anniversary next year, the latest sale is in addition to a 70HT close to handover and the new 90GTS currently under construction. Posted today at 9:41 am Top 3 mistakes boaters make when using VHF Radios
Help ensure you're heard every time with held from the BoatUS Foundation For most recreational boaters, VHF radios are a better lifesaving tool than the omnipresent cellphone, even as more boaters use cellphones for emergency on-water communications. Posted on 30 Mar Moving from a 245 to a 276 Dual Console
Jason Russo knew when it was the right time to move Off time only means one thing to New York-based lawyer Jason Russo - taking the family out on his Sailfish. As a loyal owner of two Sailfish models, he's sold on everything the Sailfish dual consoles have to offer. Posted on 30 Mar Marine Resources latest jobs
It's time to get moving on your career goals Want a job that you're excited to get up for? Our latest openings are packed with fantastic opportunities just for you. Check out the listings below to push your career to the next level. Posted on 30 Mar Simply awesome - Viking 90
Reinforces commitment to building a better boat every day A magnificent feat of yacht design, engineering and construction, the new 90 reinforces Viking's commitment to building a better boat every day. Posted on 29 Mar Walk through new Grady-White models
281 Coastal Explorer and Adventure 218 walkthrough videos led by Bill Hackett There's been a lot of excitement at the Grady-White booth during this year's boat shows. In the fall, we introduced the Adventure 218, and our 281 Coastal Explorer made its debut at the spring shows. Posted on 29 Mar New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough
With Studio Indigo's Mike Fisher shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch. Posted on 29 Mar WBV and New York Yacht Club American Magic
We spoke to Daniel Henderson about their seat suspension system We spoke to Daniel Henderson of WBV about their seat suspension system specifically designed, tested and manufactured in the UK, to significantly reduce wave shock. Posted on 29 Mar Center consoles can do double duty
Is a dual console really a fishing boat? You've been dreaming of owning a center console fishing boat all your life, but with a growing family, you're not sure that's the best model for you - at least not right now. Think again! Posted on 28 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy