OKEAN - The embodiment of Brazil

by J.R. Nautical Imports 4 Apr 14:19 PDT

J.R. Nautical Imports is the Australian distributor for OKEAN Yachts, manufactured in Brazil and blending the best of Italian design, German engineering and pioneering concepts to create a larger-than-life on-water experience.

Brazil boasts a coastline of close to 8,000 kms and some of the most scenic bays, islands and cruising grounds on Earth. With an explorer pedigree and passion for the sea, Brazilians are revered for their "jeito" - their style, flair and way of embracing life to the full.

With this unique combination of elements, OKEAN was born, fusing a love of the ocean and a bond among siblings. The K in OKEAN is a tribute to the youngest, Karla, in whose honour her brother, Nercio and sister, Katia set their sights as high as they dared dream, to create a brand of motor yachts differentiated by these attributes.

OKEAN was founded in 2015 with the tagline and guiding ethos: "Love for the Sea". Entrepreneur and seasoned yachtsman Nercio, with his business acumen and ambition to take the brand to international markets, sought the design and technical expertise of Italian naval architect, Paolo Ferragni to bring this vision to life.

Production began in a shipyard located in the holiday hot-spot of Guarujá, São Paulo. The first model to make its debut in the US was the OKEAN 50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, wowing visitors to the 2017 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show where their US distributor, HMY Yachts stimulated avid interest in the Brazilian brand with a fresh approach, selling hull number 2 at the show.

The OKEAN line-up expanded to include the 57 Sports/hardtop and 80 Motor Yacht, turning heads with their ground-breaking design features, reflected in the brand's slogan: "Open Up Your World".

Hallmarks of OKEAN motor yachts are the expandable hull balconies which at the push of a button nearly double the exterior deck space, and the 360-degree views from the saloon for guests to enjoy unobstructed sight lines from every angle.

After more than a decade of sales success in the US and Europe, and numerous awards including the 2020 World Yacht Trophies Cannes for the most avant-garde yacht, OKEAN has relocated to a larger shipyard in Itajaí, Santa Catarina, famous for its pristine beaches and anchorages, and a breathtaking backdrop as a stopover city for the iconic Ocean Race.

And now it's Australia's turn to be impressed and inspired by OKEAN, as the OKEAN 52 Fly Series 2 is the first of their great entertainers to arrive on our shores.

The ideal combination of aesthetics and performance, the 52 Fly is a three-cabin motor yacht offering much more than its competitors.

For socialising and savouring the views from all sides, the cantilevered balconies fold out to extend the beam 1.8-metres, bringing guests as close as possible to the water.

The interior features large swathes of glazing in the saloon, wraparound windshield and sliding glass doors for panoramic views. This supremely social boat includes an L-shape lounge adjacent to the helm, dining table and an entertainment unit comprising retractable 50-inch flatscreen TV.

The well-equipped galley is positioned for easy access from the saloon and aft deck with its dining table and seating, plus the docking station on the starboard side. An electric awning off the cockpit roof can be used to shade the majority of the swim platform and lazarette.

A barbecue and sink are fitted above the large lazarette which stores all the watertoys and gear, with space for the tender on the generously-proportioned swim platform.

The flybridge is spectacular and boasts lounge seating, dining table, bar, sink and icemaker, with upper helm decked out in Garmin navigation equipment, CZone digital switching and iPad control as standard.

On the foredeck, making the most of this additional space, is a dinette and sunpads, with a bimini for protection and privacy if required.

From the saloon, a spiral staircase leads below decks where three luxurious cabins provide different aspects and experiences with accommodation for up to seven guests. The full-beam master cabin has a private ensuite, while the two guest cabins, one double and one double with Pullman berth, share a bathroom.

In addition, the performance of the OKEAN 52 Fly resembles that of planing boats with much more ease in navigation. The OKEAN 52 Fly is an economical way to cruise. With the semi-slip hull, this boat handles similar to a planing hull without the expense. This is known as "Duo Mode" performance, which combines excellent fuel efficiency with a speed of up to 26 knots.

The Volvo IPS800 pod drive system with DPS and assisted docking allows for easy manoeuvring and a cruising speed of just over 19 knots at 3000 rpm. A Seakeeper 6 installed on board ensures stability and comfort for guests at anchor or under way.

Australian distributor for OKEAN, Chris Zois at J.R. Nautical Imports in Queenscliff, Victoria, says Aussies will appreciate the innovation, styling and space aboard the OKEAN Fly 52, making its boat show debut at SCIBS 2023.

"What appealed to me was the passion behind the brand and the precision design and engineering," says Chris.

"OKEAN is the result of Brazilian imagination, Italian design and German engineering - so you have the best of all worlds in one vessel.

"OKEAN has incorporated the drop-down gunwales for added space for entertaining, 360-degree views from the saloon, both rear doors and starboard doors open completely, as well as the galley hopper window with external drop-down bar - no other brand has gone that far.

"I loved the model that they were building, saw they were not represented here and had achieved great success in the US, so I contacted them, flew over to the factory in Brazil and met the entire team. We created a great bond and relationship and now we are proudly representing OKEAN in Australia."

Complementing the OKEAN range, J.R. Nautical Imports also represents Apex centre console RIBS from Costa Rica and the fully electric PWC brand Elaqua Marine from the US.

The OKEAN 52 Fly was recently the start line vessel at the Festival of Sails, Geelong, hosting media and industry aboard, and by all accounts, the VIP guests enjoyed every moment on board.

The same boat cruised from Melbourne to Sydney a month later and the delivery Captain James Thompson describes the journey as "quick, quiet and comfortable".

Captain James, who has helmed all kinds of vessels during his 25 years in the business, including international superyachts, says the OKEAN 52 Fly holds its own even in rough seas.

"Cruising from Melbourne to Sydney, 600 nautical miles, in very rough conditions, the OKEAN handled really comfortably," he says.

"It was the first time the boat had been at sea, and we put it through its paces. It performed brilliantly. There were no issues with performance and stability."

From his observations, the main points of difference on the OKEAN 52 Fly are the visibility it offers and its ease of operation.

"The vertical windscreen and large glazing give guests fantastic views from anywhere inside the saloon," he says. "And everything opens up for alfresco dining and added entertaining space. The wings drop down and the aft deck space takes on a size comparable to a 100-footer. There's an amazing feeling of space on board.

"Driving is easy for the owner-operator with two finger joystick drive and a wing station out the back. It's a head turning boat, with a very modern, futuristic profile. Every port we pulled into, it attracted attention. The OKEAN 52 Fly certainly ticks all the boxes."

The stock model is available for sale, priced at AUD$2.95 million. The next OKEAN 52 Fly will be available in March 2024, and orders will generally have a delivery time of nine months.

J.R. Nautical Imports will exhibit the OKEAN 52 Fly at SCIBS 2023, 25 to 28 May, and the Sydney International Boat Show in August.